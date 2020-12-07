Yorkshire’s very own Kaiser Chiefs are heading to the coast next summer for what promises to be a stunning headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Leeds indie heroes will bring their no-holds-barred rock ‘n’ roll celebration to the UK’s largest open-air arena on Sunday July 11.

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday December 11.

Next summer’s Scarborough show will be a much-requested return to the venue for Kaiser Chiefs. The multi-award-winning band played an explosive show at Scarborough OAT back in 2017 – and fans have been asking for them to return ever since.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman and national treasure Ricky Wilson said: “We cannot wait to get back to playing live shows again and it will be great to return to this stunning Yorkshire venue. We had a cracking night there in 2017 so roll on July 11!”

Kaiser Chiefs – Wilson (vocals), Simon Rix (bass), Andrew ‘Whitey’ White (guitar), Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines (keyboards) and Vijay Mistry (drums) – are undoubtedly one of the most treasured bands of their generation.

Sixteen years into an incredible career, they have truly made their mark on the British music scene with such anthemic hits as Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Ruby, Never Miss A Beat and Hole In My Soul.

And the great news is there is absolutely no sign of them slowing down!

Kaiser Chiefs have released seven original studio albums including their Mercury-nominated debut Employment, which sold more than two million copies, and Number 1 follow up Yours Truly, Angry Mob which went twice-platinum in the UK.

For their most recent release, 2019’s critically acclaimed Duck, the group returned to their original label home Polydor where they released their first four albums. Featuring the lead single Record Collection, it hit the UK Top 5 ahead of a huge hometown show at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

Kaiser Chiefs join Lewis Capaldi, Crowded House, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol, Lionel Richie, Westlife, and Olly Murs among the headliners at Scarborough OAT next summer.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Ever since their show here in 2017 fans have been asking for us to bring Kaiser Chiefs back to Scarborough OAT.

“We are delighted to oblige, and this is going to be another all-action rock’n’roll show that no fan will want to miss.”