The all-new Škoda Superb: More space and comfort, six efficient powertrains and innovative safety systems

Fourth generation of Škoda ICE flagship will be available as a hatch and estate

Building on proven strengths: further design refinements incorporate Škoda’s updated design language and include the new LED Matrix beam headlights with 40 percent more light output

Commitment to customer centricity: a new and even more intuitive interior concept with Škoda Smart Dials, an uncluttered design and sustainable materials

More efficient powertrains: three petrol engines, two diesels and an improved plug-in hybrid with an electric range of more than 62 miles (100 km), plus a mild hybrid for the first time ever

Improved safety: many new, innovative and enhanced safety and assistance systems

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – The fourth generation of the Škoda Superb builds on the strengths of its predecessor, offering an even more sophisticated design, more space and comfort and state-of-the-art technology. Customers can once again choose between estate and a hatch body styles. A new range structure with seven Design Selections offers many sustainable solutions, such as textiles made of 100 percent sustainable materials. Innovative Škoda Smart Dials and a new interior concept featuring a free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen make for even greater ease of use and deliver a clean and spacious interior. Škoda has once again optimised its powertrains for even greater efficiency. There are three petrol engines with outputs ranging from 150 hp (110 kW) to 265 hp (195 kW), and two diesels with 150 hp (110 kW) and 193 hp (142 kW) to choose from. In addition, the portfolio includes a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that is exclusive to the Superb Estate, as well as an all-new mild-hybrid version. Innovative assistance systems such as the Turn Assist and Crossroad Assist are making their debut in the model.

Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of the Board of Škoda Auto, says: “The Superb has been the standard-bearer of Škoda’s ICE range for more than 20 years. In its fourth generation it will continue to be just that, offering an even more refined, sculptural design, outstanding spaciousness and cutting-edge technology. Further powertrain optimisations and improved aerodynamics make for even greater efficiency. We have reconstructed the plug-in hybrid powertrain from scratch, and it now offers an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometres. The completely new interior is even more ergonomic and features an exemplary amount of sustainable materials. Last but not least, we will continue to offer the Superb as a hatch and estate version, perfectly reflecting our customer focus.”

The standard-bearer of Škoda’s ICE portfolio takes well-known virtues to the next level

With the all-new fourth generation, Škoda is once again setting standards in terms of design, roominess, comfort and safety. Further design and aerodynamic refinements have reduced fuel consumption while improving performance. Three modern TSI petrol engines, including one with mild-hybrid technology, two diesels and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric range of more than 62 miles (100 km) on the WLTP cycle deliver outputs ranging from 150 hp (110 kW) to 265 hp (195 kW). The top diesel and the top petrol engine come with all-wheel drive. All powertrains in the new Superb are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard. Furthermore, numerous new and improved assistance systems provide even more safety and comfort. The significantly brighter new-generation LED Matrix beam headlights and DCC Plus are making their debut in the Superb.

New and roomier interior concept, an uncluttered design and intuitive operation

The fourth-generation Superb features a sculptural exterior design and a new, octagonal Škoda grille. The all-new interior concept includes a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches in size. The selector lever has moved to the steering column, enabling a clean, tidy and much roomier centre console. In another first for the Superb, a head-up display is available as an option. The new Škoda Smart Dials provide quick and intuitive access to numerous vehicle and infotainment functions. Moreover, the all-new Superb adopts the new range structure with Design Selections, first introduced with the Enyaq. This offers themed option packs as well as individual options. New features include a Phone Box with inductive 15-watt fast charging and simultaneous smartphone cooling, as well as back-friendly Ergo seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. The electrically operated load cover in the Estate is one of several new (and a total of 28) Simply Clever features.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says: “The Superb has been showcasing Škoda’s technology and design expertise for more than two decades. With characteristic virtues such as practicality and spaciousness that are now associated with our brand’s entire model portfolio, the Superb has been exceptionally well received by customers worldwide. The new, fourth generation builds on these strengths and takes them to the next level, making it a perfect companion for everyday explorers. By offering the fourth-generation Superb as a hatch and estate we make sure that we serve the individual needs of all our customers to perfection.”

