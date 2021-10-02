The translation of documents is not as easy as it seems. It takes much time and effort to translate a document, no matter its source or target languages. There should be no errors or shortcuts for marriage certificate translations. This is the reason that a marriage certificate must always be translated by a reliable Birmingham translation agency. The translator you choose should be legally literate and know the basic principles and terminology involved in the translation. For example, a basic understanding, specific jargon used in both source and target languages, and a little bit about people and culture of the countries in which source and target languages are spoken are necessary.

Most people claim to translate their documents on their own to save the cost. Although Afrikaans is one of the world’s common languages and there are many perks of learning it, doing Afrikaans translations yourself is not a good choice at all. Here, we have explained some of the challenges of translating an Afrikaans marriage certificate in today’s world. Let’s get started now!

Why do you need an Afrikaans marriage certificate translator?

Maybe you know the Afrikaans language; for accurate translations, you must take the services of an Afrikaans marriage certificate translator. Keep in mind that it is not easy to translate a document. You need to learn the translation of documents properly. It takes a lot of time and attention as well. Every word of the document must be translated into that of the target language that has the same meaning.

Most people think that they can translate their documents themselves. But this is not always the case. Most countries demand translated documents to be certified. There should be a name or signature of the agency who translated your documents. In such a situation, if you translate your marriage certificate yourself, your certificate will not be accepted, and it will go waste!

Plus, there are certain terms and conditions that only certified translators can understand and incorporate them into the documents they translate.

How should be the translator and client relationship?

There should be a professional yet friendly relationship between a translator and a client. Remember, asking the right questions from your translator is very important. It can result in better and high-quality translations and save time and cost in the long run, hence preventing misunderstandings ultimately. A client should always ask certain questions to the translator that he/she has hired. These may include:

The experience level of a translator

Providing certified translations or not

The cost of the project

24/7 customer service or not

Just keep in mind that the questions must be asked from both sides. It means that the translators should always ask necessary questions from the client. Most translators are reluctant to ask questions from the clients. Their point of view is that if they ask something about the project, the client will think that he is not well aware of his job and cannot handle the task properly. Most clients want their translators to find answers to the necessary questions about the project on their own. It is also one of the important reasons that make the translators hesitant to ask questions.

Note: For accurate and complete translations, questions must be asked from both sides – the translator and a client!

Where to get marriage certificate translation services in the UK?

Looking for quick and accurate Afrikaans marriage certificate translations? Why not consider Kings of Translation? Kings of Translation provides professional, certified, and accurate translation services. We have a team of expert translators who can handle multiple translations in multiple languages. Our Afrikaans translators have many years of experience in the industry.

Apart from business or technical documents, there are certain legal documents that must be translated, depending on various reasons. One such legal document is a marriage certificate that our translators can translate effectively and efficiently.

To discuss your Afrikaans marriage certificate translation needs or get free consultation, you may contact us on info@kingsoftranslation.co.uk or 075 1798 6633