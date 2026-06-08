Pictured from left to right: Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Neil Stephenson & Stuart Bramley of Attacus.

Newcastle Cycling Brand Accelerates Growth with Strategic NPIF II – NEL Investment

A strategic investment is supporting the next stage of growth for premium cycling clothing brand Attacus. The funding comes from NPIF II – NEL Smaller Loans, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Attacus was launched in 2015 and is built on a clear vision: to create premium cycling apparel that balances performance, comfort, and modern design. With strong roots in Italian manufacturing, the brand is focused on maintaining quality while making the brand more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.

Following the acquisition by Mira Marketing in 2025, the focus has been on refining the product, strengthening the brand identity, and building a more scalable, direct-to-consumer model. This includes improving everything from creative and storytelling through to customer experience and retention.

This recent investment marks an important milestone in that journey, allowing Attacus to build on the foundations already in place and scale with intent by strengthening both operational foundations and the ability to consistently deliver high-quality, performance-led apparel.

The funding will be used to expand the product range, increase stock depth across key lines, and accelerate marketing activity and brand development. It also enables the business to invest further in eCommerce infrastructure, creative production, and international growth, particularly in key cycling markets across Europe and beyond.

Stuart Bramley, Founder of Mira Marketing and Owner of Attacus, commented on the partnership with NEL: “Working with NEL has been a really positive experience. They understand the ambition behind Attacus and have backed that with both investment and support that goes beyond just capital. This partnership gives us the confidence to move faster and make better long-term decisions – whether that’s in product development, brand positioning, or expanding into new markets. It’s a key step in building Attacus into a globally recognised cycling brand.”

Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, shared: “Neil Stephenson approached me during a Sunderland Platform event to discuss plans he and Stuart had after acquiring the brand, as well as the potential need for investment. With their combined expertise and vision, it was an exciting opportunity to be involved. I wish them all the best as they pursue their growth ambitions.”

Operated by British Business Bank, the £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II covers the entire North and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank said: “Through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, we are committed to improving access to finance for innovative companies with strong growth potential and supporting ambitious businesses across the North to scale sustainably is central to our purpose. This investment will help Attacus build on its foundations and accelerate it next phase of development, both in the UK and internationally.”

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Northern smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

NEL Fund Managers are also managing NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance which offers Debt Finance from £100,000 to £2m to established businesses looking to realise their growth potential.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.