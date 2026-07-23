THERE AIN’T NO PARTY LIKE A RAMSIDE PARTY…

FORGET summer – at a top North East hotel it’s time think about the festive season.

Award-winning Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on the outskirts of Durham has unveiled its Christmas party packages, with a full programme of events from November right through to the New Year.

And that includes for the first time, options to celebrate at the hotel’s latest attraction – The Pin.

The hotel has created a mix of evening, daytime and family friendly options so there is something to suit everyone – ensuring the run-up to Christmas and the New Year is marked in style.

Events kick off on 28 November with a Dance Anthems Disco – which includes a two course dinner – and which will also be held on Thursdays and Sundays throughout December, as well as on Wednesday 16 December and Monday 28 December.

Those who love high end pop and funk will want to try the Get Down Uptown Party Band events taking place on 4,5, 11 and 12 December, with a three course meal included.

And anyone who craves the best-loved songs of the past will want to book for the Dance The Decades events, planned on 3 and 19 December.

The evening parties programme includes the Ultimate DJ and Sax Party-Afterglow with a range of dancers and the Disco Dice and Drive Immersive Party Night, with interactive challenges along with the disco, food and casino.

The hotel will also be hosting a whole range of nostalgic evening parties, featuring music from 80s through to the 00s, which include dinner, dance competitions, giveaways and lip syncing.

For anyone who is big on audience participation, the event on December 20 is one not to be missed.

Sing It Back gives the audience the opportunity to sing along to some of the greatest boy bands and divas of all time – from any Winehouse to Celine Dion, from Westlife to Bon Jovic.

A three course dinner will also be served, along with the opportunity for guests to show their best moves in a dance competition.

For anyone who finds late nights too much to handle, Ramside has all created arrange of daytime parties which include lunch.

From 70s Disco Divas to Motown favourites, attendees can enjoy the hits – and still be home at a decent hour.

A number of festive family shows have also been lined up, including Santa Comes to Lunch on 6 and 13 December.

Running from noon until 4pm, youngsters and their families can enjoy a delicious Sunday lunch and a range of activities before heading to Santa’s grotto where each child will receive a gift.

The Grinch and Friends will also be at Ramside on Sunday 20 December, with lunch and the opportunity for children to meet up with a whole host of popular stage and screen characters.

Games and prizes and lots of photo opportunities are on the menu, perfect for a pre-Christmas treat.

Ramside’s newest addition, The Pin, will also be hosting a number of special events including a festive matchplay offering where guests can enjoy a game of bowling, one hour on the golf range and a festive sharing platter.

Claire Stephen, Event Manager at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa believes there is something for everyone.

“Ramside is always incredibly popular in the run-up and during the festive season and that’s because we ensure that we appeal to everyone,” she said.

“This year is no different and we’ve got some amazing experiences which will guarantee that Christmas will be celebrated in style.”

Further information on all the festive offerings is available at www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk