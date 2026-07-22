Banks Homes wins Homes England tender for latest phase of landmark Northumberland redevelopment project

A CGI of how Banks Homes' cottingwood residential development will look

Housebuilder Banks Homes is set to bring forward its first residential properties in Northumberland after winning a competitive Homes England tender for the latest phase of a prestigious new gateway development to the county.

The County Durham-based firm has been appointed to deliver phase 2a of the new Cottingwood development, which will see 52 family homes being built on a 3.4 hectare site off Northgate on the northern edge of Morpeth.

The four and five-bedroom homes will be built to bespoke designs that reflect the wider Cottingwood design code and will include air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and smart heating systems as standard.

Banks is expecting to start work on site before the end of the year, with the first homes scheduled to be ready for occupation next summer.

Part of North East employer the Banks Group, Banks Homes has quickly developed a portfolio of high-quality residential sites across North East England and Yorkshire since its launch three years ago.

Development is now well under way at its sites in West Rainton, Yarm, Wynyard and Hambleton in North Yorkshire, with work set to start in several new locations in the coming months.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, says: “Cottingwood is a landmark project for Northumberland and we’re extremely pleased to have been chosen by Homes England to deliver this part of it.

“The outstanding design and build specifications we work to, our use of sustainable technologies that future-proof our homes and the comprehensive development programme that we will be working to have all combined to provide the ideal package for this gateway site to the county.

“The fact that much of the required development infrastructure and high-quality public realm is already in place will enable us to make a fast start on site and we’re ready to begin work as soon as we can.

“Banks Homes has quickly established itself as an innovative, high-quality contemporary housebuilder within the North East and Yorkshire residential property markets and this is the latest stage of the company’s growth journey, with much more still to follow.”

The Banks Homes site is part of the wider Cottingwood estate being developed by Homes England which has outline permission for up to 875 homes, as well as a local centre, a restaurant and public open space on what was the former St George’s Hospital site.

Work is already ongoing on the first phase of the project, with Homes England currently working to identify the housebuilders who will deliver its third and fourth phases.

Julie Robinson, Head of Disposals at Homes England, added: “We are pleased to confirm the exchange of contracts with Banks Homes to bring forward the development of these key gateway sites.

“This represents an important milestone in the delivery of the wider Cottingwood development and supports the continued regeneration of the area.

“We look forward to working closely with Banks Homes to deliver a high-quality development that will create lasting benefits for the community.”