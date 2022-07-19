Motorway has seen a rise in luxury used-cars retaining and growing in value, with many selling for more than the cost of a new model. According to 2022 sales data from the used-car marketplace, Porsche tops the list of best investment makes, closely followed by Bentley and Audi.

Whilst previously a new car would lose value once driven off the forecourt, the same may no longer apply for a number of luxury makes and models. In June this year, a Porsche 911 Turbo S sold for £33,056 more than a new car of the same model, delivering a 20% return on the owner’s investment. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is also retaining its value, with one owner recently selling for 4% more than a new model.

The ongoing shortage of semiconductors and other parts has caused delays for manufacturers bringing new cars to market. Now, it’s not uncommon for wait times of 12 to 24 months for high-end cars such as a new Porsche, meaning car dealers are turning to the used car market to find high quality, low mileage cars for their customers.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of online used-car marketplace Motorway said: “Over the last six months, we’ve seen a marked increase in luxury cars achieving unprecedented prices on our platform. It’s a seller’s market, with many luxury cars selling for not far off, or more, than their original retail price when sold as new.”

10 luxury cars sold on Motorway, for more than or near, their original price in 2022

Make and model Registration year of the car Sold for New model prices from* 1 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 £201,946 £168,900 2 Bentley Continental GT V8 2021 £159,550 £176,775 3 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 4MATIC 2019 £153,459 £143,305 4 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2021 £144,011 £140,000 5 Audi RS Q8 Vsprung TFSI MHEV Quat 2021 £123,059 £128,465 6 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 2020 £119,009 £138,600 7 Range Rover SVA-BIO DYN V8 SC 2021 £118,161 £147,441 8 Aston Martin DB11 V8 2020 £110,600 £155,200 9 Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon ED 2021 £106,648 £114,915 10 Porsche 911 Carrera S S-A 2019 £102,062 £102,800

