Software expertise as the driver for developing chassis systems for highly automated driving

The software will have many more options for defining the character of a car in the future

“Innovation Talk – Driving dynamics” with lots of background info on the topic

Wolfsburg – The ACCELERATE strategy is systematically driving the advancement towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider. Software is also key in the development of chassis and steering systems for the highly automated driving of the future. Volkswagen is currently developing the next generation of a regulated chassis, and a new steering system.

“The body’s pitching and rolling movements are significantly minimised and the driving dynamics optimised because the car reacts to steering movements more quickly and is more precise to drive,” said Karsten Schebsdat, Head of Vehicle Dynamics and Chassis Control System sat Volkswagen. “And this development is very important in terms of highly automated driving. This is how we ensure passengers are as comfortable as possible in all situations.”

In future, software will play an even greater role in defining the character of the car

The development of a new steering system is forging ahead as well. “Software will also be more important for steering in the future,” said Schebsdat. “It gives us many more opportunities to influence steering characteristics, which can be implemented on a model-specific basis for all platforms later on.” And the driver assistance systems such as Lane Assist and Travel Assist will also benefit from this steering system when the components enter series production.

