The all-new BMW X1 M35i xDrive

The all-new BMW X1 M35i – Highlights (06/2023).

Powertrain and driving experience. Most powerful four-cylinder unit from the latest generation of engines, M-specific chassis technology, BMW xDrive.

A performance model with unmistakable M character is taking its place at the top of the new BMW X1 range. The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive builds on the spontaneous driving pleasure that lies at the heart of the compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept with an injection of the dynamism, agility and precision for which M models are renowned. Its four-cylinder unit is part of the new modular generation of BMW Group Efficient Dynamics engines and uses M TwinPower Turbo technology to record maximum output of 221 kW/300 hp in Europe and an even higher figure of 233 kW/317 hp in the USA and other selected markets.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive races to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 5.4 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). M-specific chassis technology – including the option of M Compound brakes for the first time on a performance model – teams up with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive to deliver sublime performance characteristics. The sharper character of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is clearly apparent both inside and out. The new range-topping model comes with the type of exclusive design and equipment features originally reserved for high-performance cars from BMW M GmbH. These include the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes and the optional M Sport seats with illuminated M logo.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive also blazes a trail when it comes to digital technology: it is among the first models to feature the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9. The market launch of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive will get underway in October 2023 in the USA. Deliveries in Europe will commence in November 2023. The flagship model will be built at BMW Group Plant Regensburg, together with all other variants of the new BMW X1, including the all-electric BMW iX1.

New four-cylinder engine with extra power.

The most potent incarnation of the four-cylinder petrol unit from the latest modular generation of engines delivers the raw power that the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive turns into captivating performance. Various innovations set these new engines apart from the preceding generation. They include the adoption of the Miller cycle, redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, and changes to the camshaft timing, injection, ignition system and exhaust gas routing.

Among the 2.0-litre unit’s M-specific highlights are a new, extremely robust crankshaft drive, an optimised system of oil supply for the pistons with cooling channels, and main bearing shells and caps carried over from the latest-generation six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. Its M TwinPower Turbo technology has been upgraded by increasing the performance of the turbocharging system and indirect charge air cooling at the same time as introducing dual injection for mixture preparation as a function of load point. It is also equipped with VANOS variable camshaft timing with optimised oil supply for the actuator and VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing. The engine generates its maximum output between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, while peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) is on tap from 2,000 up to 4,500 rpm.

The new four-cylinder unit’s spirited power delivery is accompanied by an emotionally rich soundtrack from the M-specific exhaust system. The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is the first performance model from BMW M GmbH whose exhaust gases are channelled via two pairs of twin tailpipes. Nestled neatly into the left and right of the rear apron, they are a signature feature of high-performance models from BMW M and have now been adopted by the most powerful member of the compact SAV range.

Seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and M Sport Boost.

The seven-speed Steptronic transmission fitted in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive stands out with its ultra-sharp shift action. Shift paddles on the steering wheel allow quick manual interventions in the gear selection process.

The M Sport Boost function is also available for exceptionally rapid bursts of speed. Here, all the powertrain and chassis systems are switched to their sportiest setting when the driver pulls on the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second.

Supreme traction and agility: BMW xDrive all-wheel drive, mechanical limited-slip differential at the front axle.

The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures that drive power is distributed between the front and rear wheels as required in any situation. The system is interlinked with the chassis control tech at all times. A hang-on clutch with electro-hydraulic control allows drive torque to be directed to the rear wheels as well in a matter of a few milliseconds, providing significantly greater traction, directional stability and sporting prowess in the BMW mould.

The all-wheel-drive system is assisted in its task by the mechanical limited-slip differential built into the seven-speed Steptronic transmission of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive. This serves to limit the difference in speed between the front wheels. With a locking factor of up to 26 percent, it increases traction over loose terrain or in adverse weather conditions at the same time as boosting agility and handling dynamics when taking corners at speed.

Adaptive M suspension and sport steering as standard.

Standard specification for the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive includes adaptive M suspension, whose mechanically controlled adjustable and frequency-selective dampers benefit both agility and long-distance comfort. Pressure peaks inside the dampers are smoothed out with the help of additional valves that are active on the rebound side. As a result, the system offers comfortable response when absorbing minor bumps in the road surface combined with sporty damper characteristics in dynamic driving situations.