Success story spanning more than two decades and three model generations

The Škoda Superb was launched in 2001 and more than 1.6 million have since rolled off the assembly lines. The Superb has been produced in Kvasiny (Czech Republic), Solomonovo (Ukraine), Aurangabad (India) and Nanjing (China). Over the course of more than two decades it has won numerous international accolades and awards. More than 30 of these came for the third Superb generation in 2016 alone. Between 2001 and 2008, Škoda delivered a total of 137,000 first-generation vehicles. The second generation sold a total of 618,000 units from 2008 to 2015. In 2009, Superb was offered in estate form for the first time. The third-generation Superb was launched in 2015, a total of 845,000 units have been produced to date. The biggest European markets for the third-generation Superb have been Germany with 153,222 vehicles (up to and including September 2023), the Czech Republic (61,479 vehicles) and the United Kingdom (57,054 vehicles).

Exterior: New Modern Solid design elements, improved aerodynamics and sculptural design

Sharply drawn lines and optimised body for better efficiency; sophisticated detailing in Unique Dark Chrome

LED Matrix beam headlights with 36 individual light segments, delivering 40 percent more light output

Increases in length and height for even more space inside for driver and passengers

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – The fourth-generation Superb will be on offer in two body styles: a hatch and estate. Both feature a sculptural, even more refined design and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights. The new-generation Superb comes with the octagonal Škoda grille, the Škoda logo on the bonnet and the front apron’s trim strips finished in Unique Dark Chrome. Thanks to a number of small tweaks, the all-new Superb delivers outstanding aerodynamics. The hatch’s c d value of 0.23 is ten percent lower than that of the previous model, while the Estate’s c d of 0.25 represents a 15 percent reduction. Moderate increases in length and height have further improved the overall dimensions in the interior. Boot capacity has grown by 20 litres to 645 litres for the hatch and by 30 litres to 690 litres for the estate. At launch, Škoda is offering a total of six new colours.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, says: “The Superb has traditionally shaped Škoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that: its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling. We have also managed to significantly improve the aerodynamics of both the hatch and estate, while at the same time offering passengers even more space.”

Refined design and improved aerodynamics

Škoda Auto has significantly improved the Superb hatch and estate’s aerodynamics. In addition to a more steeply raked windscreen, the roofline has been streamlined and the roof spoiler optimised – complemented by side finlets on the estate version. Furthermore, Škoda has fine-tuned a number of details. These include redesigned exterior mirrors, A-pillars with rain deflectors and a front bumper with Air Curtains as well as aerodynamically optimised wheels and tyres. As a result, the aerodynamics of the hatch version have improved by ten percent compared to its predecessor (drag coefficient dropped to 0.23), and those of the estate version by up to 15 percent (drag coefficient dropped to 0.25), helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. An electrically operated active shutter behind the central front air intake controls air flow as required to cool the engine.

Another active, automatically controlled feature is a front brake cooling system using the air flow provided by the radiator fan. Optimised deflectors ahead of the front wheels and upgraded underbody covers improve the air flow under the car.

New octagonal Škoda grille, Unique Dark Chrome finish and LED Matrix beam headlights

The front of the all-new Superb is defined by the new octagonal Škoda grille, the Škoda logo on the bonnet and the front apron’s trim strips. They feature a Unique Dark Chrome finish, just like the tailgate lettering. Furthermore, the new Superb comes with optional second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights, which are standard on the Superb L&K. These slim headlights house two side-by-side BiLED modules, one for the low beam and one for the high beam, with a static, crystal-like cornering light in between. The two BiLED modules contain a total of 36 individual matrix segments. Each segment can be controlled separately to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic when using the high beam, or to illuminate road signs. They deliver 40 percent more light than the first generation. Below the BiLED modules, a thin LED strip mimicking the look of a block of ice and shaped like a horizontal “L” serves as a parking light, daytime running light and indicator. The fog light provides ample light in difficult weather conditions. The distinctive look of the LED Matrix beam headlights is enhanced by the new Crystallinium design. It accentuates the contours of the headlights, lending them even more visual appeal. Each of the basic headlamps has two LEDs for the low and high beams and a horizontal LED strip underneath serving as the parking light, daytime running light and direction indicator. The rear lights are significantly more slender than in the predecessor and are also available in two versions. The optional top version, which comes as standard for the L&K, adds dynamic turn signals and an animated Coming/Leaving Home function to the standard version included with the Essence and Selection trim levels. The upper segment of the C-shaped rear light cluster extends into the tailgate, and the entire upper area of the rear lights, composed of new crystalline elements, is illuminated.

