Businesses in North Tyneside are being encouraged to deck the halls and dress the windows to celebrate Christmas and a return to near normal levels of trading.

A competition run by North Tyneside Business Forum (NTBF) is inviting businesses in the Borough to brighten up their workspace by going the extra mile to add an extra touch of sparkle and tinsel to their decorations. The idea is aimed at getting people to feel good about their workspace and encourage customers to visit their premises to see the yuletide displays.

Karen Goldfinch Chair of North Tyneside Business Forum said:

“This is a great way to include all of North Tyneside’s busineses in this year’s festivities. It’s not been an easy 18 months for lots of businesses, and now it’s time to show everyone that we are fully open once again for business by encouraging customers to come into our shops, offices and workplaces to see the decorations.”

The competition is open to any business in North Tyneside and can include shops, offices, work units, factories and more, any size of business from solo to large business can get involved.

Businesses will simply upload photographs on twitter or facebook of their decorated workspace using the hashtag #NTBFChristmasCheer and also include @ntbusinessforum before the closing date of 30th November.

A public vote will then take place with the winner being announced on 13th December. The winning business will receive £500 worth of business consultancy which can be used to benefit the business for services such as web design, coaching, social media marketing, PR and graphic design.

One business owner who has been decorating her shop window in Wallsend for the last 10 years is Linda Scott from L&S Gifts on High Street West.

“It’s amazing the reaction you get from passers by when they see the Christmas display. It also encourages them to stop and look at the shop and pop in. It’s a feel good factor for me as a shop owner as well as bringing people to the High Street.”

The North Tyneside Business Forum is run by a management group made up of members from various industry sectors in the Borough and gives support in the form of networking, events and signposting for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside. The Business Forum is supported by, but not run by North Tyneside Council.

The Forum is FREE to join and is for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.

E: business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

T:0191 643 6000