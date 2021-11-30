It has been an exciting 2021 for horse racing action, with boundaries broken by some of the biggest names in the sport. Rachel Blackmore solidified her place as not only a trailblazing female jockey, but also the best jockey outright in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Her Grand National success with Minella Times in April made global headlines, while her achievement of being the top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival ensures that she sets the standard in the saddle. But, with all eyes on National Hunt, and Blackmore, what are the biggest races that we will be glued to in the first quarter of 2022?

Cheltenham Gold Cup

The most prestigious prize in National Hunt racing will once again be the main event of the Cheltenham Festival in March. The field will battle over three miles and two furlongs for the blue riband event of the season at the home of jumps racing, as 22 fences are jumped in the huge test of a racehorse. Some of the all-time greats have won this race in the past, including Kauto Star, Best Mate and Arkle.

Al Boum Photo will be looking to bounce back from last year’s defeat in the race, as he bids to become a three-time winner for Willie Mullins. However, it could be the hand held by Henry de Bromhead that’s the strongest. Reigning champion Minella Indo will once again target the race, while A Plus Tard has leading claims following a dominant 22-length success in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance. The leading British chance could be Chantry House, who marked his first start of the season with a 37-length success in the John O’Leary Memorial Future Stars Intermediate Chase.

Grand National

While the Gold Cup is the prize that all jockeys and trainers want to win, the most famous horse race that will be taking place in the United Kingdom in the first four months of 2022 will be the Grand National. Fans will be back at Aintree for the first time to watch the National, as one of the worlds most famous races takes place. Runners will travel over a total distance of four miles, taking on 30 fences. It has a global appeal, with the race being watched in over 140 countries around the world.

Minella Times made history with Blackmore in 2021, and the defending champion will be looking to join greats such as Tiger Roll and Red Rum in winning back-to-back races. The Tiger could also be back for a history attempting run for Gordon Elliott. The market is currently seeing horses such as Galvin, Any Second Now and Run Wild Fred lead the way.

Queen Mother Champion Chase

The Gold Cup is certainly the featured race of the Cheltenham Festival, but for many the Queen Mother Champion Chase will be one of the most anticipated. Fans haven’t been at Cheltenham for the Festival since 2020, which means the featured race on day one will be an exciting occasion for those that have brought their tickets in advance.

We look set to see one of the best British horses in training in the race this year, as Shishkin for Nicky Henderson looks primed for a strong challenge. The seven-year-old was as classy as ever when winning the Arkle at the Festival this year, as he won by a commanding 12 lengths from Eldorado Allen. He returned just under a month later at Aintree by winning the Maghull Novices’ Chase. Leading rivals for British hope could come in the form of Irish raider Chacun Pour Soi and Nube Negra.

There you have it, some very important dates to remember in the British racing calendar.