Both body styles now longer and taller

The hatch and estate versions of the all-new Škoda Superb are both longer and taller than their predecessors, while their wheelbase remains unchanged. The estate’s total boot capacity with the rear seats folded down is an impressive 1,920 litres.

Dimensions* (compared to the third-generation Škoda Superb)

Dimensions Škoda Superb Hatch Škoda Superb Estate Length [mm] 4,912 (+43) 4,902 (+40) Width [mm] 1,849 (–15) 1,849 (–15) Height [mm] 1,481 (+12) 1,482 (+5) Wheelbase [mm] 2,841 2,841 Headroom in front seats [mm] 1,049 (+11) 1,049 (+7) Headroom in rear seats [mm] 986 (+6) 1,008 (+8) Luggage capacity [litres] 645 (+20) 690 (+30)

* Preliminary data.

Six new exterior colours and alloy wheels up to 19 inches

The fourth-generation Superb is available in six metallic and two solid colours.

Six of these colours are new: White (solid) and the metallic finishes Pebble Silver (metallic), Black (metallic), Cobalt Blue (metallic), Carmine Red (metallic) and Ice Tea Yellow (metallic).

All Superb variants come with alloy wheels as standard, ranging from the silver 17-inch rims to optional 19-inch wheels.

Interior: Clean design, more intuitive controls including new Škoda Smart Dials and sustainable materials

New, clean interior design: uncluttered centre console with selector lever on the steering column for more storage space; new Ergo seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions

More intuitive controls: Škoda Smart Dials combining haptic and digital features

Up to 13-inch free-standing infotainment display, new Phone Box with inductive 15‑watt charging and cooling, fast charging via USB-C

Sustainability: all textiles in the interior are made of 100 percent recycled materials

Connectivity features: mobile online services, infotainment apps and Functions on Demand

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – The fourth-generation Superb features a new interior concept with a centre console that has a tidy, new look and now provides even more storage space, as the selector lever has moved to the steering column. The all-new Superb offers new Ergo seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. The new range structure features a total of seven Design Selections. The new Škoda Smart Dials combine haptic and digital features and provide quick and easy access to many vehicle functions. The ICE flagship Superb now comes with a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches, and for the first time an optionally available head-up display complementing the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit. With all textiles in the new Superb made of 100 percent recycled materials, Škoda is placing particular emphasis on sustainability. The Škoda Superb will also come with various Simply Clever features such as an electrically operated load cover in the estate version.

Fully digital displays and a tidy centre console, navigation function available as an option

The interior is characterised by the free-standing infotainment display, a first for the Superb, and the new centre console. This has a clean, tidy look and provides more storage space than ever, as the selector lever has moved to the steering column. The Jumbo Box (located in the centre armrest) now has a total storage capacity of 5.5 litres. A hand rest makes it easy and comfortable to use the central touchscreen display, which measures 10 or 13 inches on the diagonal. The 10-inch central multi‑touch display is part of the standard infotainment system and features DAB+ radio reception as well as gesture and voice control. The navigation function including online radio and a 13-inch screen are available as an optional package. A 10-inch Virtual Cockpit comes as standard, while an optional head-up display is available for the first time on the Superb.

