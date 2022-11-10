Western Volkswagen Van Centre opens in Edinburgh, operated by one of Scotland’s leading motor groups

Eastern Western Motor Group’s new site offers complete range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles products, including California family

New Van Centre will also offer range of Approved Used vans

On-site servicing and MOT testing available at new facility

Milton Keynes, 19 October 2022 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has opened a new Van Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, providing a complete range of products, including the California family, as well as extensive servicing and MOT facilities.

The new site, operated by Eastern Western Motor Group, is located at Edinburgh’s Luxury Car Village in Newbridge, close to Edinburgh Airport and with easy access to the M8 and M9 motorways.

Operating as a Van Centre and Tour franchise, the Western Volkswagen Van Centre will offer the full commercial vehicle range, including the Caddy, Transporter, and Crafter, as well as the California family. In addition, the site will offer Approved Used vans and full servicing and MOT facilities to support customers with the brand’s award-winning aftersales.

Western Volkswagen Van Centre brings the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 64 Van Centres and 31 Authorised Repairers, all dedicated to successfully supporting customers across the UK.

Keith Duncan, Managing Director at the Eastern Western Motor Group, said: “The entire Eastern Western Motor Group team is honoured to have been awarded the franchise. We have a long and successful relationship with Volkswagen Passenger Cars and we are confident of success with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, too.

“Geographically, the location of the new Van Centre could scarcely be better, the product line-up is simply superb and the quality of the people within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is hard to beat. While manufacturers choose their partners very carefully, we do too. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a great fit for our business and we look forward to serving the van and touring community from Edinburgh to The Cairngorms.”

Rob Holdcroft, Head of Network Sales, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We’re delighted to be able to grow our nationwide coverage with this new facility in Edinburgh. Western Volkswagen Van Centre represents the very best of our network, offering our full range of products and services from new and used vans to lifestyle campers alongside servicing and maintenance, ensuring a complete customer experience.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.