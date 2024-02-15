Newcastle energy assessment experts launch new carbon reduction reports

Newcastle-based energy assessment experts, Green Zone Surveys, has developed and launched a new carbon reporting tool, TargetZero, as part of its suite of Net Zero energy assessment services.

The reports will help businesses to measure and report on their carbon footprint, identify quick wins to reduce carbon emissions and provide recommendations to support their journey towards Net-Zero.

Together with Green Zone Survey’s revolutionary GreenAudit energy audit software, Target Zero will support organisations with genuine net zero aspirations, creating and implementing a credible carbon reduction plan as part of a wider sustainability programme.

Green Zone Surveys’ Technical Manager, Ben Palmer, said: “It is more important than ever that our carbon consumption is reduced.

“TargetZero will inform clients how much carbon they are producing and how they can reduce it – they can then take further steps in doing their part in keeping global warming to a sustainable level.”

According to the energy assessment experts, measuring your carbon emissions should formulate an important part of any business’ net zero programme, and it is vitally important to ensure calculations are accurate, to provide a solid understanding of what to reduce and how to achieve this.

Meanwhile, a commercial energy audit can supplement this by identifying opportunities to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions and save money, by offering recommendations and allowing businesses to make informed decisions on what changes need to be made.

Chief Executive Officer, Callum Thompson, said: “TargetZero is a fantastic addition to our service suite which provides clear insight into how a business can become more sustainable and strive toward Net Zero.

“We have put a lot of effort into developing our Carbon Reduction Reports ahead of offering to businesses across the UK to ensure they are comprehensive with a lot of detail into the ways in which they can reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is another revolutionary offering to add to our assessments and follows the exciting launch of GreenAudit, an unrivalled energy auditing tool to enable clients to see where they are consuming energy and how they can implement measures to reduce their energy consumption.

“An important part of that is the insight into carbon emissions, but TargetZero will go one step further in aiding a client in their quest for sustainability with additional, granular measures beyond energy usage.”

Green Zone Surveys (UK) Ltd can provide extensive carbon reduction reports, as well as Level 1, 2 or 3 energy audits in compliance with the methodology outlined in with ISO 50002 or BS EN 16247: 2012.

As one of the UK’s longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has been there since the beginning and has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries. This means you can breathe easy knowing you are working with professional, industry experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the full compliance process.

Find out more: www.greenzonesurveys.com