As you know, LinkedIn is one of the best platforms for sealing deals and getting more business. But the daily activities and tasks involved in it can be time-consuming. In such a case, LinkedIn automation software is a robust option.

If you seek the tool to generate leads on LinkedIn and close deals earliest, we have mentioned the top 6 LinkedIn automation tools. It will make your work easier and smoother!

What is LinkedIn Automation?

LinkedIn Automation is lead generation software that mechanically sends connection requests to prospects, helping grow your connection with different people. In addition, these automation tools also send messages for follow-up.

Hence, this tool is designed to mimic human behavior to perform all the tasks related to lead generation that users might do manually. Besides LinkedIn automation tools offer other benefits:

Personalized campaigns

Collect data

Integrating with other marketing tools

In short, the LinkedIn lead generation tool makes it easier for you to achieve your business and professional goals on LinkedIn.

Best LinkedIn Automation Tools

There are various LinkedIn automation tools, and choosing the right to achieve your business and professional goals on the platform can be a daunting task. So, here we have concluded the top 6 LinkedIn automation tools. Then, you can consider them for your lead generation on your LinkedIn account.

Automation Tools Pros and Cons Pricing Plan Octopus CRM Pros Spontaneous user interface Comprehensive resource library Cons Need Improvement in Filter function Starter: $6.99 /month Pro: $9.99 /month Advanced: $14.99 /month Unlimited: $24.99 /month Dripify Pros No technical skills required Drip campaigns and integration Cons Downloading of data is complex No Mobile Ap Basic: $39 /month Pro: $59 /month Advanced: $79 /month Phantombuster Pros Easy integration with other tools Grow your network fast Cons Poor technical support Free Forever: $0 /month Growth Hacker: $30 /month Business: $70 /month Enterprise: $200 /month Premium: $900/ month Reply.io Pros Excellent customer support. Creating drip campaigns is super easy. Cons Slight Expensive Individual $70 month/user $90 month/user $120 month/user Business $70 month/user $60 month/user $50 month/user TexAu Pros Easy to use Connect multiple platforms Cons User interface can be better Cloud Started: $29/month Cloud Growth: $79/month Cloud Agency: $199/month GrowthLead Pros Manage multiple LinkedIn accounts Powerful lead nurturing sequences Cons Free Trial Not Available Basic: $67.35 /month Pro: $101.61 /month Advanced: $147.30 /month Customized: $489.85 /month

1. Octopus CRM

Octopus CRM LinkedIn automation tool is designed for LinkedIn users that assist them in reaching out and connecting with their target spectators. In addition, there is a personalized text messages option that you can use to send single or bulk messages to others and third-party contacts. Hence, this LinkedIn bot is at the top of the list to build high-quality lead generation on LinkedIn.

Features:

Compatibility with all LinkedIn account types

Visit hundreds of profiles automatically

Send connection requests by email

2. Dripify

Dripify is an advanced LinkedIn automation platform that works especially to help improve your sales graph, closing rate, conversation rate, and overall productivity. This cloud-based technology provides users with everything within minutes – from import leads to drip campaigns on LinkedIn. Besides, users can set the time intervals and triggers in its control panel.

Features:

Create Drip Campaign

Respond to Leads

Extra Safety Algorithm

Track and Evaluate Performance

Team Management

3. Phantombuster

With the Phantombuster LinkedIn Automation tool, users can generate leads on LinkedIn easily. This cloud-based solution helps retrieve emails and other information from any LinkedIn account or group. Besides, Phantombuster is in the third position of the list to create lead generation forms and a complete workflow.

Features:

LinkedIn Profile Scraper

LinkedIn Network Booster

LinkedIn Auto Commenter/Liker

LinkedIn Search Export

4. Reply.io

Reply.io is a deals engagement solution that helps users systematize & scale multichannel outreach to generate leads, attain new clientele and grow revenue faster. Hence, this LinkedIn automation tool is loaded with pretty attractive features that enable users to search through the LinkedIn profile.

Features:

Lead Management

Effective outbound sequences

In-built caller

Outbound cold outreach

5. TexAu

TexAu is a blend of text and automation that helps users enhance their businesses’ sales and raise their business in the market. Besides, you can extract all the data you need, leads from saved sales navigator campaigns very easily.

Features:

Extract Saved Leads List From Sales Navigator

LinkedIn Group Members

Auto Endorse, Like, Comment, or Message

Find Email Using LinkedIn Profile

6. GrowthLead

GrowthLead is a cloud-based B2B social selling tool that helps users find accurate and useful leads. This LinkedIn automation tool also assists users in finding a targeted audience as per company and brand. Besides, the solution is compatible with Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Recruiter.

Features:

Identifying and Finding Prospects

Automating Outreach

Schedule Messaging Sequences and Get Insights

Can you send automated messages on LinkedIn?

Yes, users can send automated messages on LinkedIn, but if you do it incorrectly. This means users’ ultimate aim is to generate leads and close deals. So, it is important to start with meaningful communication with your connections and send a personalized outreach text message to them.

The process is time-consuming, right!

So, we suggest utilizing the automation option. With the suitable automatic lead tool, you can send personalized and professional messages to your customers on LinkedIn — completely autopilot. Remember, don’t send messages in bulk; rather, prefer messages at intervals. Because sending bulk messages at once can make it evident that you are using a third-party solution, resulting in a suspended LinkedIn account.

Conclusion

Do you want to generate leads and close deals effectively on time? Then, LinkedIn automation tools can help! Tools like Dripify, Octopus CRM, TexAu can be good options for your brand and business.

These automation tools can help you lead the process of attracting, promoting, and converting leads. Other tools available like GrowthLead can accomplish similar tasks, but you have to choose one that suits your campaign goals.

Don’t wait. Pick the best LinkedIn automation tools that balance usability, reporting features, and customization!