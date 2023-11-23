TYNESIDE TEAHOUSE HAS OFFER DOWN TO A “TEA”

A NEWCASTLE café is living up to its name, with the launch of the ultimate afternoon tea.

Claremont Teahouse at Eldon Place is renowned for its home baked goods and its huge selection of exotic and international teas.

And now these items have been combined – along with a whole range of other goodies – as part of a special afternoon tea package.

The offer – which costs £22.50 per person – includes a range of sandwiches, fresh scones and cakes as well as a choice from Claremont’s extensive tea menu.

Among those on offer are traditional English Breakfast tea, ginger peach, spiced chai, Japanese sencha, Bohemian raspberry, bergamot and rose, venially and almond, scarlet apple, chamomile, rhubarb spritzer, pineapple and coconut or laid back lavender.

Those who want to really make an occasion of it can add a glass of Prosecco for a cost of £27.50 per person or can opt for a lighter version of tea and scones with jam and cream at £14.

The teahouse also has a number of vegan and vegetarian options available when booked in advance.

The afternoon tea menu runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and can only be booked in advance by calling 0191 691 6070.