The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition

New 4.4-litre V8 engine marks the debut of 48V technology in the brand’s high-performance models, delivering 625hp and 750Nm of torque

Wider range of driver assistance systems as standard, including Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Professional

New BMW X5 M Competition priced from £123,350, new BMW X6 M Competition from £126,050

Available to order now, with the first UK deliveries in spring 2023

Captivating dynamic flair, extravagant presence and modern luxury define the character of the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

BMW M has extensively modified both models in key areas, further heightening the impact of its high-performance cars in the luxury Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé segments.

Joining forces with a new V8 engine, 48V technology makes its debut in the brand’s high-performance models to deliver an intoxicating 625hp. Key to the performance of both models is precisely tuned chassis technology in the guise of Adaptive M suspension Professional, aided by the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the rear Active M Differential.

Model Max Power (hp)* Peak Torque (Nm)* Acceleration

(0-62mph) (secs)* Top Speed (mph)

** CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km)* Fuel Consumption Combined (WLTP) (mpg)* Retail Price from BMW X5 M Competition 625 750 3.9 155 295-291 21.6-21.9 £123,350 BMW X6 M Competition 625 750 3.9 155 292-287 21.9 – 22.2 £126,050

*All figures relating to performance, fuel and electricity consumption and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data, fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected. **Electronically limited.

Slim headlights, a newly-designed BMW kidney grille, and wide-open air intakes add further impact to their M-typical appearance, matched by the distinctive rear lights with bold X graphic. Inside, sporting prowess and sumptuous comfort are elevated to a new level, where the BMW Curved Display, M-specific ambient light bar, and high-class materials combine to great effect.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition, built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, are available to order now priced from £123,350 and £126,050 respectively.

The first high-performance models from BMW M to feature 48V technology

For the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition, 48V technology makes its debut in the brand’s high-performance models, joining forces with a new V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology. The electric motor and power electronics are integrated into the housing of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission where it delivers an additional 12hp and 200Nm of torque.

The energy required is stored in a 48V battery in the engine compartment, charged through adaptive recuperation under braking and overrun. The electric motor also acts as a starter generator; after pausing at junctions or in traffic congestion, the 48V generator restarts the V8 engine quickly and unobtrusively.

New V8 engine with optimised power delivery and increased efficiency

The 4.4-litre V8 engine in the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition stands out with its sharper response and increased efficiency. As well as a cross-bank exhaust manifold, the engine now features a reinforced crankshaft drive, optimised turbocharging – mounted close to the exhaust manifold with an electrically controlled blow-off valve – plus a new air intake duct, a new vane-type oil pump and a lightweight plastic oil sump. Emissions performance is enhanced by an optimised oil separation process with a variable impactor.

In addition to the two turbochargers with indirect charge air cooling located between the cylinder banks, the V8’s M TwinPower Turbo technology also includes High Precision Injection direct petrol injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and double VANOS continuously variable camshaft control. Visually, it is marked out by a new engine cover with red graphic elements and a coloured M logo. As an option, the engine cover is also available in carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) with exposed fibre structure.

The new V8 delivers peak torque of 750Nm between 1,800 and 5,800rpm and generates maximum output of 625hp at 6,000rpm. The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 3.9 seconds and reach 124mph in 13.8 and 13.6 seconds respectively. The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition sprint from 50 – 75mph in 3.2 seconds (4th gear) and 4.2 seconds (5th gear) respectively. The top speed of both models is electronically limited to 155mph, but can be raised to 180mph with the optional M Driver’s Pack.

Performance-focused cooling and oil supply systems, standard M Sport exhaust

The cooling system in the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition is designed to ensure optimum temperature management under all conditions, while the oil sump ensures a reliable supply of lubricant thanks to a chamber that adds extra capacity as needed.

