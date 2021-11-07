Retuned springs and dampers, precise tweaks to the chassis and an optimised soundtrack turn the BMW M premium compact model’s performance up another notch.

Munich. BMW has honed the track-inspired characteristics of its four-cylinder high-performance model for the premium compact segment. Detail upgrades to its chassis components endow the BMW M135i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 7.8 – 7.3 l/100 km [36.2 – 38.7 mpg imp] as per WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 177 – 167 g/km as per WLTP) with noticeably enhanced performance qualities. And the retuned drive soundtrack in the cabin makes the driving experience even more emotionally engaging.

The standout power of the 225 kW/306 hp four-cylinder unit with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology under the bonnet of the BMW M135i xDrive is harnessed more effectively than ever to produce the captivating dynamics and driving experience for which BMW is renowned. Detailed set-up modifications for the bespoke chassis technology result in even better mounting, ensuring precisely controllable driving characteristics even when pushing hard on the track. The optimised traction enables drivers to explore the car’s performance limits with confidence, especially when cornering at extremely high speeds.

Sharper cornering dynamics thanks to optimised camber values, new mounts, and precision tuning of spring and damping systems.

The camber values for the front wheels of the BMW M135i xDrive have been increased to optimise absorption of lateral forces when powering through corners. A new hydromount has additionally been used to attach the front suspension wishbones, while the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear axle have also been redesigned. At the same time, the spring and damping systems have undergone recalibration. The result is a significant improvement in roll behaviour in corners, which has a further beneficial effect on steering feel when the car’s sporting abilities are put to the test.

This latest raft of modifications reinforces the commitment of the BMW M135i xDrive to delivering BMW’s hallmark driving pleasure. Its chassis technology combines with the engine’s extremely sporty performance characteristics and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive to create a flawlessly composed overall package for a richly engaging drive. The compact BMW M model comes as standard with near-actuator wheel slip limitation integrated into the engine control unit. The resultant shortening of the signal paths allows traction to be controlled up to ten times faster than with conventional systems when pulling away, on slippery surfaces and during dynamic cornering. The BMW M135i xDrive additionally benefits from a mechanical limited-slip differential at the front axle.

Built into the car’s standard eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, it enhances traction and directional stability along with agility and cornering dynamics. With locking factors of 36 per cent when accelerating and 26 per cent on the overrun, the differential is capable of transferring extra torque to the front wheel with better grip as and when required. The customary Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) functions are complemented in the BMW M135i xDrive by Performance Control, which optimises the car’s steering behaviour with judicious applications of the brakes.

Specially tuned M Sport steering and exceptionally powerful M Sport brakes can also be found on the standard equipment list for the BMW M135i xDrive. The compact sports car leaves the factory on 18-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard, with the option of 19-inch light-alloy items available in a variety of designs.

Dramatic acoustic experience in the cabin.

The twin-tailpipe exhaust system facilitates power delivery from the engine with its reduced backpressure, while also producing a characterful acoustic accompaniment. The distinctive, emotion-stirring sound is also transmitted into the interior, where it is carefully amplified through the audio system’s speakers.

The revised soundtrack conveys the signature four-cylinder engine note of a BMW M model to those on board more authentically than ever. The instant response to every movement of the accelerator is translated into corresponding acoustic signals. From the powerful building of torque under acceleration through to the drop-off in load on the overrun, the power unit’s operating state is clearly discernible at all times. Starting the engine prompts a sound composition specially created for this model, adding another facet to the rich acoustic experience inside the car.

New paint finishes for a high-impact look.

A new selection of particularly striking paint finishes has been introduced to accompany the performance enhancements and underscore the individual character of the BMW M135i xDrive. BMW Individual paint finishes and special customer requests can also now be incorporated into the manufacturing process at BMW Group Plant Leipzig, where the compact model is built. The special colours require additional servicing and technical support work, with an increased number of manual processes. To cater for this, an existing paint shop was modified and the number of employees working there increased by ten.

The BMW Individual paint finishes bring even greater visual impact to the high-performance model’s modern design language and bespoke styling features. New additions to the range of exterior colours for the BMW M135i xDrive include the M paint shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

Fuel consumption combined: 7.8 – 7.3 l/100 km [36.2 – 38.7 mpg imp] as per WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 177 – 167 g/km as per WLTP.

