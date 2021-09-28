Emotive design and lowest drag coefficient within class

Most spacious car within its segment and larger boot capacity (+ 50 l)

Efficient EVO-generation engines with a range of more than 900 km

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – The fourth-generation Fabia continues ŠKODA’s extraordinary success story of offering all you need and that little bit more. This is the first Fabia to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform. It is the most spacious car within its segment and boasts further enhanced comfort features as well as a several new safety and assistance systems. Classic brand qualities such as excellent value for money, high functionality and a host of Simply Clever features, make this car the perfect entry-level model to the ŠKODA range.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said: “The new Fabia provides the perfect entry to our range. We have combined the well-known ŠKODA attributes – such as generous amounts of space, the highest levels of quality and safety, and excellent value for money – with an emotive design and the lowest drag coefficient (c d ) within its class. I am convinced that this overall package will allow us to further strengthen our position in the entry-level segment and attract new customers to the brand.”

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, stated: “The launch of the latest-generation Fabia is a real highlight for us. We have listened very carefully to our customers and refined our new small car in every aspect. With its dynamic look and state-of-the-art infotainment systems, we are increasingly appealing to younger customers. To sum it up: the new Fabia has everything it takes to continue the model’s success story.”

Boasting well-balanced proportions, sharply detailed headlights and rear lights – featuring the latest LED technology – this latest generation car is more emotive than ever before.

Inside, the instrument panel with a free-standing central display and optional digital instrument cluster catch the eye. Infotainment and connectivity are state of the art. The S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition trim levels will be available in the UK from launch at the end of 2021. A sporty Monte Carlo variant will follow later. Five petrol engines from Volkswagen Group’s current EVO generation deliver power outputs ranging from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS). Four Simply Clever features make their ŠKODA debut in the Fabia.

Exterior: largest boot and best aerodynamics

At just under 4.11 m in length, the new Fabia is 11 cm longer than its predecessor

Largest boot within the segment at 380 litres (+50 litres compared to the predecessor)

Best-in-class drag coefficient (c d = 0.28)

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – Showcasing an emotive design, new proportions and even more space, the Fabia has taken the next step in its evolution. The fourth generation exceeds the four-metre mark for the first time, offering an even more spacious interior. At the same time, the new Fabia continues the current ŠKODA design language and looks particularly dynamic with its athletic proportions, sculptural lines, and sharply drawn headlights and tail lights featuring LED technology. Sophisticated details, such as aerodynamically optimised wheels and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper’s lower air inlet, allow for a drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.28, setting a new record in the small car segment.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, said: “Even in its fourth generation, the Fabia is a perfect everyday family car while being more emotive than ever before. It is a modern and elegant vehicle that looks both compact and dynamic. I’d like to thank my entire design team for creating such an amazing car.”

The latest Fabia’s significantly more emotive appearance is the result of new dynamic proportions, ŠKODA-typical crystalline features, such as the razor-sharp headlights and tail lights, as well as sculptural lines on the bonnet. Small details really add to the overall look. These include body lines on the front doors stylising the characteristic triangle of the Czech flag.

Bigger in every aspect: a more spacious interior

This is the first ŠKODA Fabia to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform and it outperforms its predecessors in every aspect but with virtually no change in weight. It is 111 mm longer, now measuring 4,108 mm, also making it the first Fabia to exceed the four-metre mark. At 2,564 mm, its wheelbase has gained 94 mm, while the width of the fourth generation has increased by 48 mm to 1,780 mm. The greater exterior dimensions result in even more passenger space. ŠKODA has also increased the Fabia’s boot capacity by 50 l (to 380 l) – the predecessor’s was already the largest in the segment. With the rear seats folded down, the capacity rises to 1,190 l. There is a choice of nine body colours, including the new Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey metallic paint finishes. As part of the Colour Concept, metallic Graphite Grey and pearl-effect Magic Black can also be chosen as contrasting paintwork for the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels. The ŠKODA grille surround can also be ordered in Graphite Grey. A panoramic glass roof is another optional feature.

Headlights and tail lights using LED technology

The front of the new Fabia is characterised by razor-sharp, narrow headlights which extend to a striking, hexagonal grille. Low beam, high beam, the indicators and daytime running lights feature LED technology as standard, while the optional full-LED headlights provide more light-intensive low beam and high beam, as well as cornering and adaptive light functions. The sharply drawn, crystalline tail lights are also available in a full-LED variant on request.