Škoda Smart Dials combine digital and haptic elements

The three multifunctional Škoda Smart Dials cleverly combining haptic and digital elements are located between the infotainment display and the centre console. They can be operated by turning and pressing, and each carries a digital colour display with a 32-millimetre diameter. The controls allow quick access to numerous vehicle functions and feature a Unique Dark Chrome finish. The two outer Smart Dials for the driver and front passenger adjust the interior temperature, seat heating and seat ventilation. Each Smart Dial’s current function is shown in the display and can be changed by pressing it. Drivers can customise the centre Smart Dial to control up to four of the following functions: the volume of the infotainment system, fan speed, air direction, smart air conditioning, driving modes and map zoom. Configuring the centre Smart Dial is done via the relevant infotainment system menu, and a long press is used to change between functions. Four additional hardware buttons between the dials provide direct access to windscreen ventilation, rear window heating, air recirculation and automatic air conditioning functions. The climate control menu is another new feature and will follow in the near future. It provides quick access to all heating functions for the seats, steering wheel, windscreen and rear window via a single Heaters button. The detailed configuration is done in the infotainment system’s Air Conditioning menu. The all-new Superb also comes with a new Phone Box that enables fast inductive charging at 15 watts for a smartphone and also cools the device during the process. From the Selection trim level upwards, the vehicle is equipped with four 45-watt USB-C ports as standard, two at the front and two at the rear. An extra 15-watt USB-C port on the back of the interior mirror is also included from the Selection trim level upwards. The 45-watt ports can be used to power laptops, in addition to charging smartphones and tablets. Eight speakers in the door panels and a central speaker in the instrument panel are provided as standard from the Essence trim level upwards. A Canton Sound System with 14 speakers, including two surround speakers, is available as an option.

Seven Design Selections and many sustainable materials

The Superb adopts the new Škoda range structure, offering customers a total of seven Design Selections featuring carefully coordinated colours and materials in the style of modern living environments. The Studio Design Selection with black and grey fabrics is included with the basic Essence trim level. The Selection trim level offers a choice of four Design Selections. Moreover, Škoda customers can choose from up to 13 themed option packages and 15 individual options.

Trim level Essence Selection Laurin & Klement Design Selection Studio Loft Lounge Suite black Suite cognac L&K Suite black L&K Suite cognac Seat

Upholstery Black and grey fabric Grey fabric Suedia3 Black leather/

leatherette Cognac leather

/‌leatherette Black leather/

leatherette Cognac leather/

leatherette

Škoda has placed great emphasis on sustainability and the use of high-quality materials in the Superb’s interior. All textiles in the all-new Superb – including the headliner – are made of 100 percent recycled materials. The leather in the cognac colourway of the Suite and L&K Suite Design Selections is tanned using waste water from olive processing. Škoda’s signature umbrella and ice scraper are also made from sustainable materials. All chrome elements in the interior have been replaced with the new Unique Dark Chrome trim. The two-spoke multifunction steering wheel bears the new Škoda logo and all Design Selections come with glossy black louvres on the instrument panel. Driver comfort is further enhanced by a knee pad on the side of the centre console in the style of the relevant Design Selection. The rear-view mirror is frameless and dims automatically.

Three seat variants and new Simply Clever features

The fourth-generation Superb offers three different front-seat configurations. The Studio Design Selection seats come with fabric upholstery and are manually adjustable for height and length. The Design Selections Loft with fabric upholstery and Lounge with perforated Suedia add a manually adjustable cushion length, an electrically adjustable backrest angle, 4‑way lumbar support and a massage function with three air cushions. The Suite versions feature heated and ventilated Ergo seats with perforated leather/leatherette upholstery and seat memory for both front seats including Smart Comfort Entry. Their enhanced massage function uses ten pneumatically controlled air cushions and can be operated from the infotainment menu or via controls on the seat trim. One of the new Simply Clever features is the electrically operated load cover in the Superb Estate. The Jumbo Box under the split, fold-up centre armrest contains a new removable glasses compartment and a tray with a display cleaner. Making their debut in the Superb are smartphone pockets on the front seat backrests and a new sliding rear centre armrest with two integrated cup holders and a tablet holder. Storage compartments in the front door panels offer space for items such as the Škoda umbrella.

List of 28 Simply Clever features available for the Superb, depending on the trim level

Smart Dials

Parking ticket clip

Ice scraper made from sustainable materials on the fuel filler flap

Pen holder, slot for coins and grip for removable sunglasses compartment in the glove box

Easy-open cupholder

Foldable bag hooks in the boot

B-pillar hooks

Misfuelling prevention device

Button-operated folding of rear backrest from the boot

Four lashing eyelets in the boot

High-visibility vest storage in all doors

Rear-view camera washer

1.5-litre bottle holder in the front and rear doors

Removable sunglasses compartment in the Jumbo Box

Storage tray in the Jumbo Box

Mobile phone pockets on the backs of the front seats

USB port in the rear-view mirror

Storage compartment in the driver’s door panel, including umbrella made from sustainable materials

