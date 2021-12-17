Huge two-day wedding show seeks to kickstart the industry’s return to normality.

A wedding extravaganza will mark the march back to business after the bridal industry resurrects after a restrictive two years. The Northern Wedding Show is back with a vengence this winter as it takes over the Utilita Arena Newcastle on 15th & 16th January 2022 for an all singing, all dancing showcase of the most luxurious wedding inspiration.

After the incredible success of the last instalment back in January 2020 before the pandemic hit, the show will champion the creativity and resilience shown by some of the best suppliers in the region while a full production catwalk provides an exposé of 2022 fashion trends from major bridal brands. It promises to be one of many highlights of the spectacular, which takes place from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Set to be one of the biggest events of its kind at the arena post-Covid, it’s being staged by North East-based Belle Events and Exhibitions. From dream honeymoon competitions and luxury wedding venues to show stopping cakes, creative stationery, incredible stylists and all of the divine details in-between, it’s set to be a one-stop shop for couples planning to tie the knot with more than 100 exhibitors plying their trade at this iconic arena.

Brides and couples will be spoilt for choice as they explore the live Q&A sessions, buzzing exhibition stands and catwalk area. Add to that a VIP area, Tipi Village, venue styling zones, dedicated beauty areas and specialism-based masterclasses, and you’ve got all the essentials for an incredible day out wedding planning.

Some of the biggest names in the business will be in attendance, including iconic Northumberland venues Charlton Hall and Ellingham Hall, brand new venue Dalton Old Pump House and couture design house House of Mooshki, who’ll be showcasing some of the vintage styles which helped make their name, as well as the chic tailoring of their mother-of-the bride collection.

If all that inspiration isn’t enough, attendees will have the chance to win the ultimate honeymoon with a four-night stay at five-star resort Carrossa in Mallorca worth a whopping £1,570, A Sunset Wedding Package at Dalton Old Pump House worth £5,000, and a gown from renowned designer Sanyukta Shreshta with a value of up to £2,000, who’s ‘Vegan Dreams 2022’ capsule collection of sustainable gowns has won countless accolades.

One lucky bride or groom will also win a £2,000 spending spree at the event which they can spend as they please with show exhibitors.

Karen Bell, Director from Belle Events and Exhibitions, said: “After almost two years of restrictions in the wedding industry we are thrilled to bring this show back to the North East. Our couples and suppliers deserve a bridal spectacular of epic proportions. We anticipate massive attendance and aim to exceed visitor expectations, building on the success of our last show. It really is time to get back to weddings.” *The Northern Wedding Show is at Utilita Arena Newcastle, on January 15 & 16, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online. Please note venue facility and booking fees will apply.