A local solicitors practice based in South Shields is set to move premises in the New Year as part of its expansion plan and the local council’s 365 Regeneration Scheme

PGS Law LLP, currently based in two neighboring offices at Waterloo Square and Coronation Street in South Shields, will be moving on 17th January into Law Court Chambers at 22 Denmark Centre on Fowler Street; the old Yorkshire Bank building premises, to support South Tyneside Council’s regeneration of Waterloo Square and Fowler Street.

The new office, which will showpiece significant investment from the partnership, will give PGS Law the opportunity to grow its business, increase staff opportunities, and provide an enhanced experience for its clients.

Bill Dryden, 57, Managing Partner at PGS Law LLP, told us:

“Moving to a new, more spacious building, where we will all be under one roof, will allow us to increase the services currently on offer and pool our knowledge to provide a level of legal expertise our clients will truly benefit from.

“It is our intention to hire a new wills and probate practitioner as well as administrative staff in the new premises, continuing in our commitment to the growth in the area.

“Our investment in this new office, together with the plans of the council, show that we believe South Tyneside is a place to live, grow, and do business. We cannot wait to welcome clients old and new.”

PGS Law has a long and proud history and its roots can be traced back to 1879 through a series of mergers incorporating Newlands Newlands & Co, Donald Harvey & Co, as well as Patterson Glenton & Stracey Solicitors.

The 142-year-old business remains a stalwart of South Tyneside and has proudly serviced generations of families who are confident that, when dealing with PGS Law, they really do get ‘Guidance You Can Trust’.

The business currently has five partners, including Bill, their wills, probate and trust specialist and notary, who is also joined by Tony Ward who deals with their clients’ litigation and personal injury issues, Keith Swan and Ian Farrer who both work on residential and commercial property, and Carolyne Hargreaves heading up the family law division.

Currently at 24 members of staff, the business has plans to expand and Bill, who has been with the firm since 1987, is confident that their operating numbers will increase to 30 by the end of 2022.

The firm, which prides itself on its internal training and career opportunities, offers its employees an excellent salary package and has built a solid reputation for giving its staff the opportunity to grow within the business, harnessing the talent of the individual. They work with apprenticeship students, Kickstart programmes, as well as administrative staff who wish to further their careers.

Bill concluded:

“By working with the public and the businesses we serve at PGS Law, we see this move as an opportunity to expand our good work within the region and become even more involved with what matters most to our clients and their communities. We’re already active within the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Daft as a Brush, the Customs House, Cancer Connections, as well as the Pier to Pier run to name a few. In addition to this, our partners are also trustees of the W A Handley Trust; Wilf Handley was the inventor of Domestos and his endowment provides regular annual support for many North East charities, including everything from social care, health, educational, religious, cultural, and environmental organisations.”

For further information on the services PGS Law LLP has to offer, call its offices on 0191 456 0281 or visit its website at www.pgslaw.co.uk.