Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scoops up two awards at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2024

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ all-electric ID. Buzz secures ‘Caravan weight under 1,100kg’

The Volkswagen Multivan takes the ‘Large Family Towcar’ award for a second consecutive year

Annual competition celebrates the best vehicles that support caravanners with towing

Milton Keynes, UK, 26 September 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scooped up two awards at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2024 competition, with the ID. Buzz securing the ‘Caravan weight under 1,100kg’ title and the Multivan receiving ‘Large Family Towcar’ for the second consecutive year.

Judges praised the all-electric ID. Buzz for its smooth drivability, electric range, roomy interior and its retro feel-good factor, thus describing it as “an ideal vehicle at festivals and family campsites”.

The Multivan excelled in the practicality tests, thanks to its towing capabilities, and was praised for having ample storage room – perfect for getways with the family.

The annual contest celebrates the best vehicles that support caravanners with towing, helping them find their perfect towcar for adventures. Each vehicle is tested rigorously in different environments, to fully assess acceleration and braking capabilities. The findings, inevitably, determine the best vehicles across multiple categories, which are split by caravan weight, electric and hybrid engines, and family vehicles.

Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “It is an honour to be recognised at this year’s competition. The all-electric ID. Buzz is designed to make you smile, whether this be for short trips with the family or towing a caravan on a family holiday. The Multivan’s long, spacious interior lends itself to family adventures, big and small, with versatile seating options, and we are delighted to see these elements reflected in the judges’ comments.”