The M-specific chassis technology on the performance model additionally brings about a 15-millimetre drop in ride height compared with other BMW X1 model variants. The sport steering that likewise comes as standard pairs Servotronic speed-sensitive power assistance with a very direct rack ratio.

Integrated braking system with the option of M Compound brakes.

The integrated braking system fitted in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive generates a degree of stopping power that is matched exactly to the driver’s inputs, while also providing excellent feedback via the brake pedal. It brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module, while an electric actuator is used to trigger the required brake pressure.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is the first performance model from BMW M GmbH to be offered with the option of M Compound brakes, comprising four-piston, fixed-calliper brakes with 385-millimetre drilled discs at the front wheels and single-piston, floating-calliper units with integrated parking brake and 330-millimetre discs at the rear. The inner-vented brake discs are composed of a grey cast iron ring and an aluminium chamber. The M Compound brakes offer very comfortable braking, superb feel and stable stopping power even under high loads. In addition to this, weight has been minimised and unsprung masses are substantially lower compared with conventional braking systems. The brake callipers are painted grey and bear the M logo.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for sharper agility.

A particularly prominent contributor – alongside the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system – to the BMW X1 M35i xDrive’s ever-present combination of unshakable handling poise and supreme agility is near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology. Here, the traction control function is integrated into the engine management. This eliminates the long signal paths to the DSC control unit, meaning that the corrective inputs are applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation thereby ensures optimum traction (even on slippery roads), unwavering straight-line composure under hard acceleration, and excellent directional stability in corners.

19-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard.

M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design measuring 19 inches in diameter round off the bespoke chassis specification of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive. The standard light-alloy wheels are fitted with tyres that are 20 millimetres wider than on the outgoing model to give the range-topper even greater dynamic handling potential. 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive twin-spoke design and sport tyres can both be found on the options list.

Design and equipment. An exclusive window into signature M performance.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive stands apart from its stablemates in the compact SAV line-up not only on account of its superior performance attributes, but also with its distinctive design. M-specific design cues reflect the elite sporting character of the new range-topping model with an intensity unmatched in any previous performance model from BMW M GmbH.

The interior of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive already offers an arrestingly sporting ambience in its standard specification, and its distinctive aura can be enhanced further still with exclusive options such as M Sport seats. The M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display – a fully digital screen grouping formed by the 10.25-inch information display and the control display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches – sharpens the driver’s focus on the sporty driving experience. Added to which, the most powerful variant of the compact SAV can also be specified with almost the full range of options offered for the BMW X1 when it comes to optimising driving pleasure, comfort and individuality.

Standalone design with familiar M details: M kidney grille with horizontal double bars, M exterior mirror caps, quartet of exhaust tailpipes.

The M-specific design cues of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive are testimony to the technical requirements of an exceptionally sporty car in terms of cooling air provision and aerodynamic balance. A front apron with particularly large air intakes ensures the engine, transmission and brakes can continue to work within their optimum temperature windows at all times, even under hard driving. Prominent side skirt extensions, a model-specific roof spoiler and a rear apron with diffuser inlay vividly showcase the performance-led character of the new flagship model.

The BMW M kidney grille of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive bears the M logo. The grille also sports horizontal double bars – a detail previously only found on high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. When viewing the range-topping model from the side, black M exterior mirror caps with twin-stalk design indicate its elevated status. Another identifying feature comes in the form of the four exhaust tailpipes – each with a diameter of 80 millimetres – integrated into the model-specific rear apron. As on the high-performance models referred to above, these pairs of tailpipes positioned to the far left and right of the BMW X1 M35i xDrive’s rear end signal with unmistakable clarity the presence of the finest engine in that particular model range.

M-specific interior, optionally with M Sport seats.

The likewise M-specific cockpit design also plays its part in creating a high-intensity performance experience inside the cabin. Highlights include an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, Aluminium Hexacube Dark interior trim elements, an anthracite-coloured headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals, the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display – and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display – and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles.

Standard equipment for the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive also brings black Veganza/Alcantara sport seats with blue contrast stitching. These can alternatively be ordered as an option trimmed in Vernasca leather with special diamond quilting. Also on the options list are M Sport seats. These offer a wide range of electrical adjustment (including memory function for the driver’s seat), have integral head restraints and feature an illuminated M logo in the upper section of the backrests.

