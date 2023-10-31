  • Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scoops up two awards at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2024

Byadmin

Oct 31, 2023 #Electric Vehicle, #Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ all-electric ID. Buzz secures ‘Caravan weight under 1,100kg’
  • The Volkswagen Multivan takes the ‘Large Family Towcar’ award for a second consecutive year
  • Annual competition celebrates the best vehicles that support caravanners with towing

Milton Keynes, UK, 26 September 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scooped up two awards at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2024 competition, with the ID. Buzz securing the ‘Caravan weight under 1,100kg’ title and the Multivan receiving ‘Large Family Towcar’ for the second consecutive year.  

Judges praised the all-electric ID. Buzz for its smooth drivability, electric range, roomy interior and its retro feel-good factor, thus describing it as “an ideal vehicle at festivals and family campsites”.

The Multivan excelled in the practicality tests, thanks to its towing capabilities, and was praised for having ample storage room – perfect for getways with the family.

The annual contest celebrates the best vehicles that support caravanners with towing, helping them find their perfect towcar for adventures. Each vehicle is tested rigorously in different environments, to fully assess acceleration and braking capabilities. The findings, inevitably, determine the best vehicles across multiple categories, which are split by caravan weight, electric and hybrid engines, and family vehicles. 

Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “It is an honour to be recognised at this year’s competition. The all-electric ID. Buzz is designed to make you smile, whether this be for short trips with the family or towing a caravan on a family holiday. The Multivan’s long, spacious interior lends itself to family adventures, big and small, with versatile seating options, and we are delighted to see these elements reflected in the judges’ comments.”

More information on the ID. Buzz range can be found here: ID. Buzz | New Electric Van | Volkswagen Vans UK (volkswagen-vans.co.uk)

Learn more about the Multivan here: VW T7 Multivan | Caravelle Successor | Volkswagen UK (volkswagen-vans.co.uk)

By admin

Related Post

Energy Motoring Retail Technology
British drivers u-turn on electric vehicles following ban delay
Oct 31, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail
Update for the Q4 e-tron: more range, improved efficiency, enhanced emotions
Oct 31, 2023 admin
Motoring
Škoda confirms UK pricing and specification for new Scala and new Kamiq models
Oct 31, 2023 admin

You missed

Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Awards Entertainment North East North East News Sunderland
Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Entertainment North East North East News Sunderland
Business Northumberland
Education Food & Drink Hospitality Kids Life