The new V8’s performance is accompanied by the dramatic sound from the standard M Sport exhaust system with dual-branch pipework and large cross sections, high-capacity silencers, electrically controlled flaps and two pairs of tailpipes with Black Chrome finishers either side of the rear apron. New catalytic converters also improve the engine’s emissions performance. The sound varies to suit the mode selected, while drivers are also able to soften the acoustic presence at any time by pressing the M Sound Control button on the centre console.

New eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with sharper shift action

Rounding off the advances made to the powertrain is a new version of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. New features include modified gear ratios and a sharper shift action, with shorter ratios in the first three gears for accelerating off the line, while the transmission’s wider ratio spread increases overall efficiency.

The torque converter has also been tuned to match the performance of the new V8. A new cast-aluminium oil sump with cooling fins and increased capacity optimises oil supply and transmission temperature even under periods of high load and acceleration.

A hydraulically damped transmission mount results in a firmer connection between the drivetrain and the body structure, enabling power to be relayed directly at the same time as enhancing the ability to turn into corners sharply and accurately. The rigid engine mounting also ensures none of the drive sound is filtered out before reaching the cabin.

Drivers can change gear manually using the selector lever with its characteristic M design or the shift paddles on the steering wheel, now made from carbon fibre. The Drivelogic button integrated into the selector lever offers a choice of three clearly distinguishable settings – ranging from comfort-focused to extremely dynamic – in both automated and manual mode.

Unique M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential

A bespoke version of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system adds to the performance of the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition. It uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch to ensure fully variable distribution of the engine’s power between front and rear wheels. The rear-wheel bias intensifies the signature M feeling when cornering, while sending precise power to all four wheels to improve traction on slippery roads.

Drivers can configure how power is distributed between the front and rear wheels in the M Setup menu. The default 4WD setting combines dynamic prowess with maximum traction; in 4WD Sport mode, the system directs a greater proportion of the engine’s torque to the rear.

The rear Active M Differential allows the distribution of torque between left and right wheels to be varied as the situation demands. This means that power is planted firmly on the road without losses, especially when the car is being pushed or has less grip on one side.

The suspension and damping systems also offer an exceptional breadth of ability, from out-and-out sportiness to excellent long-distance driving comfort. Chassis revisions include the modification of the rear axle toe-in for greater poise at high speeds, while rear body rigidity has been improved by the addition of thrust arms and a tunnel bridge joined together above the exhaust pipes.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation: greater speed and precision

Instead of just being interconnected with the Dynamic Stability Control as before, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential work in tandem with near-actuator wheel slip limitation for the first time. Integrated into the engine management, this traction control system triggers its corrective inputs up to ten times faster than conventional systems. Because the near-actuator wheel slip limitation function nips any loss of traction in the bud, the DSC system has to intervene far less frequently with brake applications to maintain composed handling.

M-specific adaptive suspension with reworked dampers

The standard Adaptive M suspension Professional combines electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation, two systems that ensure even greater composure. The reworked dampers are adjusted using data on body movement, road conditions and steering movements. This allows the damping forces for each wheel to be adapted in just a few milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. The basic damper setting can be changed in the M Setup menu.

The active roll stabilisation tech ensures swift and precise compensation for body roll when cornering at speed. The system’s electric swivel motors create an active connection between the two halves of the anti-roll bars. This enables them to increase comfort by eliminating roll when driving over surface imperfections on one side of the vehicle.

M Servotronic steering with new steering gear

The M Servotronic steering combines speed-sensitive power assistance and a variable steering ratio, enabling it to deliver the right amount of steering torque for every situation. The new steering gear and a modified application result in an Electric Power Steering ratio that is conducive to sharp handling dynamics. The M Setup menu offers a choice of two settings for either sporty or more comfort-oriented steering response.

Latest-generation integrated braking system

The M Compound brakes fitted as standard comprise six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes with 395mm perforated discs at the front and single-piston, floating calliper units with 380mm discs at the rear. The callipers can optionally be painted in Black high-gloss as an alternative to the standard Red finish.

