The Couple That Bakes together are together for Valentine’s Day

A couple who met at school, then supported each other through A-Levels and University have turned their lifelong romance into something sweet for other north-east couples, with their own celebration cake making business.

Lauren Alexander and Nathan Todd met at school in Killingworth when she was 15 and he was 16, and then went on to study side by side at the University of Sunderland. Their romance has never been in doubt, but it’s their teamwork that has led to them setting up a successful business, The Couple That Bakes.

“We met at school, Nathan was in the year above me. I was Year 9, he was Year 10, and we became friends because of our love of music, but officially became boyfriend and girlfriend a few months later,” says Lauren. “Since then, we’ve supported each other through our GCSEs, A-levels, degrees and everything in between.”

Lauren and Nathan are used to spending Valentine’s Day together as a couple, and more recently as business partners in The Couple That Bakes.

“The Couple That Bakes started almost accidentally,” says Lauren. “We were in lockdown together, living in Sunderland. I had just graduated and was waiting to start my MSc in Inequality and Society, and we started baking for fun and to fill our spare time. We became a little team – baking and decorating cakes, and when Nathan went back to work after furlough, I decided to start selling my cupcake boxes to earn some extra money.”

The Couple That Bakes began trading in September 2020 first from their home kitchen, quickly growing and building up a loyal customer base across Sunderland, Durham and Newcastle. In April 2021, they moved to their first business premises in Camperdown Industrial Estate in Newcastle.

“I had outgrown my home kitchen needed a bigger space, so I now have a lovely big commercial kitchen and office to bake and work from,” says Lauren.

Nathan, who studied BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance at the University is now a Senior Accountant and is soon to qualify as a Chartered Certified Accountant, so the day-to-day baking became Lauren’s responsibility. But, Lauren says, the business is still very much a team effort with Nathan dealing with finance and building relationships with our customers.

“He also delivers cakes and does cake collections!” says Lauren.

“I think working together has made our relationship better. Running a business isn’t easy so there are days when there is a lot of pressure but working alongside your best friend and getting to bounce ideas off each other is so special.

“We have always had big dreams and Nathan has always made me believe anything is possible. We have always made such a great team.”

Now, as Valentine’s Day approaches, The Couple That Bakes are extremely busy, and working hard to fulfil some of their customers’ more unusual romantic requests.

“We are currently selling rude Valentine’s Day cupcakes which are very popular!” says Lauren. “We also work on very romantic cakes, such as proposal cupcakes, and as a couple it’s a real honour to be part of someone else’s love story.”

You can find out more about The Couple That Bakes at https://thecouplethatbakes.com/ and on Instagram – @thecouplethatbakes_ Facebook- www.facebook.com/thecouplethatbakes and Tiktok – @thecouplethatbakes.