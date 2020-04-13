Highly-competitive pricing from £23,120 on-the-road

Powerful new high-efficiency engines from 122PS to 230PS

Fully RDE2 compliant engines, meaning no 4% BiK surcharge on diesel variants

Luton – Due in showrooms this summer, Vauxhall’s new Insignia is on sale now priced from £23,120 on-the-road.

With best in class CO 2 s and fuel economy, the Insignia is refreshed for model year 2021 with an all-new range of fuel-efficient powertrains, revised technology and a bold and attractive exterior design.

Vauxhall’s new Insignia consumes up to 18 per cent less fuel than the outgoing model thanks to powerful new high-efficiency engines. A new top-of-the-range GSi model also joins the range.

The new Insignia engine range features three- and four-cylinder units, including a 1.5-litre (122PS) diesel unit that achieves CO 2 emissions of 120g/km WLTP. The three-cylinder engines are up to 50kg lighter than their four-cylinder predecessors in the outgoing model. Above these are two 2.0-litre petrol engines with 200PS and 230PS, as well as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel, which will be introduced later this year. All Insignia diesel units are fully RDE2 compliant, meaning no four percent BiK surcharge

The 2.0-litre petrol engines are also the first Vauxhall engines with cylinder deactivation. Unless the driver needs a lot of power, the variable camshaft control deactivates two cylinders, significantly reducing fuel consumption.

The new Insignia is available to order now in SE Nav, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Ultimate Nav and GSi trim levels. Highlights include the 1.5-litre (122PS) Turbo D model (prices start from £23,790 on-the-road) and the range-topping GSi 2.0-litre (230PS) AWD Turbo, with nine-speed automatic transmission (prices start from £38,850 on-the-road).

Next-generation IntelliLux LED headlights

Revised IntelliLux LED lighting technology is available in the new Insignia range. These class-leading headlights feature high-energy efficiency and project more light for safer conditions driving at night. An industry-leading 84 LED bulbs are fitted in each headlight, instead of the previous 16, allowing the camera-connected control unit to react faster and with more precision to every traffic situation.

The light beam is automatically switched between a dipped and main beam during night driving, with the IntelliLux LED technology adjusting seamlessly in milliseconds. The precision of these new headlights reduces the possibility of glare for oncoming or preceding traffic, as the light unit scans the road to be constantly reactive.

The power of the new IntelliLux LED headlights has been significantly increased, while the reduced energy consumption of the units makes the new Insignia more efficient overall. The 84 LED elements are arranged in three rows within the new ultra-slim headlight unit. The headlights can be used as LED daytime running lights (DRLs), dipped or main beam to suit the conditions.

Range and direction of the headlights vary according to the driving situation and surroundings. The light functions range from adapting to a curve in the road, to bad weather, to town, country or motorway driving. On the motorway, light beams are extended beyond the line of sight ahead so drivers can clearly see roadside signs, also reducing glare for oncoming drivers. The lights are also optimised to make parking easier.

Innovative new technology

The newest version of the popular Insignia model features class-leading technology and equipment. The Insignia also features a new rear-view camera that improves rearward vision. Safety in reversing can be increased with the optional rear cross traffic alert, which uses radar sensors to detect objects 90 degrees to the left or right behind the car, up to a distance of 20m away. The driver is warned by acoustic signals, and on the display screen.

Further driver assistive technology includes:

Forward collision with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection

Lane keep assist

Side blind spot alert

Adaptive cruise control with emergency braking

Traffic sign recognition

Advanced park assist

Head-up display

For driver convenience, infotainment options are compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, from the basic seven-inch colour touchscreen Multimedia Radio to the Multimedia Navi Pro unit. The top-of-the-line version features an eight-inch touchscreen and a number of Connected Navigation services. Journeys can be made easier with real-time traffic information, online map updates and predictive navigation for route planning, while new symbols give the navigation display a fresher, more modern appearance.

The optional E-Call system, exclusive to Vauxhall, can be specified for new Insignia orders, automatically sending an emergency call if the seatbelt tensioners or airbags are deployed. Alternatively, help can be summoned in seconds by pressing the red E-Call button.