Two cargo elements in the boot

Funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank

Electronic child lock

Optional

Multi-purpose storage pocket under the boot cover for the hatch version

Electrically operated load cover for estate

Multi-purpose storage pocket under the boot cover, now with additional bag hooks

Door-panel waste bin

Sleep package (special headrests, blanket)

Tablet holder on the headrest

Rear armrest with integrated cup/tablet holder, now adjustable lengthwise

Permanent internet connection enables numerous online features

The Superb’s permanent internet connection allows for ‘over the air’ updates of the infotainment system, online-based route planning and numerous mobile online services from Škoda Connect. Among these are Proactive Service and Remote Access as part of Infotainment Online and Care Connect. Special features for the Superb Estate iV plug-in hybrid include Remote Charging, Remote Air Conditioning and Departure Planner, with Plug & Charge to be added at a later date. The infotainment experience also includes Weather, News, Traffication, Calendar, Offers and Pay to Park infotainment apps. Additional colours and functions for the ambient lighting and High Beam Control can be conveniently added online as Functions on Demand.

Powertrains: Six engine variants, premiere of mild‑hybrid technology and improved plug-in hybrid drive

Second-generation PHEV offers an all-electric WLTP range of more than 62 miles (100 km) in the Superb Estate

Entry-level 1.5 TSI with mild-hybrid technology, top version of the 2.0 TSI with all-wheel drive

Two 2.0 TDI diesels with 150 hp (110 kW) and 193 hp (142 kW) complete the engine line-up

DCC Plus covers an even wider range from comfortable to sporty

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – Škoda offers six versatile, modern and highly efficient powertrains for the all-new Superb with outputs ranging from 150 hp (110 kW) to 265 hp (195 kW). They include a 1.5 TSI petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology – a first for Škoda’s ICE flagship model – as well as the latest-generation plug-in hybrid drive. The latter delivers a system output of 204 hp (150 kW) and enables an all-electric range of more than 62 miles (100 kilometres) on the WLTP cycle, courtesy of a larger high-voltage battery. Completing the powertrain line-up are two 2.0 TSI petrol engines and two 2.0 TDI diesels, with all-wheel drive included as standard for the top versions. All Superb variants come with DSG. The optional new DCC Plus generation of Dynamic Chassis Control offers faster responses and a wider range of suspension settings from luxurious comfort to pronounced dynamic ability.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, says: “The all-new Superb will be more efficient than ever before in the history of the model range, thanks to a wide range of state-of-the-art powertrains. The new-generation plug-in hybrid drive delivers an all-electric range of over 100 kilometres. In addition, the Superb is now available with mild-hybrid technology for the first time. On top of that, the new DCC Plus ensures ideal driving characteristics and a comfortable ride under any circumstances. At the same time it provides excellent dynamics and sporty handling whenever the customer wants it.”

Plug-in hybrid drive with new 1.5 TSI and larger high-voltage battery

The new-generation plug-in hybrid drive, based on a 150 hp (110 kW) 1.5 TSI from the latest EA211 evo2 engine series, is exclusively available for the Superb Estate and delivers a system output of 204 hp (150 kW). Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG. With a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh, the new high-voltage battery is about twice the size of its predecessor and enables an all-electric range of more than 62 miles (100 km) on the WLTP cycle. With a maximum charging rate of 11 kW at domestic wallboxes and AC charging points, the battery can be replenished from zero to 100 percent in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Charging at public DC fast charging stations is even quicker.

Thanks to a maximum charging rate of 50 kW, it takes just 25 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent. Energy is also recovered during braking. The infotainment system for the Superb Estate iV comes with special features to precisely locate charging stations; it will also support Plug & Charge in the future.

Entry-level engine with mild-hybrid technology, DSG as standard for all powertrains

The new entry-level engine for the Superb is a 150 hp (110 kW) 1.5 TSI petrol engine, also from the latest EA211 evo2 engine series, with mild-hybrid technology. It marks the first use of a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery in the Škoda Superb. Energy recovered during braking can support the combustion engine with an electric power boost or allow the Superb to coast with the engine completely switched off. The fourth-generation Superb is available with two further petrol engines and two diesels. Like the 1.5 TSI, they are all mated to a 7-speed DSG. The two 2.0 TSI units deliver 150 kW (204 hp) and, in the top-of-the-range model, 265 hp (195 kW). The two 2.0 TDI diesels produce 150 hp (110 kW) and 193 hp (142 kW). The latter and the top petrol engine come with all-wheel drive as standard, and all engines meet the Euro 6d emissions standard.

