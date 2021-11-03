As global warming and other environmental issues are more commonly discussed in the news and social media, it has started to ring alarm bells for many that recycling efforts need to improve, and a lot of that should begin at home. For example, when doing DIY and other home renovations, many homeowners choose to take their rubbish to local tips or leave it to be collected by local councils. But, unfortunately, these are not always the most environmentally friendly choices.

For other day-to-day rubbish that is discarded from homes, there are a few lifestyle changes we could all be making, which, in turn, could also save you money in the long run.

Being better with food waste

Food waste is one of the most common types of waste collected from our homes by local bin lorries. We are all guilty of this, especially if the food is close or on the use-by date. However, even if something is on the use-by date, it can be frozen and saved for another time to keep it from being thrown into the bin.

Where possible, try to plan meals in advance so that the food you buy is what you need and will have a definite use. If this is not possible, try to buy food as you go rather than risking doing large food shops and some items going out of date.

It is also advised to purchase loose fruit and vegetables where possible rather than items wrapped in plastic packaging. Many supermarkets now offer reusable fruit and vegetable bags that you can buy and take with you shopping as an alternative to the free plastic ones.

Bulk buy

Although buying household items in small quantities is often more convenient for shoppers as you restock things like toilet rolls when you need them, it creates a lot more waste. However, if you know you will be using items in the future, why not try buying them in larger quantities? Bulk buying helps reduce the amount of packaging, as well as your trips to and from supermarkets.

As well as this, making sure you buy cordial in the double-concentrated bottles helps the juice last longer and reduce the number of plastic bottles you’re buying and throwing away.

Reuse items

Clothes are one of the most significant contributors to landfill problems in the UK. Because of this, it’s important for us all to recycle and reuse clothes and cut down on buying fast fashion. Before throwing your clothes away, consider taking them to the charity shop or selling through sites such as Depop and Facebook. Similarly, before purchasing new clothes, check if someone is selling anything similar on these apps or in charity shops and get into the habit of reduce, reuse and recycle.