Best-in-class aerodynamics with drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.28

The Fabia’s aerodynamics have predominantly been developed using what is known as CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations. During the development phase of approximately three and a half years, the ŠKODA engineers computed more than 3,000 of these simulations. ŠKODA has set a new record in the small car segment by reducing the drag coefficient (c d ) to 0.28 – the previous generation was 0.32.

Cooling shutters improve fuel consumption

ŠKODA has installed cooling shutters in the front bumper’s lower air inlet – the first time this technology has been used in this vehicle segment. To improve aerodynamics, actively adjustable slats automatically close when there is little need for cooling. To allow for a high level of cooling or to accommodate short stops, the system opens the shutters so the maximum amount of air can flow in. To further reduce drag, a larger roof spoiler and side finlets optimise the airflow at the rear. At the front, the air is guided through vents in the bumper, known as Air Curtains, in a particularly aerodynamic manner close to the side of the body and the wheels. Twelve panels now cover a larger part of the underbody instead of three, especially in the areas that are crucial for aerodynamics, such as the engine bay and the axles.

Aerodynamically optimised wing mirrors and wheels

The housings of the electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors, which for the first time in the Fabia dim automatically on the driver’s side and fold electrically as an option, are smaller than in the predecessor. This improves the car’s aerodynamics, as do the Proxima and Procyon alloy wheels, which also make their Fabia debut and feature special, aerodynamically optimised plastic trims. The wheel options include 15-inch steel wheels, as well as seven different alloys ranging from 15 to 18 inches. The optional, burnished 18-inch Libra alloy wheels in black are the range-topping variant.

Torsion-resistant body due to the use of advanced high-strengthsteels

The new ŠKODA Fabia boasts an extremely high level of torsional stiffness, which increases safety, improves handling and ensures exceptional durability. To achieve these results while keeping the weight virtually the same as its predecessor’s, ŠKODA has designed the MQB‑A0‑based body to the latest standards, using significantly more hot-formed and high-strength steel components than in the previous model. They are mainly used on the A and B pillars, the bulkhead and the transmission tunnel. The proportion of the three hardest steel types – advanced high-strength steels, ultra-high-strength steels and press-hardened steels – rose from 15% to 40%. Overall, nearly 80% of the new ŠKODA Fabia’s body is made up of high-strength steel components.

Interior: intuitive control and a fresh look

ŠKODA interior design concept with large central display, fresh colours and even more space

Fabia lettering on the sides of the instrument-cluster housing, and circular air vents

Optional comfort features (as seen in higher-tier vehicles), including a heated windscreen and steering wheel

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – The new ŠKODA Fabia’s interior is more spacious and comes with additional comfort features, striking a perfect balance between emotiveness and ergonomics. In keeping with ŠKODA’s current interior design concept, its look is characterised by fresh colours and the free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 9.2 inches. Large circular air vents and the new Fabia lettering on the sides of the instrument-cluster housing add further visual design touches. Other options making their FABIA debut include a heated windscreen and heated steering wheel (features previously found in higher-tier vehicles). ŠKODA will offer four trim levels in the UK from market launch.

Kateřina Vránová, Head of Colour & Trim Design at ŠKODA, said: “We have also equipped the new Fabia with our current interior design concept featuring a free-standing central display and a symmetrical instrument panel. The lower part of the dashboard is upholstered in fabric and sports contrasting stitching, which creates a pleasant and homely feel. Coloured decorative features, specific ambient lighting and chrome applications add to the car’s character and fresh look. Horizontal lines emphasise the width of the interior, further enhancing the generous feeling of spaciousness.”

For the fourth-generation Fabia, which will be launched in the UK in S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition trim levels (Monte Carlo to follow), the ŠKODA interior designers have added new visual touches to the brand’s current interior design concept. Besides the symmetrical instrument panel and the line below the large, free-standing central display which reflects the contours of the ŠKODA grille, the large circular air vents on the right and left also stand out. On SE L, these feature a chrome trim, as do the restyled door handles, and the front section of the dashboard is upholstered in fabric with contrasting stitching. A brand-new feature is the large FABIA lettering on both sides of the instrument-cluster housing.

Comfort features as seen in higher-tier vehicles make their Fabia debut

The Fabia can now be ordered with some comfort features that were previously reserved for higher-tier vehicles including a heated windscreen for an unobstructed view and increased safety in winter. This is the first Fabia that can be ordered with dual-zone Climatronic including additional air vents on the rear of the front centre armrest to keep passengers cool. When equipped with this optional air conditioning system, the centre console features two rotary knobs to allow the temperature to be regulated separately for both sides of the vehicle. All of the system’s functions are easy to operate via just eight buttons.

