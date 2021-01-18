Brought to you by the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, true crime drama THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS brings to life the extraordinary cold-case pursuit of the most notorious serial killer in Welsh history. Starring acclaimed actor Luke Evans (The Hobbit, The Alienist) as Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins, THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS is out on DVD on 18th January and is available on Digital Download now.

Adapted from the true crime book of the same name, written by Steve Wilkins and ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill, THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS features a renowned cast alongside Luke Evans, including Keith Allen (Marcella, The Others), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches), Alexandria Riley (The End of the F**king World), Caroline Berry (Requiem), Oliver Ryan (The Accident) and David Fynn (Vanity Fair).



Synopsis:

Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s and an unsolved violent assault on five teenagers in 1996 cast a long shadow over the work of the Dyfed-Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen all three cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his team, Operation Ottawa, linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those crimes was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer. Can Operation Ottawa unearth enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again.



DVD Specifications:

THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS

Release Date: 18th January 2021

RRP: £14.99

Rated: 12

