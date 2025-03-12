The Ex-Conor McGregor Land Rover, American Muscle Machines, Sleek Supercars, Potent Performance Cars, Classic Road Cars – and a show-winning 14-litre tractor unit! Hampson’s prepares to power into Bolesworth Castle

Hampson Auctions has amassed a superb and diverse line-up of classic, performance and supercars for its first saleroom auction of the year, at Bolesworth Castle on Sunday, 9 March.

One notable lot has a former owner who requires little introduction. The 2015 Land Rover Defender 110 XS pickup truck is a faithful recreation of the Defenders which were driven by the villains in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre – but its greatest claim to fame is that it was previously owned by double-weight UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor, and used to promote his ‘Forged’ Irish stout brand. This beefy machine boasts the rope arrangement, roof tray, and roof-mounted 7” spotlight exactly as sported in the film, plus a huge plethora of other special equipment, just as showcased on the silver screen (estimate: £60,000-£70,000).

The sale features a fantastic selection of potent Americana, headed by an outstanding 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback officially licensed Gone in Sixty Seconds ‘Eleanor’. Previously the property of football legend Thierry Henry, ‘Eleanor’ will be instantly recognisable to devotees of the iconic automotive action movie and possesses the all-important official sanction of Gone in Sixty Seconds producer, Denise Haliki as well as featuring her Sharpie inscribed signature on the dashboard (£140,000 – £160,000).

Fans of the Transformer ‘Optimus Prime’ will know that, in pre-transformation guise, Optimus Prime presents as a Peterbilt 379 tractor unit, and those fans will be delighted to learn that a glorious, 1996 multiple concours-winning example of this iconic American machine will go under the hammer on 9 March. This 14,000cc ‘robot in disguise’ features 24” polished alloy wheels all round, custom chrome stacks, custom mudguards and rear lights and a tailored fifth wheel cover. The cabin is finished in black and quilted cream leather and includes the obligatory CB radio and a cosy, leather-trimmed 63” sleeper pod with folding bunk beds and even a TV (£60,000-£70,000).

Another classic American automotive icon is the Chevrolet Corvette, and the 1968 Convertible on offer is a quintessential ‘wind-in-the-hair’ sports car, even if the UK weather can’t quite match that of the temperate Florida climate where this car spent most of its life before being imported into the UK in 2017. Benefitting from a pre-importation full restoration, this eye-catching machine is offered at No Reserve. The 1988 Pontiac Fiero in the sale – also No Reserve – is a wonderful 1980s American sports car rarity. Finished in sleek dark metallic red, this Fiero GT fastback coupe features the original rare and distinctive GT alloy wheels and a rear spoiler.

Lovers of the ultimate pony car have a second Ford Mustang to tempt them – the 1965 GT350 race car. Built specifically for the track, this example has enjoyed a long and distinguished racing career and comes complete with FIA papers, so it’s ready for a season of historic motorsport (£30,000-£35,000).

As one would expect from a Hampson’s sale, there are plenty of fine performance and supercars on offer. These include a stunning, bright yellow 1972 De Tomaso Pantera, which combines Italian supercar style and muscular Ford V8 power (offered at No Reserve), a beautiful 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS which features the desirable lightweight pack (£70,000-£80,000), and a 2019 Southern GT40 MK1 which is powered by a high-performance Gurney-Weslake 6.3-litre Ford engine, and has only 160 miles on the clock since new (£50,000-£55,000). The mighty, range-topping 2021 803 BHP Audi RS6 Avant Carbon Vorsprung with a 0-60 time of under three seconds is offered at No Reserve, while the 2007 Mercedes CL63 AMG – a remarkable find with only 1,500 warranted miles from new – carries an estimate of £25,000-£30,000.

A significant number of other lots are offered at No Reserve, including a genuine barn find 1982 BMW 323i. There’s also a fabulous 1972 Ford Escort, which presents a rare and very exciting opportunity for collectors to acquire a highly original example, as it emerges from its current 30+-year ownership. And another ‘No Reserver’ now being relinquished by a long-term owner is the delightful 1970 Triumph Spitfire MK3. This has been cherished by the vendor for more than 40 years and was their first-ever car. Also offered at No Reserve is unusual and eye-catching 1976 Triumph GT6. This has been thoroughly restored by the current owner into a distinctive and individual ‘restomod’ interpretation of the esteemed GT6.

Ford of Britain enthusiasts have some wonderful examples to choose from, including three Ford Escorts which have emerged from a private collection. The ultimate example is the 1974 Mk I Mexico, a multiple show-winning concours contender which has racked up first-place wins since its exemplary nut-and-bolt restoration (£60,000-£70,000). There’s also a barn find 1973 Mk 1 Mexico – ideal for those looking for a rewarding restoration project – and a 1978 Ford Escort Mk2 1600 in need of a little TLC, both offered at No Reserve. From the same private collection there is also a 1990 Sierra XR4x4i. This has been in barn storage for at least 15 years and is also offered at No Reserve.

The sale also features two fine and very different examples of the ubiquitous Austin Seven. The 1934 Nippy was in its previous ownership for 87 years and 10 months (£12,000-£14,000), while the beautifully presented 1931 Ulster is a very rare car. Featuring its original Cozette No.4 supercharger, it took part in the Austin Seven Centenary Parade at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022, where it was piloted by F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda (£30,000-£35,000).

Renowned supercar specialist and prolific YouTuber, Iain Tyrrell, will preview the sale on his Tyrrell’s Classic Workshop channel on 7 March.

Next Marketplace sale opens for entries

As Hampson’s gears up for the Bolesworth Castle sale on 9 March, it is also now taking entries for its next Marketplace online timed auction, which goes live on 28 March and runs until 6 April. Following the success of the inaugural Marketplace sale last month, Hampson’s has now scheduled a full calendar of these online sales, which allow bidding 24/7 throughout the sale period, and which also help raise funds for The Joshua Tree charity, supporting families affected by childhood cancers.

For further information on the 9 March Bolesworth Castle sale and the next Marketplace sale, please visit www.hampsonauctions.com.