Powertrains overview



Drive

Max. power Transmission

[kW] [hp] Plug-in hybrid (estate only) 1.5 TSI PHEV 4×2 150 204 6-speed DSG Petrol engines 1.5 TSI mHEV 4×2 110 150 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI 4×2 150 204 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI 4×4 195 265 7-speed DSG Diesel engines 2.0 TDI 4×2 110 150 7-speed DSG 2.0 TDI 4×4 142 193 7-speed DSG

Superb synthesis of comfort and sportiness with DCC Plus

The all-new Superb is optionally available with the new DCC Plus, which comes as standard in the Superb L&K. This new version uses two independently controlled valves to separate the suspension’s rebound and compression stages. Previously, both functions were controlled by a single valve. The new generation enables faster damping adjustment and a wider range of damping characteristics. Drivers and passengers will notice the difference in the form of faster responses and enhanced driving dynamics or increased ride comfort, as desired. With the appropriate DCC Plus setting, the car’s body remains more composed and less susceptible to vibration and vertical movement, especially when driving over bad road surfaces, cobblestones and manhole covers.

Safety: Maximum protection with up to ten airbags as well as improved and new assistance systems

Making their Superb debut: Turn Assist, Crossroad Assist, Emergency Steering Assist, Exit Warning and Automated Emergency Braking – pedestrian rear

Enhanced functionality for Travel Assist, Side Assist and Front Assist

Even more safety with Attention and Drowsiness Assist and Crew Protect Assist

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – On the safety front, the fourth-generation Superb will offer enhanced intelligent assistance systems that are new to the model, such as Turn Assist and Emergency Steering Assist. Other systems that were already available in the predecessor – such as Travel Assist, Side Assist and Front Assist – have been significantly improved. In the event of an accident, Crew Protect Assist and up to ten airbags keep occupants safe. Thanks to rigorous testing and the latest technology, the all-new Superb will offer its occupants the best possible safety.

Intelligent new assistance systems make their Superb debut

The fourth-generation Superb features numerous new and intelligent assistance systems, some of which are available for the first time in this model series. These include Turn Assist, Crossroad Assist, Emergency Steering Assist and Exit Warning, with another system, Automated Emergency Braking – pedestrian rear, to be added in the near future. The latest-generation Turn Assist responds with a warning and, where appropriate, automatic braking if there is a vehicle approaching when turning in the face of oncoming traffic. Emergency Steering Assist automatically enhances steering movements during sudden evasive manoeuvres if the driver steers too late or not hard enough to prevent a collision. ESC intervenes automatically to prevent oversteer or understeer. Emergency Steering Assist operates at speeds of 18 to 93 mph (30 to 150 km/h); it can be switched off in the infotainment menu but not permanently deactivated. Crossroad Assist uses radar sensors and the front camera to warn of crossing traffic, cyclists or pedestrians when pulling out of a driveway or blind exit. Where appropriate, it triggers visual and acoustic warnings and then automatically applies the brakes. Exit Warning provides a visual warning in the exterior mirror as well as a warning sound when the door is opened while traffic is approaching from behind. It has a range of 35 metres and covers an angle of 120 degrees.

Park comfortably and safely with Intelligent Park Assist

The new Intelligent Park Assist can automatically park the Superb in end-on and parallel parking spaces. It now also controls the vehicle’s speed in addition to the steering, and stops automatically if the system detects an obstacle. At the rear, this is taken care of by the new Automated Emergency Braking – pedestrian rear, coming in the near future. While the previous Manoeuvre Assist relied exclusively on the sensors at the rear to analyse the vehicle’s surroundings, the new system adds images from the improved Rear View Camera to better detect pedestrians and children.

