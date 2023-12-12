The perfect Christmas present for the style and eco-conscious lady

Stunning, innovative dress from POLKO that can be worn 14 ways

If you are struggling to decide what to get a special lady this Christmas, look no further than the first dress that can be worn 14 different ways from POLKO – a truly unique gift. It’s an entire capsule wardrobe in one intelligent and convertible design, decluttering space and mind, and helping to cut fashion waste at the same time.

Women know all too well that the pressure is always on to have an outfit for every occasion. From work to a social event, they need to change from one perfect outfit to another. Not only is this stressful, it’s also expensive, fills wardrobes with clothes that are often only worn once and, most importantly as far as POLKO is concerned, carries a huge cost to the environment.

POLKO tackles all of this with their innovative, new, one-of-a-kind design offering 14 different outfits from one single dress. So, your favourite lady can wear it whenever she wants, however she wants, as many times as she wants – enabling her to do a lot more with less. It’s environmentally sound and – something your special lady will love – it has pockets!

How does it work?

The POLKO design offers eight options for a dress – from maxi with full sleeves, through midi with half sleeves to a strapless mini dress with all the permutations between. It also offers maxi, midi and mini skirts which can be matched with other items from the wardrobe and / or three styles of top, which can be added to the skirts or paired with jeans, trousers or another skirt. Whatever works.

POLKO believes that clothes should be an investment. They should be strong, comfortable and long-lasting, so the dress is made with premium fabric, is designed to stay looking great throughout the day and into the evening, and for years to come. The material is soft and breathable, so it’s as kind to skin as it is to the planet. It’s also seasonless and elegantly timeless. With adjustable lengths and sleeves, it’s as comfortable in summer as it is in winter.

This is the dress she never knew she needed but now won’t be able to do without!

A gift for the environment too

It is believed that the emissions impact of clothing could be reduced by 44% if people wore their clothes just twice as often as they do now, imagine the difference that could be made by wearing – and re-wearing – POLKO.

So not only will the recipient of this amazing dress look fabulous, she will feel amazing, knowing her gift has helped reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion – a truly thoughtful present.

RRP: £280

Available from: www.polko.co.uk

ABOUT POLKO:

POLKO is the creator of a forward-thinking and innovative new fashion outfit that can be worn 14 different ways, to multiple occasions, and on repeat, meaning you are covered from work to dinner, from the party to the beach, and everything in between. It’s your entire capsule wardrobe in one intelligent and convertible design, decluttering your space and mind. POLKO is passionate about making life simpler and helping us all to cut down on fashion waste by reducing the number of clothes that are discarded and end up in landfill.

Web: www.polko.co.uk

Instagram: @polkostudio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/POLKOLondon/

Founder, Maheen Sadiq on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maheen-sadiq-32865751/