New colours and LED ambient lighting

Grey contrasting stitching, as well as decorative features, bring new colour accents to the Fabia’s interior. The new LED ambient lighting (standard on SE L) allows the driver to illuminate the decorative trim on the dashboard in white or red. The centre console and front door handles can also be lit up; furthermore, the ambient lighting includes LED reading lights in the front and rear. The seats, which for the first time feature adjustable lumbar support, have grey fabric upholstery in the S and SE Comfort trim levels and sport additional grey contrasting stitching in the Fabia Colour Edition. In the SE L variant, the seat covers are two-tone in grey and black.

Plenty of space for passengers and storage compartments totalling over 100 l

With a wheelbase that is 94 mm longer than its predecessor, the new Fabia offers even more space for its passengers, especially in the rear. At 2,564 mm, it even surpasses the wheelbase of the first-generation ŠKODA Octavia launched in 1996. There are 15 storage options in the new ŠKODA Fabia.

Engines: wide range of power outputs and lower fuel consumption

Low fuel consumption

Five MPI and TSI petrol engines provide power outputs ranging from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS)

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – There is a choice of five advanced and efficient EVO‑generation petrol engines for this latest, mark IV Fabia. ŠKODA has not only increased the number of different engines available, but also the range of power outputs – from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS).

All engines offered for the new Fabia come from the EVO generation. They are even more economical than the predecessor units and fulfil the Euro 6d emissions standard. The new range‑topping engine is the 1.5 TSI with an output of 110 kW (150 PS) and a 7-speed DSG as standard. Up to a power output of 70 kW (95 PS), the Fabia comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox; for the 1.0 TSI producing 81 kW (110 PS), there is a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7‑speed DSG.

MPI engines developed by ŠKODA AUTO are more powerful while requiring less fuel

ŠKODA AUTO is responsible for the development of all MPI engines used by the Volkswagen Group brands. The Fabia’s three-cylinder MPI engines with a displacement of one litre come from the EVO generation and are 4 kW more powerful than the predecessor units while achieving reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions. These improvements were made possible by an optimised crankshaft assembly – pistons and piston rings included – which reduces friction losses. The water circuit around the cylinder head and engine block has been redesigned to achieve greater cooling efficiency for the cylinders, combustion chambers and integrated exhaust manifold. The MPI engines fitted in the new Fabia operate according to the Atkinson combustion cycle, in which the intake valves close only during the compression stroke of the piston. This drives some of the fuel mixture back into the intake manifold, which reduces the effective compression ratio while maintaining a high expansion ratio of 12:1. As a result, the engine consumes less fuel and is therefore more efficient.

Innovative plasma coating on 1.0 TSI engines

The two direct-injection 1.0 TSI engines available for the new Fabia feature plasma-coated cylinder liners. The innovative, thin, powder-coated layer measures just 150 μm (0.15 mm) and replaces cast-iron cylinder liners, reducing internal friction in the three cylinders. This lowers fuel consumption and emissions. Through better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber, it also lowers the thermal load on the engine. The engines operate in the fuel-efficient Miller cycle and with a high injection pressure of 350 bar. In the Miller cycle, the intake valves remain open for longer during the compression stroke, which reduces pumping loss and improves thermal efficiency. The turbocharger features variable turbine geometry, which produces more torque at a wider range of engine speeds and lower emissions.

Active cylinder technology for the new top-of-the-range 1.5 TSI engine

The Fabia’s new top-end engine is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with a power output of 110 kW (150 PS). In addition to the plasma-coated cylinders and high injection pressure of 350 bar, it also features active cylinder technology (ACT). When engine load is low, this system automatically – and virtually without the driver noticing – shuts down two cylinders, thereby reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Engines and transmissions developed and produced by ŠKODA AUTO in the Czech Republic

Most of the engines and all of the gearboxes for the new ŠKODA Fabia are produced in the Czech Republic. The MPI engines and the 1.0 TSI are built at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, as are the manual transmissions. The 7-speed DSG comes from the ŠKODA plant in Vrchlabí. The TSI engines have a petrol particulate filter.

