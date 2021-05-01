TrueCue, the analytics products and service brand, has announced its collaboration with the Institute of Directors (IoD) in a bid to upskill the UK director workforce in data and analytics so they are able to more effectively manage the challenging year ahead. TrueCue and the IoD will provide members with an annual industry benchmarking report: ‘The Data Driven Director’, along with access to a series of CPD sessions on data and analytics for the first time ever.

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation for organisations of all sizes, driving the value of data to the top of the agenda for boards and directors across all sectors and industries. In fact, in a recent IoD survey, members rated digital transformation and data governance in their top five development priorities, with business leaders becoming increasingly aware of how data can be leveraged to make critical decisions to bounce back, grow, build resilience and create a sustainable future.

Established in 1903, the IoD has years of experience in supporting and setting standards for business leaders across the UK and Europe, with over 20,000 members. The IoD boasts a range of training and networking opportunities to members, helping them to hone their skillsets, achieve the renowned Chartered Director certification and reach their full potential as business leaders.

By collaborating with TrueCue, the IoD will enhance its proposition to members by offering free learning opportunities on data and analytics, alongside annual participation in ‘The Data Driven Director’ report. The report will enable business leaders to understand their organisation’s level of data and analytics maturity, as well as compare this against industry peers annually.

Every IoD member who completes the assessment will receive a free personalised report, which assesses their organisation’s current level of maturity and how this compares to peers. TrueCue will then provide actionable next steps on how they can improve their data and analytics maturity, addressing the areas that require most improvement.

The CPD sessions will be delivered in a co-branded fashion and will provide unparalleled access to knowledge and expertise in the field, enabling members to develop the analytical skills needed to inform business decisions and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jon Geldart, Director General at the IoD says: “As a professional institute, under our Royal Charter, we have a duty to support the development of directors to be the best that they can be. This isn’t only about supporting directors with the here and now; it’s also about building a sustainable future for the next generation of enterprises and their leaders.

“Our new and exciting collaboration with TrueCue brings further benefits to our members’ continued development in an area that they tell us is important to them and their businesses,” Geldart concludes.

James Don-Carolis, Managing Director at TrueCue adds: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the IoD. Through the collaboration, we want to equip business leaders with the skills to lead and shape their organisation’s approach to working with data as a strategic asset. We firmly believe having access to reliable, trustworthy insights is fundamental to success, particularly when it comes to improving the decision-making process.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the pace of digital transformation. With this in mind, directors and senior executives must take active steps to position their businesses to leverage maximum value from their data,” Don-Carolis concludes.

As part of the collaboration, a launch event titled ‘Data for good – why a data strategy is critical for post-Covid recovery’ is taking place at 9am on Friday 21st May and is free to attend. The event will feature a live panel, including experts from the IoD, TrueCue, ODI and the ONS, including Sir Ian Diamond. The panel will be exploring the latest technological trends, the challenges facing organisations in operationalising a sound data governance strategy and practical advice regarding the capabilities required to deliver resilience and sustainable growth through data. For those interested in attending, please register your interest here.