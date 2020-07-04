The Jordan Brand Fall 2020 collection brings fresh design approaches to retro looks. Four iterations of the Air Jordan I and three women’s-exclusive styles lead the latest from the Jumpman.

WOMEN’S AIR JORDAN I HI OG

An alternate twist on Jordan Brand’s 2019 Satin Black Toe colorway, this women’s-exclusive model employs a mix of satin, faux snakeskin and leather in timeless black and red color-blocking.

AIR JORDAN I RETRO HI OG CO.JP

Only available in Japan when first released in 2001, the Air Jordan I HI OG CO.JP returns in 2020 for a global launch. Metallic silver dominates the upper and is complemented by a silver Jumpman hangtag and special CO.JP sockliners. In Japan only, this iteration of the Air Jordan I will be sold in exclusive silver suitcases numbered 1 through 2,020.

AIR JORDAN I HI OG

Inspired by Japan’s fast-paced capital city, this Air Jordan I HI OG blends modern coloring with classic craftsmanship.

AIR JORDAN I RETRO HI OG

The fall 2020 edition of the Air Jordan I HI OG honors Jordan Brand’s heritage by using familiar colors in a new way: A white toe box is contrasted by gray and red leather overlays and a black Swoosh for a classic look.

WOMEN’S AIR JORDAN III RETRO

This women’s-exclusive Air Jordan III Retro has a white tumbled leather upper with hits of Laser Orange throughout the sockliner, eyelets and midsole. Incorporating iconic elephant print on the toe and heel, this iteration is completed by a Laser Orange Jumpman “Air” hangtag.

AIR JORDAN III

With an OG genuine leather upper, this Air Jordan III uses a raw denim-finished elephant print inspired by Japan on the heel, toe and eyestay. The model features a translucent Nike Air and Jumpman heel tabs and comes in special denim elephant-print packaging. An exclusive Japan-only model will include Japanese Nike Air branding on the heel tab.

AIR JORDAN V RETRO

Continuing the celebration of the Air Jordan V 30th anniversary, the fall 2020 iteration is dressed in an all-green premium suede upper with pops of yellow and a black reflective tongue. The model also includes the OG lace lock and translucent outsole and is completed by a woven jock tag on the heel.

WOMEN’S AIR JORDAN VI RETRO

Another women’s-exclusive model, this Air Jordan VI Retro employs a mixture of colors and materials, including transparent TPU on the midsole and pull tab, gray rubber on the tongue, black suede on the toe and vamp and a metallic Jumpman hangtag. Inspirational messages printed on the sockliner include “Be Kind,” “Embrace Uniqueness” and “Spread Love.”

AIR JORDAN XII RETRO

True to the OG, this Air Jordan XII has a genuine leather upper and the OG lizard pattern on the mudguard. The shoe, like the original, employs matte-finished metal eyelets, a translucent outsole with a carbon fiber shank plate and OG packaging.

AIR JORDAN XII RETRO

A second colorway spins the retro silhouette with a dyed indigo blue genuine leather upper, while the mudgaurd has the OG lizard pattern. The shoe features matte-finished metal eyelets with a carbon fiber shank plate and OG packaging.

AIR JORDAN XIII RETRO

This take on the Air Jordan XIII sits an OG genuine leather upper atop the iconic panther paw-like outsole. With a familiar holographic eye, carbon fiber shank plate and fresh reflective silver piping on the upper, this retro take comes complete with OG packaging.

AIR JORDAN XIV RETRO

With a fresh color scheme on the OG Air Jordan XIV model, this edition uses genuine leather for the upper and has a gloss-finished midsole, carbon fiber shank plate and OG packaging.