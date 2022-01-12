Renault has introduced new trim names to the popular Kadjar range, with the line-up now consisting of the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno

Stylish new features have been added across both trims, including gloss black wing mirrors on the Equilibre, and 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the Techno

The Kadjar Equilibre starts from £25,595 (OTR), the Kadjar Techno available from £27,195 (OTR)

Orders for the revised Kadjar range are open now

Renault is refreshing the popular Kadjar line-up with a set of new trim levels, with the range now consisting of the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno. The contemporary design and sophisticated interior of the family-friendly SUV also welcomes exciting new features across both trim levels, with orders for the updated Kadjar open from 1 December 2021.

The new entry point to the Kadjar range is the Equilibre. Its name is derived from the Latin ‘aequilibrium,’ meaning a state of balance. Its specification is well-balanced across all areas, with a blend of youthful design, advanced technology, and serene comfort and driving experience.

All Kadjar Equilibre models come with high equipment levels as standard, including a seven-inch multimedia touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as cruise control, lane-departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and automatic lights and wipers. The Kadjar Equilibre’s exterior is also enhanced with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, privacy glass and new gloss black door mirrors.

At the top of the revised range is the Kadjar Techno, combining refined comfort with the most advanced and connected technology. A simple abbreviation of ‘technology,’ the Techno trim evokes the up-to-date, tech-oriented focus of the car, with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that contribute to the Kadjar’s impressive safety credentials.

The Kadjar Techno offers drivers further convenience, including full LED lighting with automatic high beam, blind spot warning and Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), all as standard.

In terms of style and comfort, the Techno features sleek synthetic leather and cloth upholstery to the interior, while on the outside, design is stepped up with elegant 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors and practical roof bars.

Both Equilibre and Techno specifications are available with the TCe 140 petrol engine, with either six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC automatic transmission. Orders for the Kadjar Equilibre and Kadjar Techno are now open, with first customer deliveries from February 2022.

The refreshed trim names will soon be introduced across more models in the award-winning Renault range.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING

The Kadjar Equilibre comes with following as standard:

Exterior

17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Body side mouldings with chrome inserts

Electric folding automatic and heated door mirrors

Extra-tinted rear windows and tailgate

Shark fin antenna

Windows chrome surround

Front grille with chrome enrichment

LED daytime running lights

Interior

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Back-illuminated central console

Daylight/nightlight rear-view mirror

Sliding front centre armrest

Windows – Tinted rear and tailgate

60:40 split folding seats

Driver – Height and lumbar adjustable seat

EasyLife quick folding rear seats

Hands-free keycard

Multi positional boot floor

Automatic dual zone climate control

Driver – Height adjustable seat

Electric front and rear windows

Exterior temperature indicator

Halogen headlights

Heated rear screen

Socket front – 12v socket

Multi-functional trip computer

Steering wheel – Power assisted, height, rake and reach adjustable

Safety and driving

ABS with EBD – Electronic brake distribution and emergency brake assist

Automatic headlights

Cruise control with speed limiter

ECO mode

Electronic parking brake

Front fog lights with cornering function

Hill Start Assist

Front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera

Insurance approved (Category 1) alarm system and immobiliser

ISOFIX Child seat anchorage points on

rear outer seats

Lane Departure Warning

A.I.D (Renault Anti Intruder Device) auto closure >6mph

Tyre inflation kit

Entertainment

TFT digital driver information display

R-LINK 2- 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, TomTom™ LIVE , Bluetooth®, DAB radio, USB port and compatible with Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay™

Two rear USB sockets

4x35W speakers with 3D sound

The Kadjar Techno builds on the Equilibre’s extensive specification with the following additions:

Exterior

19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Roof bars

Chrome finish fog lights surrounds

Adamantium front & rear skid plates

Full LED headlights with LED turn indicators

LED fog lights with cornering function

Automatic high beam headlights

LED fog lights with cornering function

Automatic high beam headlights

Interior

Black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery

Rear passenger air vents

Height adjustable front passenger seat

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Safety and driving

Blind Spot Warning

Flank Protection

AEBS Active Emergency Braking System

PRICING