The intensely sporty interior ambience goes hand in hand with unrestricted functionality. The rear seat backrest of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive splits and folds 40 : 20 : 40, and the tilt angle of each section can also be adjusted individually. The optional forward/back adjustment for the rear seats brings even greater variability. The boot capacity can be increased from 540 litres to a maximum 1,600 litres.

Sophisticated options enable precise individualisation.

A model-specific M Sport package Pro is available as an option for the BMW X1 M35i xDrive. It adds M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim with extended elements and M lights Shadowline to the car’s already expressive exterior design. Also included are the M Sport braking system with red callipers, plus M Sport seats and M seat belts.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as standard with two-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus including the BMW Maps navigation system, M roof rails in Black high-gloss, automatic tailgate operation, and a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, plus four USB-C ports and two 12V power sockets. Among the other options available for customers to lift the car’s premium character to an even higher level are an interior and exterior mirror package, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof and the Harman Kardon sound system.

A wide array of cutting-edge systems enabling automated driving and parking can also be specified for the performance model. Already fitted as standard are the front-collision warning system, Cruise Control with brake function and the Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant. The list of optional features, meanwhile, includes the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Active Navigation and the exit warning function, as well as the Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder functions. Existing functions can be upgraded by means of the Remote Software Upgrades facility, which also makes it possible to add new functions (availability depends on the hardware fitted in the vehicle and the market conditions).

Display and control/operation system, connectivity. Updated BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is one of the brand’s first models to feature the updated version of the control/operation system BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9. In order to make selecting and operating numerous functions and digital services even more intuitive and comfortable, the latest generation of BMW iDrive offers a newly designed home screen and QuickSelect functionality. This brings an improved menu structure that takes its cues from consumer electronics devices. By showing the right information in the right place, the new BMW iDrive enhances the car’s focused, assured driving experience.

The updated BMW iDrive system with QuickSelect in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is underpinned by BMW Operating System 9. This technology enables a broader offering of digital content for information and entertainment, shorter function update cycles and improved access to a host of specific online services. BMW iDrive with QuickSelect also teams up with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and is therefore geared squarely to operation using the touchscreen and natural language.

BMW iDrive with QuickSelect: functions are shown on a single level and can be activated using rapid-access tech.

The new home screen of BMW Operating System 9 displays the navigation system’s map view or other individually configurable graphics at all times. On the same level, function icons appear in a vertical arrangement on the driver’s side of the control display. The driver can then move between them with a vertical swipe of the finger. QuickSelect rapid-access tech allows the requested function to be accessed directly and without having to pass through a submenu. And once the relevant settings have been chosen, a quick tap on the home icon at the lower edge of the display is all it takes to return to the home screen. Alongside the home symbol now are the symbols for direct access to the climate control menu, the All Apps menu, and Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™, if activated.

The new, flat menu structure makes activating functions and settings much more convenient. The on-board digital content – just like the hardware, in the form of the BMW Curved Display – is designed to enhance the driver focus for which BMW is renowned. To ensure intuitive operation while on the move, the graphical interface and menu structure feature a layout developed by BMW Group Design that is both consistent and characteristic of the brand.

Range of digital services can be expanded as desired.

Among the standard features of the updated BMW iDrive in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is the latest generation of the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps. Added to which, the services and apps already introduced in the new BMW X1 are also available with BMW Operating System 9. For example, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and other voice-controlled assistants, the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, BMW Remote Software Upgrades, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™, and My Modes can also be used in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive. Specifying the optional Personal e-SIM also ensures the car’s antenna system is set up to work with 5G mobile technology.

BMW Operating System 9 also lays the groundwork for a highly customisable selection of additional digital services. The new BMW Digital Premium offering gives customers access to an expanded BMW ConnectedDrive Store. This means they can use all the apps available in their country, for e.g. music streaming, news or gaming, on a subscription basis. BMW Digital Premium also features enhanced BMW Maps navigation functions and extended functionality for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, plus additional My Modes. Optional benefits include data usage for all digital services and the apps available from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, including music streaming. BMW Digital Premium can be downloaded in the car from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, via the My BMW App or on the web. Customers can choose from monthly or annual payment plans, both of which provide maximum flexibility when putting together a selection of digital services tailored to their personal requirements.

CO 2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive*:

Fuel consumption in l/100km combined in WLTP cycle: 8.0 – 8.5

CO 2 emissions in g/km combined in WLTP cycle: 192 – 181 *All figures are preliminary values.