Engines available for the new ŠKODA Fabia at a glance:

Engine Cylinders Max. power output Max. torque [Nm] Transmission Max. speed [km/h] Acceleration 0–100 km/h [s] Combined consumption WLTP [litres/100 km] CO 2 emissions WLTP [g/km] [kW] [PS] 1.0 MPI EVO 3 48 65 93 5-speed M 172* 15.9* 5.0* 114–124* 1.0 MPI EVO 3 59 80 93 5-speed M 179 15.5 5.0 114–124 1.0 TSI EVO 3 70 95 175 5-speed M 195 10.6 5.0 113–126 1.0 TSI EVO 3 81 110 200 6-speed M 7-speed DSG 205 205 9.7 9.6 4.9 5.4 113 – 127 124 – 136 1.5 TSI EVO 4 110 150 250 7-speed DSG 225* 8.0* 5.6* 128–142*

* preliminary data

Safety: up to nine airbags and new assistance systems

Featuring up to nine airbags, the new Fabia is one of the safest small cars on the market

No fewer than seven assistance systems make their Fabia debut

ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points for optimal installation of child seats

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – With up to nine airbags, the new ŠKODA Fabia is one of the safest vehicles in its segment. As a result of the Fabia now being built on the modular MQB-A0 platform, its active and passive safety features have been further improved, and it now includes assistance systems that were previously reserved exclusively for higher-tier vehicles. Travel Assist, Park Assist, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Side Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection, and Manoeuvre Assist are all available for the first time in the Fabia. In addition, the latest generation can now be equipped with up to nine airbags.

The new model is based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 and ŠKODA AUTO has fully exploited the possibilities this platform has to offer. It enabled advanced assistance systems from higher-tier vehicles to be used in the Fabia. Overall, seven systems which increase safety and comfort make their debut in the range.

Travel Assist includes several assistance systems

The optional Travel Assist is a new addition to the range and incorporates several systems to provide automatic support with longitudinal and lateral steering; this feature can be activated at the touch of a button. Using Hands-on Detect, Travel Assist checks at regular intervals whether the driver is touching the steering wheel consistently. In addition to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Travel Assist also includes Lane Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition – both of which make their Fabia debut. Side Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection, Park Assist and Manoeuvre Assist are also new to the range.

Now with up to nine airbags

Driver and front passenger airbags, curtain airbags and front side airbags are fitted as standard in the new Fabia. A knee airbag for the driver and side airbags for the rear are optional. This increases the number of airbags protecting the car’s occupants in the event of an accident to nine. To safely secure child seats, ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points on the outer rear seats come as standard and are optional on the front passenger seat. This means that the FABIA can safely and conveniently accommodate seating for three children.

Connectivity: latest-generation infotainment systems are always online

Touchscreens measuring up to 9.2 inches, gesture control and digital voice assistant

Optional digital instrument cluster available for the first time in the ŠKODA Fabia

Always online with access to a wide range of mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect

Wireless smartphone integration

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – An optional digital instrument cluster makes its debut in the range and infotainment systems feature permanent internet connection: in terms of connectivity, the new ŠKODA Fabia is state of the art. With a built-in eSIM, the Fabia is always online and enables access to web radio, extensive mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect and the latest infotainment apps. The largest touchscreen measures 9.2 inches, and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster offers five different display options. Amundsen, the range-topping system, can be operated by gesture control and via the Laura digital voice assistant.

The latest-generation Fabia can now be ordered with a digital instrument cluster – this is a first. The driver can configure the 10.25-inch digital display to suit their needs, choosing from up to four basic layouts. These include the Classic layout, which is based on the style of analogue round instruments, as well as the Modern, Reduced and Extended layouts. The digital instrument cluster – or ‘Virtual Cockpit’ – can display the map including a close-up of junctions, radio station logos, music album covers and caller profile photos, among other things. As standard, the Fabia comes with an analogue instrument panel and a 3.5-inch information screen.

A choice of three infotainment systems

The launch of the new ŠKODA Fabia also sees the introduction of the third-generation infotainment systems to the range. There are three systems to choose from: the Swing radio with a 6.5-inch colour display, the Bolero radio with an 8-inch display and Bluetooth hands-free capability, and the top-end system Amundsen. The latter features a customisable 9.2-inch display, and a navigation function that is backed by online data and can be updated remotely. The gesture control feature comes as standard, while online-backed voice control via the Laura digital voice assistant – who understands 15 languages – is optional.

Wireless smartphone integration and mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect

A smartphone can be connected without the need of a cable via Wireless SmartLink and Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, while the optional Wireless Charging enables inductive charging. For the first time, there are up to five USB-C sockets for charging further mobile devices – one of which can be found on the rear-view mirror to charge a dashcam, for example. Amundsen, the range-topping infotainment system, provides access to a host of ŠKODA Connect mobile online services. In addition to eCall, which automatically calls for emergency assistance in the event of an accident, these also include Proactive Service (breakdown call), and remote vehicle access via the MyŠKODA app and the ŠKODA Connect web portal. The customer can create a ŠKODA Connect account or transfer an existing account to the Fabia directly on the car’s display. It is just as easy to download infotainment apps that offer weather reports and news, provide access to a personal Google calendar, or warn of danger.

