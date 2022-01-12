- Renault has introduced new trim names to the popular Kadjar range, with the line-up now consisting of the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno
- Stylish new features have been added across both trims, including gloss black wing mirrors on the Equilibre, and 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the Techno
- The Kadjar Equilibre starts from £25,595 (OTR), the Kadjar Techno available from £27,195 (OTR)
- Orders for the revised Kadjar range are open now
Renault is refreshing the popular Kadjar line-up with a set of new trim levels, with the range now consisting of the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno. The contemporary design and sophisticated interior of the family-friendly SUV also welcomes exciting new features across both trim levels, with orders for the updated Kadjar open from 1 December 2021.
The new entry point to the Kadjar range is the Equilibre. Its name is derived from the Latin ‘aequilibrium,’ meaning a state of balance. Its specification is well-balanced across all areas, with a blend of youthful design, advanced technology, and serene comfort and driving experience.
All Kadjar Equilibre models come with high equipment levels as standard, including a seven-inch multimedia touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as cruise control, lane-departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and automatic lights and wipers. The Kadjar Equilibre’s exterior is also enhanced with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, privacy glass and new gloss black door mirrors.
At the top of the revised range is the Kadjar Techno, combining refined comfort with the most advanced and connected technology. A simple abbreviation of ‘technology,’ the Techno trim evokes the up-to-date, tech-oriented focus of the car, with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that contribute to the Kadjar’s impressive safety credentials.
The Kadjar Techno offers drivers further convenience, including full LED lighting with automatic high beam, blind spot warning and Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), all as standard.
In terms of style and comfort, the Techno features sleek synthetic leather and cloth upholstery to the interior, while on the outside, design is stepped up with elegant 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors and practical roof bars.
Both Equilibre and Techno specifications are available with the TCe 140 petrol engine, with either six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC automatic transmission. Orders for the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno are now open, with first customer deliveries from February 2022.
The refreshed trim names will soon be introduced across more models in the award-winning Renault range.
UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING
The Kadjar Equilibre comes with following as standard:
Exterior
- 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Body side mouldings with chrome inserts
- Electric folding automatic and heated door mirrors
- Extra-tinted rear windows and tailgate
- Shark fin antenna
- Windows chrome surround
- Front grille with chrome enrichment
- LED daytime running lights
Interior
- Synthetic leather steering wheel
- Back-illuminated central console
- Daylight/nightlight rear-view mirror
- Sliding front centre armrest
- Windows – Tinted rear and tailgate
- 60:40 split folding seats
- Driver – Height and lumbar adjustable seat
- EasyLife quick folding rear seats
- Hands-free keycard
- Multi positional boot floor
- Automatic dual zone climate control
- Driver – Height adjustable seat
- Electric front and rear windows
- Exterior temperature indicator
- Halogen headlights
- Heated rear screen
- Socket front – 12v socket
- Multi-functional trip computer
- Steering wheel – Power assisted, height, rake and reach adjustable
Safety and driving
- ABS with EBD – Electronic brake distribution and emergency brake assist
- Automatic headlights
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- ECO mode
- Electronic parking brake
- Front fog lights with cornering function
- Hill Start Assist
- Front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera
- Insurance approved (Category 1) alarm system and immobiliser
- ISOFIX Child seat anchorage points on
- rear outer seats
- Lane Departure Warning
- A.I.D (Renault Anti Intruder Device) auto closure >6mph
- Tyre inflation kit
Entertainment
- TFT digital driver information display
- R-LINK 2- 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, TomTom™ LIVE , Bluetooth®, DAB radio, USB port and compatible with Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay™
- Two rear USB sockets
- 4x35W speakers with 3D sound
The Kadjar Techno builds on the Equilibre’s extensive specification with the following additions:
Exterior
- 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Roof bars
- Chrome finish fog lights surrounds
- Adamantium front & rear skid plates
- Full LED headlights with LED turn indicators
- LED fog lights with cornering function
- Automatic high beam headlights
- LED fog lights with cornering function
- Automatic high beam headlights
Interior
- Black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery
- Rear passenger air vents
- Height adjustable front passenger seat
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
Safety and driving
- Blind Spot Warning
- Flank Protection
- AEBS Active Emergency Braking System
PRICING
|MODEL
|BIK (2021/2022)
|BASIC PRICE
|VAT 20%
|TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|VED YEAR 1
|DELIVERY CHARGE
|REGISTRATION FEE
|OTR PRICE
|Equilibre TCe 140 MY22
|32%
|£20,563
|£4,113
|£24,675
|£220
|£645
|£55
|£25,595
|Equilibre TCe 140 Auto EDC MY22
|32%
|£21,896
|£4,379
|£26,275
|£220
|£645
|£55
|£27,195
|Techno TCe 140 MY22
|32%
|£21,896
|£4,379
|£26,275
|£220
|£645
|£55
|£27,195
|Techno TCe 140 Auto EDC MY22
|32%
|£23,229
|£4,646
|£27,875
|£220
|£645
|£55
|£28,795