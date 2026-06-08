Water investment completed in rural County Durham

A £220,000 investment by Northumbrian Water is improving the reliability of water supplies in rural County Durham.

The work at Sleepy Valley, Tantobie, will help protect the quality and reliability of water supplies for customers in the area.

In total, 1.2km of the local water network has been renewed, reducing the risk of bursts.

The project was carried out by the water company’s partner, United Infrastructure, and is part of a wider £74m investment in the water network across five years, which will see a total of more than 360km of older pipe replaced across the North East.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Brian Hardy, said: “We’re grateful for the community’s patience and understanding while we’ve carried out this work on the outskirts of Tantobie. This investment will help to provide customers in the area with a resilient and high quality supply of water for many years to come.”