The latest-generation integrated braking system brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module. The required brake pressure is triggered using an electric actuator, meaning requests from the driver assistance systems are translated into extremely short stopping distances. The M-specific integrated braking system presents the driver with two pedal feel settings in the M Setup menu.

New forged M light-alloy wheels in Jet Black solid

Both models come as standard with 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front paired with 22-inch M light-alloy items at the rear. They are fitted with 295/35 R 21 tyres at the front and 315/30 R 22 at the rear. Forged M light-alloy wheels with a star-spoke design are available as optional extras. They include a new variant in a Jet Black solid finish.

Slim headlights, new BMW kidney grille and wide-open air intakes

The BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition share a new powerful front-end design. The BMW kidney grille and central lower air intake form a single black area. A model-specific spoiler lip – also in black – forms the lower edge of the front apron on the new BMW X6 M Competition, and optimises aerodynamic balance.

Both models now have new matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam. The new headlight units are 35mm narrower, while their arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements point outwards and serve as turn signal indicators.

The BMW kidney grille is now all black and carries the relevant model badging in an enlarged letter/number combination. Its matt black surround creates a subtle contrast against the dark surfaces around it. Horizontal kidney grille bars and the lack of additional mesh give the grille a wide-open look, matched by the lower air intakes, enabling optimum cooling.

Like the surrounds for the BMW kidney grille and air breathers, the exterior mirror caps and rear model badges are also in black as standard. The M-specific roof spoiler on the new BMW X5 M Competition and the rear spoiler of the new BMW X6 M Competition are also in black. The exterior mirror caps and the X6 M’s rear spoiler can be specified in carbon as an option.

New BMW X5 M Competition rear lights with bold X graphic

The striking contours of the fibre-optic light guide elements for the BMW X5 M Competition’s rear lights can be clearly seen, both during the day and at night. The familiar L shape is reflected horizontally, creating an unmistakable X motif. Pulsating indicators round off the impressive light show, while the vertical reflectors are now integrated lower down in the rear apron, lowering the car’s visual centre of gravity. On both models, a prominent diffuser insert extends downwards, providing a sophisticated border for four Black Chrome tailpipe trims.

Three new exterior paint finishes

The selection of body colours for the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition comprises one solid and nine metallic shades. New additions include M Brooklyn Grey metallic, M Isle of Man Green metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic. Customers can also choose from around 50 BMW Individual special paintwork shades for both models, in metallic, solid and matt finishes. These exclusive paint options are applied by hand in a meticulous process and the spectrum of colours is being expanded all the time.

M cockpit with BMW Curved Display

At the heart of the design updates for the interior is the BMW Curved Display. The single glass surface incorporating the information display and control display is curved towards the driver and rests on the new slimmer instrument panel, which is leather-trimmed as standard. Also new are the narrow central air vents, integrated into the instrument panel almost out of sight. The standard Fineline Black fine wood interior trim with high-gloss metal effect is joined by options such as Carbon Fibre M interior trim and two BMW Individual interior trim variants, including the new Flowing Grey Ash open-pored fine wood trim.

Ambient light bar with effective backlighting and alert function

The new ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and LED backlighting is integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area. The M logo is added to the light bar’s graphic, while the light distribution, brightness and colour for the interior illumination can be configured via the iDrive menu. The light bar now steers the brightening of the interior illumination as the driver approaches the car, dimming from back to front in a flowing movement when they lock it. The ambient lighting system’s functions include the Welcome Light Carpet – which projects an eye-catching image onto the ground when the doors are unlocked or opened.

Familiar M accents, seat surfaces in new colours, new carbon gearshift paddles

The standard M leather steering wheel features new gearshift paddles made from carbon fibre. Other exclusive sporting flourishes include the signature M gearshift lever, red surfaces of the M buttons on the steering wheel and the start/stop button in the centre console’s control panel. Both models feature fine-grain Merino full leather trim in a choice of six colours. BMW Individual fine-grain Merino full leather in Ivory White/Atlas Grey is a new option.