Functional enhancements for Travel Assist, Side Assist and Front Assist

The Travel Assist has been improved once again and now offers enhanced visualisation of other nearby vehicles in the Virtual Cockpit. The Assisted Drive Basic package includes Adaptive Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Working in concert with the navigation system, this anticipates bends, junctions and roundabouts. Traffic Jam Assist combines the functions of Adaptive Cruise Control and Adaptive Lane Assist. It enables automatic starting, braking and steering in congested traffic at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h)70 by keeping track of the movements of nearby vehicles. With the latest version of Side Assist, the detection range for vehicles coming from behind increases from 70 to 90 metres for more safety, for example on motorways. This is due to more powerful radar sensors positioned in the corners of the bumpers. Front Assist now also features anticipatory cyclist protection. The new Attention and Drowsiness Assist replaces the previous Driver Alert, monitoring driver behaviour and assessing the degree of possible driver fatigue. While Driver Alert mainly evaluated data from the electromechanical power steering, the Attention and Drowsiness Assist accesses information from various vehicle control systems, including the Lane Assist. The new system detects deviations from normal steering behaviour at speeds above 43 mph (70 km/h). It continuously evaluates the driver’s behaviour and draws conclusions about their fitness to continue driving. If the system detects that the driver is tired, it triggers visual and acoustic warnings in the Virtual Cockpit.

Crew Protect Assist, Emergency Assist and up to ten airbags protect the occupants

If sensors in the all-new Superb detect emergency or panic braking or an imminent collision at the front, side or rear, Crew Protect Assist automatically closes any open windows and, if necessary, the panoramic roof. It also activates the hazard warning lights and tightens the front seat belts. In the event of an accident, up to ten airbags protect occupants in the Superb. In addition to driver and front passenger airbags and a driver’s knee airbag, the standard equipment includes side airbags for the front seats, head airbags and, for the first time in this model series, a central airbag between the front seats. Side airbags for the second row of seats are available as an option. Emergency Assist reduces the risk of an accident if the driver is no longer able to control the vehicle, for example due to a medical emergency. If the system detects such a situation, it takes over lane control, switches on the hazard warning lights and begins to gently brake the vehicle to a standstill. Then the latest-generation system automatically unlocks the doors, switches on the interior lights and activates eCall 15 seconds after the vehicle has come to a stop.

Superb L&K: Top-of-the-range model with exclusive features and unique design details

Extensive standard equipment includes LED Matrix beam headlights, DCC Plus and progressive steering

Sophisticated Unique Dark Chrome exterior detailing and L&K badges on front wings

Specific L&K Suite Design Selection with black or cognac-coloured leather/leatherette

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – As the Škoda Superb ICE flagship enters its fourth generation, the L&K is again the range-topper. Exterior details finished in Unique Dark Chrome and the special L&K Suite Design Selection with black or cognac-coloured leather/leatherette lend it a special flair. Standard features include LED Matrix beam headlights, DCC Plus and progressive steering. Ergo seats offer seat heating, ventilation and a massage function with ten air cushions for maximum comfort. A Canton sound system with 14 speakers ensures excellent acoustics. The Superb L&K is available as a hatch and estate and can be ordered with all powertrains.

Unique Dark Chrome for extra glamour – and generous standard equipment

The Superb L&K comes with sophisticated exterior detailing and extensive standard equipment. This trim level, whose name commemorates company founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, can be combined with any of the available powertrains and features numerous exterior details finished in Unique Dark Chrome. These include the surround of the Škoda grille, the trim on the front apron and rear diffuser and the Škoda lettering at the rear. The roof rails on the Estate have an exclusive anodised silver finish. 18-inch Belatrix polished anthracite alloy wheels as well as L&K badges on the front wings are included as standard. LED Matrix beam headlights, LED rear lights with animated indicators and electric tailgate operation with a virtual pedal are also part of the extensive standard specification. DCC Plus and progressive steering enable both sporty and particularly comfortable driving.

L&K Suite Design Selection with black or cognac-coloured leather/leatherette

The Superb L&K offers the exclusive L&K Suite Design Selection with perforated black leather/leatherette as standard; cognac-coloured leather/leatherette is available as an option. All leather used is sustainably tanned. The headrests are adorned with embossed Laurin & Klement lettering. The Ergo seats are heated and ventilated. They feature seat memory including Smart Comfort Entry and a massage function with ten pneumatically controlled air cushions. The dashboard and door panels come with Softtouch Kida decorative trim, complemented by Unique Dark Chrome trim strips and ambient lighting. The door panels and knee pads are covered in artificial leather matching the colour of the seat upholstery – as is the upper section of the instrument panel, which features double stitching in grey or cognac. A sliding rear centre armrest and a Canton sound system with 14 speakers are also standard.

