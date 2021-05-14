After just a month since its launch, the Spring Clear Out campaign by Vintage Cash Cow, the easy way to sell old stuff, managed to collect over 20 tonnes of goods which will be rehomed or recycled. Thousands of participants have been motivated so far to declutter their homes by reselling their unwanted, unused, old or vintage items, out of which the majority are new customers (74%). The most significant amount cashed in so far has been thanks to a box appraised at £5,123, containing a mix of gold and silver items, plus some sentimental valuables that were returned to the sender for free.

Over a ton of items has been received from its charity partners despite being open only for a few weeks, as it’s imperative for them to free up space for further donations and unlock extra income.

The campaign continues until 14 May and anyone who joins will be enrolled into a prize draw where one winner will be picked to receive £1,000 and this amount will be matched with a donation to a charity of his/her choice.

David Weaver, co-founder of Vintage Cash Cow, explains, “This is our biggest campaign to date and we’re pleased to report that we’ve hit our halfway milestone and are expecting a surge for the last few days, to get us closer to our goal of finding a new lease of life for 40 tonnes of goods. Both consumers and trade partners have been very receptive to our call to action, being able to fuel together the circular economy and reduce the waste while turning hidden treasures into cash. We know that the hardest part is getting started, so we devised this initiative to support them in breaking free from the clutter and feeling better in their surroundings after clearing out their attics, drawers and cupboards.”

Launched on 6 April, the company has set itself a target of collecting 40 tonnes of goods until 14 May, progress which can be followed in real time on the landing page. This sustainable goal could be achieved with the help of over 8,000 customers sending in an average box of 5kg. More details can be found here: www.vintagecashcow.co.uk/about/spring-clear-out/.

How does this work? Turning clutter into cash is now an easy three-step process. The Hunt: customers hunt around the home for old and once loved treasures they’d like to sell and pack them into a box. The Appraisal: the box is posted to the Vintage Cash Cow head office with a choice of free Post Office drop off, or a free home collection. The team of experts carefully appraise the items and make the customer a cash offer for it all. The Decision: the customer can accept the offer and receive the payment via same day bank transfer or cheque in the post, or choose to have the belongings returned for free. A no obligation, free of charge service to help take the hassle and haggling out of selling.