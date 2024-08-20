Introduction

The Savage 110 has been a popular choice among hunters and shooting enthusiasts since its introduction in 1958. Over the years, the Savage 110 stock has undergone various changes and improvements to enhance its performance, comfort, and aesthetics. In this comprehensive article, we will delve into the history and evolution of the Savage 110 stock design, highlighting the key developments and innovations that have made it a favorite among shooters.

The Early Years: The Original Savage 110 Stock

The Birth of the Savage 110

In 1958, Savage Arms introduced the Savage 110, a bolt-action rifle that would become a classic in the firearms industry. The original Savage 110 stock was made of wood, typically walnut, and featured a simple, yet functional design. The stock had a straight comb, a pistol grip, and a rubber buttpad for recoil reduction.

The Advantages of the Original Stock Design

The original Savage 110 stock was known for its durability and stability. The wood construction provided a solid platform for the action, ensuring consistent accuracy. The straight comb allowed for a comfortable cheek weld, while the pistol grip offered a secure hold on the rifle.

The Evolution Begins: Synthetic Stocks

The Introduction of Synthetic Materials

In the 1980s, synthetic materials began to gain popularity in the firearms industry. Savage Arms recognized the potential benefits of synthetic stocks and started offering them as an option on the Savage 110. These early synthetic stocks were made of injection-molded plastic and offered several advantages over their wooden counterparts.

The Benefits of Synthetic Stocks

Synthetic stocks were lighter than wooden stocks, making the rifle more portable and easier to carry in the field. They were also more resistant to moisture, temperature changes, and wear and tear. Synthetic stocks required less maintenance and were less prone to warping or cracking compared to wooden stocks.

The AccuStock: A Revolutionary Design

The Development of the AccuStock

In the early 2000s, Savage Arms introduced the AccuStock, a groundbreaking stock design that would set a new standard for accuracy and consistency. The AccuStock featured an aluminum bedding block that was molded into the stock, providing a stable and rigid platform for the action.

The AccuStock’s Unique Features

The AccuStock’s aluminum bedding block ensured a perfect fit between the stock and the action, eliminating any potential gaps or inconsistencies. This resulted in improved accuracy and repeatability, as the action was held securely in place. The AccuStock also featured a rigid synthetic construction, further enhancing its stability.

The AccuFit System: Customization and Comfort

The Concept of Adjustable Stocks

As shooters became more diverse in terms of body size and shooting preferences, the need for adjustable stocks became apparent. Savage Arms responded to this demand by developing the AccuFit system, which allowed shooters to customize the fit of their Savage 110 stock.

The AccuFit System’s Adjustability

The AccuFit system consisted of interchangeable comb risers and length-of-pull spacers, enabling shooters to fine-tune the stock to their individual needs. The comb risers allowed for a perfect cheek weld, while the length-of-pull spacers ensured a comfortable and consistent trigger reach. This level of adjustability made the Savage 110 stock suitable for a wide range of shooters, regardless of their size or shooting style.

The AccuStock and AccuFit Combination

The Best of Both Worlds

Savage Arms took the Savage 110 stock design to new heights by combining the AccuStock and AccuFit systems. This combination offered shooters the benefits of both a stable, accurate platform and a fully adjustable stock.

The Advantages of the Combined System

The AccuStock provided the necessary rigidity and consistency for optimal accuracy, while the AccuFit system allowed shooters to customize the stock to their specific needs. This combination resulted in a Savage 110 stock that was not only accurate and reliable but also comfortable and adaptable to individual preferences.

The Evolution Continues: Modern Savage 110 Stock Designs

The Savage 110 AccuFit Stock

The Savage 110 AccuFit stock is a modern iteration of the classic design, incorporating the latest advancements in materials and ergonomics. This stock features a synthetic construction with the AccuFit system, allowing for a high level of customization and comfort.

The Savage 110 AccuFit Tactical Stock

For shooters who require a more tactical setup, Savage Arms offers the Savage 110 AccuFit Tactical stock. This stock features a more aggressive design, with a vertical pistol grip and a modular forearm that accepts M-LOK accessories. The AccuFit system is also present, ensuring a perfect fit for the shooter.

The Impact of the Savage 110 Stock Design

Influences on the Firearms Industry

The Savage 110 stock design has had a significant impact on the firearms industry. The introduction of synthetic stocks, the AccuStock, and the AccuFit system has set new standards for accuracy, durability, and customization. Many other manufacturers have followed suit, offering similar features on their rifles.

The Popularity of the Savage 110

The Savage 110 has remained a popular choice among hunters and shooters, thanks in large part to its innovative stock design. The combination of accuracy, reliability, and adjustability has made the Savage 110 a go-to rifle for many enthusiasts.

The Future of the Savage 110 Stock

Continuous Improvement

Savage Arms continues to refine and improve the Savage 110 stock design, incorporating new materials and technologies as they become available. The company listens to feedback from shooters and works to address their needs and preferences.

Potential Future Developments

As the firearms industry evolves, we can expect to see further advancements in the Savage 110 stock design. Possible future developments may include the use of advanced composite materials, improved ergonomics, and even greater levels of adjustability.

Conclusion

The Savage 110 stock design has come a long way since its introduction in 1958. From the original wooden stock to the modern AccuFit and AccuStock systems, Savage Arms has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and performance. The history and evolution of the Savage 110 stock serve as a testament to the company’s commitment to providing shooters with the best possible tools for their needs.

As we look to the future, it is clear that the Savage 110 stock will continue to evolve and improve, keeping pace with the ever-changing demands of the firearms industry. Whether you are a hunter, a target shooter, or a tactical enthusiast, the Savage 110 stock design offers a platform that can be tailored to your specific requirements, ensuring optimal accuracy, comfort, and reliability in the field or on the range.