Innovative tech features are not limited to the running features or infotainment unit as ergonomically certified AGR seats are available as an option for the driver and passenger, while compatible smartphones can be charged wirelessly.

Each trim level features a high level of standard spec providing excellent value:

SE NAV

Standard features include:

Multimedia Navi infotainment system

– Fully integrated sat nav system

– 7-inch colour touchscreen

– AM/FM/DAB digital radio

– Bluetooth audio streaming

– Bluetooth mobile phone portal

– Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

– Twin front USB sockets and aux in

Seven speakers (five front, two rear)

Comfort front seats (AGR-approved)

Dual zone electronic climate control

Multi-function trip computer

Cruise control with intelligent speed limiter

Front and rear parking sensors

Leather-covered steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Steering wheel audio/phone/cruise controls

Steering column adjustable for reach/rake

LED headlights and tail lights

LED daytime running lights

17-inch silver, five twin-spoke alloy wheels

Electrically operated front/rear windows

Electrically adjustable/heated door mirrors

60/40 split-folding rear seat back

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Forward collision alert

Following distance indicator

Lane departure warning with lane assist

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Six airbags

Hill start assist

ISOFIX child seat mounting points, outer rear seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Remote control central locking

Security alarm system

Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Automatic lighting control with tunnel detection

High beam assist

Front fog lights

Traffic sign recognition

3.5-inch monochrome information display

SRi NAV

Features over SE Nav models:

Ergonomic active driver’s seat (AGR-approved)

Illuminated vanity mirrors

LED ambient lighting

Rear spoiler

Gloss black lower side window trim

Chrome-effect upper window trim

Storage pockets on front seat backs

SRi VX-LINE NAV

Features over SRi Nav models:

Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system

– 8-inch colour touchscreen

– On-board voice control

– Personalised profiles

Premium Bose audio system with external noise reduction package

IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights with anti-glare high beam

Perforated leather seat facings

Dark-tinted rear windows

20-inch technical grey gloss, multi-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels

Keyless entry and start

Twin rear USB sockets

FlexFold 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat back with one-touch release

Wireless charger

Sports-style front and rear bumpers

Jet black headlining

Alloy sports pedals

VX-Line, heated, flat bottomed leather steering wheel

8-inch digital colour information display cluster• Shark fin aerial

Ergonomic active, heated, and ventilated front seats (AGR-approved)

Driver’s seat with massage functionality

Electrically adjustable/heated and foldable door mirrors with puddle light

FlexRide adaptive chassis

ULTIMATE NAV

Features over SE Nav models:

Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system

– 8-inch colour touchscreen

– On-board voice control

– Personalised profiles

IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights with anti-glare high beam

Heated front and outer rear seats

Illuminated vanity mirrors

LED ambient lighting

Gloss black lower side window trim

Chrome-effect upper window trim

Door sill covers

FlexFold 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat back with one-touch release

18-inch bi-colour high gloss black, multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels

Keyless entry and start

Dark-tinted rear windows

Jet black headlining

Alloy sports pedals

Heated, flat-bottomed leather steering wheel

8-inch digital colour information display cluster • Shark fin aerial

Ergonomic active driver’s seat (AGR-approved)

Heated windscreen

Driver’s seat massage functions

Wireless charger

Twin rear USB sockets

FlexRide adaptive chassis

GSi

Features over Ultimate Nav:

Premium ergonomic active front seats (AGR-approved)

Heated, ventilated and massage functionality front seats

20-inch bi-colour technical grey, multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels

Four-wheel drive sports chassis

Premium floor mats• Red brake calipers

GS-Line Exterior Styling Pack

– Sports-style front and rear bumpers

– Side sills

– Dual visible stainless steel exhaust tailpipes

Perforated leather seat facings

Two additional rear side airbags

Electrically adjustable/heated/foldable door mirrors with puddle light and anti-dazzle driver mirror

Paddle shift

GSi rear spoiler

Full pricing is as follows: