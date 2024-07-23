The Alnwick Garden Announces its First Summer Music Nights Showcase

The Alnwick Garden has officially announced three spectacular Summer Music Night events, all held in aid of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

For the first time in its history, the after-hour events at The Garden will include live music from the symphonic orchestra, Northern String Quartet. The award-winning ensemble will play a mix of well known classical and popular music on July 26, August 9 and 23, 2024, from 7-10pm.

Marketing manager for The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, Ian McAllister, said: “We are excited to launch our Summer Music Nights, the first events of their kind here at The Garden.

“Visitors can enjoy a relaxed evening on the lawn, listening to beautiful live music and surrounded by the stunning gardens. It’s a perfect, affordable way for families and friends to get together for something a bit different to do on a summer evening.”

Concert goers are welcome to bring their own picnics along, or alternatively, they can enjoy a selection of food and drinks from vendors, as well as alcoholic beverages from the bar and hot food from the Pavilion.

With full access to explore The Gardens throughout the evening, visitors can expect to discover a different musician in every corner – from harpists to pianists to saxophonists. On two of the evenings, a relaxing Gong Bathing experience will also be available on the Hepworth Lawn.

Mr McAllister continued: “With eight acts per night, it is a real family affair – catering to all musical tastes and styles, we guarantee a fun and different experience this summer.

“And with proceeds going to The Alnwick Garden Trust, we can continue to help support our local community through the array of programmes we offer.”

The Alnwick Garden Trust supports the most vulnerable in the community including the Elderberries Programme supporting over 50’s experiencing isolation, a drug education programme combating drug misuse in the region and an education programme teaching younger people the importance of healthy eating.

Tickets for the symphonic orchestra nights can be purchased for £12 per adult, £6 per child.