History: Tracing the Škoda Superb from its 1930s origins to its successful modern generations

The model designation ‘Superb’ has a long tradition of denoting the Czech car manufacturer’s range topper

Building on this legacy, each modern generation of the Superb has epitomised engineering excellence since 2001

Showcasing a wide array of innovative features and further design refinements, the fourth modern Superb generation embodies Škoda’s rich heritage

Mladá Boleslav, 2 November 2023 – The first generation of the modern Škoda Superb was launched in 2001 – nearly seven decades after the original Superb’s debut in 1934. To date, more than 1,600,000 units have rolled off the production lines. Both the hatch and estate model variants have clinched numerous international accolades and awards from renowned car magazines over the years.

The forerunner: First landmark Superb models in the 1930s

The predecessor to today’s Superb models was the comfortable, quiet and responsive Škoda 640 Superb. It was launched in 1934 and, at 5,500 mm in length offered ample room for up to seven people. By the time the historic Superb went into series production, Škoda had already produced several premium models. However, the Superb was innovative in many ways, featuring an advanced central tube frame with independent wheel suspension, and the onboard wiring worked with a then completely new 12 V system, which is still used in cars today. The model was powered by a six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 2,492 cm3 and an output of 40.5 kW (55 hp). Four years later, in 1938, Škoda launched its new 3000 OHV straight-six engine with a displacement of 3,137 cm³. It provided an output of 62.6 kW (85 hp) and was more efficient owing to its new concept with overhead valves (OHV). The Superb 3000 OHV was available as a classic notchback saloon, a limited-edition convertible and a limousine with a glass partition between the front and rear seats. Between 1939 and 1940, Škoda produced twelve Superb 4000s with eight-cylinder engines. One of these rare models is now a focal point for visitors at the Škoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav. From 1935 to 1949, Škoda built a total of 2,500 units across all versions of the first Superb generation.

2001: A revived legacy

More than 50 years later, Škoda relaunched the Superb. Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2001, the first modern-generation Superb has been the brand’s flagship ICE model ever since. By 2008, around 137,000 units had rolled off the production line. The Superb was the first Škoda model to feature several technical innovations back then, such as bi-xenon headlights, automatic Tiptronic transmission and the Coming Home function, which kept the dipped headlights on for a short time after the doors closed. Garnering numerous accolades, it was also dubbed the ‘Best Import Car’ by the German trade magazine ‘Auto Bild’.

2008: Curtain-up for the second modern generation

In 2008, Škoda presented the second generation of the modern Superb, the first to offer optional all-wheel drive. The hatch featured an innovative Twindoor, a sizable tailgate designed to open either partially, like a traditional boot lid, or fully. Thus, the Superb combined the advantages of a notchback saloon – with a separate boot – and a hatch. From 2009, the Czech automaker expanded the series to include a particularly spacious estate version. By 2015, the second Superb generation had found 618,000 buyers and outperformed its predecessor in terms of sales figures. The second generation also won a host of international awards. British car magazine ‘Top Gear’ named it ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ in 2009, and, in 2012, it claimed the title of ‘Best Import Car’ in its category in the ‘Best Cars’ readers’ poll by the German car magazine ‘auto motor und sport’.

2015: Ushering in a hybrid era

Launched in February 2015 with the Estate following soon after, the third iteration of the modern Superb is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. Once again equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, it was the first Škoda model to feature a DCC Adaptive Chassis, tri-zone climate control, and pioneering assistance systems like Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and Travel Assist expanded the Superb’s offerings. With the 2019 model update, the Superb iV debuted as Škoda’s first plug-in hybrid model. As of now, with over 845,000 units produced, the third modern generation of the Škoda Superb is the brand’s best-selling generation to date. Like its predecessors, it has clinched numerous prestigious awards, including the 2016 Red Dot Award for outstanding product design. Across all generations, more than 1,600,000 Superb models have been produced worldwide, and the fourth-generation Superb is poised to continue the flagship’s success story.