Upcoming Business Events in North East England This August

As summer unfolds, North East England is buzzing with an array of business events designed to foster networking, learning, and growth among professionals and entrepreneurs. From insightful seminars to engaging networking sessions, here’s a roundup of key events happening in the region this August.

North East Chamber of Commerce Events

The North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC) is known for its extensive program of business-to-business events, and this August is no exception. Highlights include:

Lunch and Learn: Social Media for Business in 2024

Scheduled for August 16, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, this online session aims to help businesses enhance their social media strategies, providing insights into the latest trends and best practices​ (North East Chamber of Commerce)​.

Virtual Networking Sessions

Throughout August, the NECC offers multiple virtual networking opportunities, allowing business owners and professionals to connect, share ideas, and explore potential collaborations in a relaxed and interactive setting​ (The Federation of Small Businesses)​.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Events

The FSB continues to support small businesses with a series of events focused on networking and development:

West Yorkshire Virtual Networking

These sessions are scheduled on August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024. Each event provides a platform for small business owners to network and share experiences, fostering a supportive community aimed at business growth and innovation​ (The Federation of Small Businesses)​.

Networking with Gusto Italian

Taking place on August 15, 2024, in Leeds, this in-person event offers a relaxed environment for business networking over a delicious Italian lunch. It’s an excellent opportunity to meet fellow entrepreneurs and expand your professional network​ (The Federation of Small Businesses)​.

Specialty Events

For those looking for something a bit different, the region offers a variety of specialty events that blend business with leisure:

Paxton House Antiques and Decorative Fair

From August 16 to 18, 2024, the beautiful grounds of Paxton House near Berwick-upon-Tweed will host this fair, featuring over 60 dealers with a wide range of antiques. It’s a unique setting for business professionals to meet and mingle while exploring a diverse collection of antiques​ (Thebestof)​.

Great North Bike Ride

On August 25, 2024, join the charity-sponsored bike ride starting at Seahouses car park in Northumberland. This event supports the Chris Lucas Trust and offers a great way to combine physical activity with networking for a good cause​ (Thebestof)​.

Bingo Bonkaz

Also on August 25, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Newcastle – Gosforth Park, this event promises an evening of fun with outrageous prizes, comedy, and dancing. It’s an ideal setting for informal networking and socializing in a lively atmosphere​ (Thebestof)​.

Conclusion

August 2024 promises to be a dynamic month for business events in North East England. Whether you’re looking to enhance your social media skills, expand your professional network, or simply enjoy a fun evening with fellow business professionals, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss these opportunities to connect, learn, and grow in one of the UK’s most vibrant business communities.