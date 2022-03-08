Hennessey VelociRaptor upgrade achieves 411 bhp output for all-new 2022 Ford Bronco 4×4 SUV

Hennessey upgrades bring iconic 4×4 SUV to life with 411 bhp and 603 lb-ft torque

All-new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco production limited to just 200 units for 2022

Distinctive Hennessey livery helps distinguish most powerful production Bronco

Video: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco // John Hennessey Test Drive – WATCH

Sealy, Texas (January 24, 2021) – Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has brought forward production of its new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco to satisfy high customer demand. The new model is available in an eye-catching new livery with output upgraded to 411 bhp @ 4,400 rpm and 603 lb-ft torque @ 3,200 rpm.

The Hennessey team accelerated the car’s production timings with engineering teams working hard to finalize R&D to deliver a first-class product to customers across the US and around the world.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Since we announced our plans for the Bronco mid-last year, we’ve been inundated with customer requests to take our upgraded version. For so many of our customers, the Bronco is a special car they’ve always loved – now we can give them a VelociRaptor 400 Bronco with the power and style to make it a truly special vehicle.”

Hennessey’s engineering team enhances the stock 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 powerplant with an all-new intake and exhaust system, engine recalibration and larger front-mounted intercooler system, to extract 411 bhp and more than 600 lb-ft torque from the stock Bronco Badlands model. The VelociRaptor enhancements enable the off-road capable 4×4 to hit 60 mph from standstill in just 4.9 seconds.

The new Hennessey livery option pairs VelociRaptor and Hennessey badging with distinctive double bonnet stripes that extend onto the roof. Additionally, each side sees a distinctive ‘D-shape’ line graphic and a ‘number 1’ on the driver / passenger door. Customers may individualize their Bronco further with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels; front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers; retractable side steps; and VelociRaptor branding.

Thanks to the extensive Hennessey R&D process, the Bronco’s driving modes and off-road systems are retained, plus Hennessey provides a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco will make its public debut in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Barrett-Jackson collectable car auction. Customer deliveries begin immediately after the public debut with production limited to just 200 units for the year. New orders for the two- or four-door version, with or without a soft-top, can be placed through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

POWER 411 bhp @ 4,400 rpm 603 lb-ft torque @ 3,200 rpm PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds UPGRADES TO STOCK BRONCO 2.7L V6 TWIN TURBO Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Stainless Steel Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels Larger front-mounted intercooler system 35-inch Off-Road Tires Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Limited Edition (200 units for 2022) Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $24,950 Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco Livery $6,000

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.