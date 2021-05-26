Newcastle upon Tyne based wealth management experts, Tier One Capital, has announced a new partnership deal with Sport Newcastle, which will support the dreams and ambitions of North East sporting talent.

As part of its sponsorship, Tier One Capital will provide funding for the charity’s scholarship programmes and will also support a variety of fundraising activities including the Sport Newcastle golf day, the annual Unsung Heroes Awards evening and the charity’s hugely popular annual awards dinner.

The partnership was launched at Ponteland Golf Club where Sport Newcastle’s annual golf day takes place on 8th July.

Sport Newcastle has been supporting athletes throughout the region to higher levels of achievement for more than 50 years and is encouraging more local young people to enjoy and participate in grass roots sports.

Matthew Squires, Sport Newcastle Fundraising Chair, said, “We are delighted that Tier One Capital have teamed up with Sport Newcastle to help support us through our business partnership programme.

“We are reliant on the generous support of local businesses, trusts and individuals and we simply couldn’t do the work we do with local sporting talent in the region without them.”

Ian McElroy, Chief Executive of Tier One Capital said: “Sport Newcastle has ​a great reputation developing outstanding young talent and has earned some incredible achievements over the years.

“As a business with our roots firmly in the North East, and also as a team of active sports people, we feel very proud and privileged to be able to support Sport Newcastle over the coming years.

“Corporate social responsibility ​is a key part of our brand values and we are delighted to have this opportunity to make a positive contribution to the area by supporting the work that Sport Newcastle do, in a region ​which we are very passionate about and is at the heart of our business.”

Mike Booth, Vice Chair at Sport Newcastle said: “Support from businesses is an essential part of our commitment to providing sporting opportunities for all.

“We are very pleased with the partnership commitment from Tier One Capital to support Sport Newcastle’s endeavours in the North East and to enable our emerging sports talent to reach their full potential.

“The last year has been difficult for everyone, including local charities like ours. Tier One Capital’s support will also allow us to award grants from our Covid Recovery fund to help sports clubs to return to some form of normality. Their continued support means a great deal to our charity.”

Details of the golf day, Covid Recovery fund and Unsung Heroes event can be found on the Sport Newcastle website www.sportnewcastle.org.uk.