Simply Clever: four new features in the Fabia

New Simply Clever solutions keep the interior and boot tidy

A choice of 42 ŠKODA-typical ideas for the Fabia – more than ever before

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – For many years, ŠKODA has made it easy for customers to use their vehicles on a daily basis by offering new and sophisticated Simply Clever solutions. The Czech carmaker is continuing this tradition by adding four all-new features to the range, and another eight make their Fabia debut in the fourth generation of this popular small car. Depending on the specification, the new ŠKODA Fabia offers up to 42 practical features that make everyday life that little bit easier – that’s more than ever before. In addition to ŠKODA classics – such as the ice scraper in the fuel filler flap with a tyre tread depth gauge and an umbrella in the driver’s door – the range now includes all-new clever details that make the interior and boot much tidier with very little effort.

Four Simply Clever solutions make their ŠKODA debut in the new Fabia. For example, a new clip for a credit card or car park ticket and an elastic band as a pen holder keep things tidy in the storage compartment in the centre console. A removable cup holder between the front seats offers the driver and front passenger more flexibility as an option. The box in the transmission tunnel is another option, providing rear passengers with a clever storage solution for small items. The box just needs to be placed between the centre console and the rear seats and then locks itself into place. A flexible storage compartment for the boot is another feature to choose from. This saves space by being located on the side wall, and can be pulled out to secure items if required. The fifth feature to premiere is the sun visor, available as an accessory for the optional panoramic roof. When not in use, this folds to a third of its size and can be stored under the boot cover.

USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror and a multifunction storage pocket for coats

Some Simply Clever solutions as seen in other ŠKODA models are now also available for the Fabia. These include a USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror, which is available as an option for the SE L and Colour Edition trim levels. This can be used to power a dashcam, for example, without a dangling cable obstructing the driver’s view. Also new to the popular small car range, in addition to the folding backrest of the front passenger seat, is a multifunction storage pocket that attaches below the boot cover. This converts an otherwise mostly unused space into a perfect storage area for coats or jackets, and can accommodate items weighing up to 3.5 kg. The easy-to-reach smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks (as found in the Octavia and Enyaq iV) are also making their Fabia debut.



The new Simply Clever features available for the Fabia at a glance:

Two smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks Multifunction storage pocket USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror Folding flexible storage compartment in the boot * Reading light in the rear that can be operated from the front Removable Easy Open cup holder * Wireless Charging Card and pen holder in the storage compartment in front of the gearstick * Card and coin holder in the lid of the glove compartment Storage compartment on the tunnel in front of the rear seats with a cup holder * Removable sun visor for the panoramic roof * Loading sill protection

* making their ŠKODA debut

Success story: Fabia deliveries exceed 4.5 million

The Fabia is the second most produced ŠKODA model after the Octavia

For 22 years, the series has been an important cornerstone of the ŠKODA model range

Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and the UK are the largest sales markets

Mladá Boleslav, 16 August 2021 – Twenty-two years after the Fabia’s market launch, ŠKODA continues to build on the success of this popular small car with its fourth generation. After the Octavia, the Fabia is the second most produced ŠKODA model and an important cornerstone for the Czech car manufacturer. More than 4.5 million units of the hatchback variant and the Fabia Estate have been delivered to date. Almost 375,00 Fabias have found homes with UK customers since it was introduced in 2000.

Since its launch in 1999, the ŠKODA Fabia has been one of the bestselling vehicles in its class. It was a very appealing model from the outset, boasting generous amounts of space despite compact exterior dimensions, offering the highest levels of safety, functionality and efficiency, and representing excellent value for money. This successful formula made the ŠKODA entry-level model an attractive choice for a wide range of customers for more than two decades.

In approximately eight years, as many as 1.79 million first-generation Fabias, which were also available as an estate from 2000, were delivered. The second generation was unveiled at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show and had a total of 1,704,000 buyers. The third generation, presented in 2014, continued this momentum and, in 2019, was the second most delivered ŠKODA model after the OCTAVIA.

Overall deliveries of the Fabia exceed 4.5 million vehicles to date – a figure that is only surpassed in the ŠKODA range by the Octavia. The largest single market for the Fabia is Germany, with 18,070 deliveries in 2020, ahead of the Czech Republic (17,750), Poland (12,556) and the UK (9,771).