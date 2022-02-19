Volkswagen’s second SUV-coupé, after Taigo, is also the latest member of the ID. family, and is laden with technology and luxury

ID.4 Pro adds a range and efficiency-focused variant to the current ‘World Car of the Year’ range, opening it to an even wider band of customers

ID.5 is brand’s second electric SUV after ID.4. Style-focused new model starts at £50,550 RRP OTR in Tech trim

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen’s style-focused and luxuriously appointed ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are now available to order from UK retailers, alongside a new member of the ID.4 line-up: the ID.4 Pro. The two distinct newcomers further diversify the growing ID. model family, with the ID.5 SUV-coupé featuring a combination of qualities as yet unseen on a battery-powered Volkswagen, and the new ID.4 variant lowering the entry price of a 77 kWh battery ID.4 to £41,430 RRP OTR.

As the new flagship of the ID. family, the ID.5 offers a striking yet elegant SUV-coupé body style, a sumptuously appointed interior and an equipment list that leaves very little to be added as an optional extra – all the latest innovations and luxuries offered by the brand come together in this newest addition to the Volkswagen line-up.

The ID.5 is available with only the largest battery pack from the Volkswagen line-up – a 77 kWh (net) unit, providing a range of up to 313 miles. With a maximum recharging capacity of 135 kW, the ID.5 has a charge time of as little as 29 minutes to 80% at a rapid charger, or at a rate of six minutes to recharge 62 miles. The new model is available with three power options – 174 PS Pro, 204 PS Pro Performance, and 299 PS GTX.

The ID.5 is available in three distinct trim levels, all of which are fitted with an impressive level of equipment: Tech, Max, and the 299 PS* GTX Max featuring a bespoke, stand-alone performance trim.

Every ID.5 variant is equipped with luxuries such as a panoramic sunroof; ID.Light LED matrix headlights; 3D-LED tail lights; the latest iteration of the Travel Assist semi-autonomous assistance system; an electric tailgate; 3-zone climate control; Volkswagen’s Augmented Reality Head-Up Display; and 12-way electrically adjustable ArtVelour microfleece seats with massage function. With an equipment list that would not appear out of place on a high-end luxury car, the ID.5 offers substance in addition to style, as well as typical Volkswagen quality and usability.

Over the entry-level Tech trim, the ID.5 Max gains additional features including 20-inch ‘Drammen’ alloy wheels; Top-Sport ‘Plus’ seats; and the Sports Package Plus, which incorporates Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with Driving Profile Selection, and progressive steering for additional driver engagement. The ID.5 Max and GTX Max also benefit from an energy-efficient heat pump.

Expected to take around 15% of ID.5 sales is the ID.5 GTX Max – the second Volkswagen to wear the new GTX badge after the ID.4 GTX. This 299 PS electric performance vehicle provides swifter acceleration thanks to the higher power delivered by its dual-motor all-wheel drive system.

The ID.5 GTX is capable of a 112 mph top speed, where permitted, and a 0 to 62 mph sprint time of 6.3 seconds. Externally, the new model is marked out by specific, sportily-styled bumpers with integrated AFS lights; 20-inch ‘Ystad’ alloy wheels; and the roof frame and C-pillar finished in glossy anthracite. The interior features further refinements, such as exclusive seat upholstery with contrasting red stitching, dark blue leatherette door panels, GTX-branded door sill protectors, and GTX logos on the steering wheel and digital screens – all of which enhance the interior ambience of the model with a modern, sporting feel. The ID.5 GTX Max starts at £58,640 RRP OTR.

So comprehensive are the ID.5 specifications that the additional options list for the model is short, with only colours, wheels and carefully selected extras specifiable.

It is not just the ID.5’s equipment list, battery and motor that set it apart, either – the innate qualities of Volkswagen’s ID. family provide benefits beyond luxury and technology. These include the dedicated MEB electric vehicle platform that enables a compact footprint for the ID.5 relative to its expansive interior space; the capability to receive software updates, ensuring the user benefits from the latest improvements; a network of customer-focused retailers with product experts on hand for any query; and dependability assured by the Volkswagen roundels front and rear.

Another positive aspect of choosing an ID. model is that UK market cars are manufactured net carbon-neutral in Zwickau, Germany – a factory powered by renewable energy. Volkswagen has worked closely with suppliers, in particular battery-cell manufacturers, to ensure that they too use renewable energy. Unavoidable emissions are compensated through internationally recognised climate protection projects. As a result, the ID.5 is delivered to customers as a net carbon-neutral product according to the independent auditing body TÜV NORD, which examines the entire supply chain, manufacturing process and all logistics.

In addition to the ID.5’s focus upon design, and the model’s rakish, elegant coupé shape, practicality is high on the agenda, with generous headroom and a 549-litre boot capacity.

Further diversifying Volkswagen’s ID. family is the ID.4 Pro – the new entry point into the ID.4 77 kWh battery. This new variant – which is capable of up to 318 miles between charges, thanks to a 77 kWh battery pack – takes the starting price of the largest battery ID.4 down to £41,430 RRP OTR on the Life specification. The ID.4 Pro sits between the 52 kWh 170 PS Pure Performance, and the 204 PS 77 kWh Pro Performance.

Francesca McGuinn, ID. Family Product Marketing Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “These new models demonstrate both the flexibility and diversity of the Volkswagen electric SUV range. On the one hand, you have the luxuriously-appointed, big-battery, ID.5 SUV-coupé, and on the other you have the range and efficiency-focused offering that is the ID.4 Pro.

“It’s safe to say that the breadth of the ID. range is already impressive, and with more exciting models on the way, this ground-breaking family of ‘Electric People’s Cars’ is set only to get better.”

ID.5 and ID.5 GTX – pricing and key data Model Price (RRP OTR) 0-62 mph Top speed Range ( WLTP combined) ID.5 Tech Pro

(77 kWh, 174 PS) £50,550 10.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Max Pro

(77 kWh, 174 PS) £54,050 10.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Tech Pro Performance

(77 kWh, 204 PS) £51,940 8.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Max Pro Performance

(77 kWh, 204 PS) £55,440 8.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 GTX Max

(77 kWh, 299 PS, all-wheel drive) £58,640 6.3 sec 112 mph 296 miles ID.4 Pro – pricing and key data ID.4 Life Pro (77 kWh, 174 PS) £41,430 10.4 sec 99 mph 318 miles ID.4 Family Pro (77 kWh, 174 PS) £44,945 10.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles

* The maximum electric power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21 for this vehicle is 220 kW and lasts for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available will depend upon individual driving behaviour and other non-technical factors. However, the maximum power for this vehicle requires in particular a temperature of the high voltage battery of between 23-50 degrees Celsius and a battery state of charge greater than 88%. In order to preserve the usable capacity of the battery as much as possible, it is recommended to set a charging target of 80% for daily operation and use (which can be switched to 100% before long distance journeys for example).