BMW M Performance Parts

The optional M Performance carbon front grille with CFRP surround and the M Performance aramid aerial cover add to each model’s striking appearance, as do the M Performance forged wheels in star spoke design and a Jet Black matt finish. The new BMW X6 M Competition can also be ordered with an M Performance carbon rear spoiler. The M Performance steering wheel, including a carbon/Alcantara trim piece and M Performance high-gloss polished carbon gearshift paddles with red shift symbols, intensifies the cockpit’s M feeling.

M cockpit with M multifunction seats as standard

The M cockpit specification includes M multifunction seats as standard with integral head restraints bearing an illuminated model badge, an M leather steering wheel, Anthracite Alcantara headliner, M seat belts, M pedals, and centre console knee pads for additional support under hard cornering. Drivers are able to personalise their experience using the M Setup menu and the M Mode button located on the control panel in the centre console.

Extensive standard equipment and top-class options for functionality and comfort

The standard equipment roster for both BMW M models includes 4-zone automatic climate control, an electrically adjustable steering column, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors with folding mechanism, Comfort Access, telephony with wireless charging and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. The optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System lays on an immersive listening experience, while the new Travel & Comfort System secures personal devices for ease of use.

The rear backrest has a 40:20:40 split-folding design, allowing load capacity to be expanded from 650 to 1,870 litres in the new BMW X5 M Competition, and from 580 to 1,530 litres in the new BMW X6 M Competition. The BMW X5 M Competition’s split tailgate and the BMW X6 M Competition’s boot lid both open and close automatically as standard.

Other options include soft-close doors and a Heat Comfort pack comprising heated armrests in the doors and centre console along with steering wheel heating. The Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof features an LED light graphic made up of over 15,000 dots of light that create a pattern reminiscent of a starlit sky.

Wider selection of driver assistance systems

A wider selection of cutting-edge driver assistance systems enhances comfort and safety over long journeys. The Driving Assistant is one of the standard features: as well as front collision warning, this comprises the Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning including a new braking function, and Speed Limit Display with no-overtaking indicator and manual Speed Limit Assist. The Lane Departure Warning function now additionally features lane return with steering assistance and reacts to oncoming traffic when there is a potential risk of collision.

The Driving Assistant Professional, offered as part of the Technology Plus Pack, introduces a combination of Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function and the Steering and Lane Control Assistant. Speed and steering movements can be adapted to any situation thanks to automatic Speed Limit Assist, route speed control, and Active Navigation. The Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant, the Lane Change and Merging Assistant and Front Crossing Traffic Warning are also part of the repertoire of functions.

The Parking Assistant Professional – fitted as standard – takes care of parking manoeuvres into and out of spaces either parallel or perpendicular to the road. Its range of functions also includes Active Park Distance Control, the Reversing Assist Camera and the Reversing Assistant, which is able to store steering movements for up to 200 metres and reproduce them in reverse. Drivers also have the ability to control manoeuvres into and out of tight spaces from outside the vehicle using the My BMW App on their smartphone. The Manoeuvre Assistant is capable of recording up to ten manoeuvres to be performed as an automated routine.

M Setup menu and M Mode for a customised performance experience

The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to settings for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive. This enables the driver to tailor the vehicle setup to the situation and their preferences. Two setups can be stored permanently, with the preferred settings for the engine note, DSC system, Automatic Start/Stop function and shift characteristics of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The configuration can then be activated at any time by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel.

The content shown in the information display and BMW head-up display can also be adjusted, as can the level of driver assistance functionality. Besides the default ROAD setting and SPORT mode, the M Mode button also offers a TRACK mode that fully deactivates the assistance systems and switches to a reduced selection of readouts.

BMW iDrive, BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional brings with it an M-specific version of the latest-generation BMW iDrive, based on BMW Operating System 8, and comprising a BMW Curved Display formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. M specific content appears in both the BMW Curved Display and the BMW head-up display.

BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their vehicle using a compatible smartphone by means of security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. Smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and the personalised BMW ID functionality are also all included.

