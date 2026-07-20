Washington Baltic Launches

A Sunderland software entrepreneur who has helped more than 150 businesses navigate complex transactions is launching a new Gateshead-based consultancy to help company owners maximise the value of their businesses before they sell.

Michael Peacock, founder of Washington Baltic, is using more than two decades of experience in software engineering, technology leadership and business advisory services to help business owners prepare for one of the most important transactions of their lives.

Based in Gateshead, Washington Baltic specialises in helping companies understand how their technology, software, security, AI and IT systems will be viewed by potential buyers and investors during the due diligence process.

Michael said many business owners spend years building successful companies but often overlook how technology can influence a buyer’s perception and ultimately affect valuation.

“Technology, software and security are rarely the reason a business doesn’t sell, but they can have a significant impact on how attractive a company appears to potential buyers,” he said.

“Business owners know exactly what makes their company great because they live and breathe it every day. What they’re often less comfortable doing is explaining those strengths in a way that resonates with investors, buyers and their advisers.

“We help businesses identify and mitigate any areas that need attention ahead of time, but just as importantly we help them tell the story of what they’re already doing well. The aim is to ensure buyers fully understand both the strengths and any challenges before they enter a transaction.”

Michael’s journey began while studying Software Engineering at university, where he founded a web design agency before moving into software development and technology leadership roles. He later built and ran his own Software-as-a-Service business before moving his focus into advisory work.

Over the years he has worked with companies ranging from first-time business sellers to organisations backed by private equity and venture capital, as well as firms pursuing growth through acquisition.

His experience means he understands exactly what buyers, investors, insurers and legal advisers are looking for when assessing a business.

“Many smaller business owners have never been through a sale process before,” he said.

“They’ve spent years building a successful company and suddenly they’re faced with requests for documentation they’ve never heard of and questions they weren’t expecting.

“That can be overwhelming. What I enjoy most is helping people prepare before they reach that stage. We help them get organised, understand what buyers will want to know and present their business in the best possible light.”

While Michael has advised large organisations throughout his career, he is particularly keen to make that expertise available to smaller businesses.

“A lot of smaller companies don’t have access to this type of specialist support,” he said. “They may only ever sell a business once, whereas buyers and investors do deals all the time. I want to help level the playing field by giving owners the insight and confidence they need to achieve the right outcome.”

Washington Baltic works with companies preparing for sale, businesses seeking investment, organisations considering public market listings and buyers wanting to better understand technology risks before making acquisitions.

Michael added: “No business is perfect. I’ve never seen a perfect technology environment, and investors and buyers do not expect perfection either. The key is understanding where any issues exist, putting them into context and ensuring there are no surprises.

“When that happens, business owners can approach a sale with confidence, buyers know exactly what they’re getting, and everyone is in a much stronger position to achieve a successful deal.”

www.washingtonbaltic.com