To Shawn and Leanne Till in a 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS The 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA 2023

Middleburg, VA, November 5 – The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA 2023, the 1000 Miglia-style event based in the small town of Middleburg, that crossed the borders of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland before ending in Washington DC, has finished.

The first day was dedicated to theoretical and practical training: the icy wind did not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants who, on the curves of the Summit Point circuit, racked up test laps timing themselves with stopwatches and pressure switches to then try their hand at the Micro 1000 Miglia Trophy, the first test of navigating with the Roadbook and the first victory for Shawn and Leanne Till.

Fall sunshine tinged the vistas of Shenandoah National Park, still clad in the warm colors with postcard views and vistas. Over the three days of the Coppa USA, the race took the 24 crews some 800 kilometers through the vinelands of Barboursville Vineyards, the estate of Italian and French-origin vines that produce award-winning wines, the Beverly Equestrian Polo Center, an immense estate and haven for riders and polo players, and the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, where the golf courses, in addition to hosting major international tournaments, are exclusive meeting places for politicians and business men.

Sixty-four Time Trials and ninety secret Average readings engaged the crews in the sporting portion of the event, which saw the peak of public enthusiasm in the 1 vs. 1 challenge contested in downtown Middleburg with Marx-Inderbitzi winning over Till-Till.

The simultaneous occurrence with an event related to the ongoing Middle East conflict lead to the modification of the city route in Washington DC that took the crews directly to the Italian soil of the Embassy of Italy in the US, welcomed and awarded by Ambassador Mariangela Zappia before the last sector of the race to Middleburg.

Classifications:

1000 Miglia Era

1. Coppa USA Shawn and Leanne Till, AR 1750GS-1931

2. Marx-Inderbitzi, Lancia Aurelia B20-1957

3. Jaramillo-Sassman, Jaguar XK140MC-1957

Post 1000 Miglia Era

1. Cereghini – Lersner, Ferrari F8Tributo-2020

2. Stephen and Kim Bruno, Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta-1959

3. Chris and Jeff Mason, Volvo Amazon 122S-1955

Guarantees of Admission to 1000 Miglia 2024:

Till-Till, Axel-Inderbitzi, Jaramillo-Sassman, Micolucci-Ragan, Cereghini-Lerner, Mason-Mason