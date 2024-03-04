Wellington Square launches new health and care community initiative

Chantal Taylor, Tom Mohan and Vicky Williamson

Wellington Square Shopping Centre is proud to be partnering with health and wellbeing charity, the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) to support its Stockton-on-Tees Community Wellbeing Champions project to launch a new initiative called ‘Wellington Wellness’.

‘Wellington Wellness’ is an exhibition that will bring together community groups and service providers from across Teesside to showcase the support that they provide to the residents of Stockton-on-Tees and surrounding areas. The exhibition will be a place for people to come along and ask for advice on where to turn with their healthcare needs.

78% of people in the UK had concerns about their health last year according to research commissioned by Bupa Health Clinics, but sadly 75% of UK adults admit to prioritising other people’s physical and mental health over their own this year. By bringing together a collaboration of health and care organisations in one, easily accessible place, people will be able to gain the right information to allow them to put their own health first.

‘Wellington Wellness’ exhibitions will take place four times throughout the year. The first event, known as Spring into Action, is taking place on Wednesday 27th March from 10am until 2pm in Wellington Square shopping centre. Some of the services that will be present at the event include;

Diabetes UK

Safer Communities

Free To Me Be

Teesside Mind

Stockton Learning Skills

Family Action

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square shopping centre said “As the hub of the Stockton community, myself and the team here at Wellington Square aim to support the residents of our town and are a safe place where people can turn for information and advice. We are always happy to help.”

“All too often people are unaware of the services that exist or are unsure where to turn when they need help. By hosting this exhibition regularly throughout the year we hope to be able to put people in touch with the right services for the individual health and wellbeing needs.” She continued.

Liz Godfrey, Project Lead of the Stockton-on-Tees Community Wellbeing Champions, said: “It’s fantastic to be working alongside Wellington Square to promote an initiative that supports our community with their health and wellbeing needs. We urge anyone who may need to talk through their health and wellbeing needs to come along.”

For more details of the Wellington Wellness events and a full list of the organisations that will be present at the event visit www.wellingtonshops.co.uk