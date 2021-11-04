When we think of Christmas, most of us conjure up images of parties with friends and family – a chance to spend some long-awaited family time with loved ones and a period where we can sit back and relax, for a few days at least!

Of course, the main event is on Christmas Day, where, typically, families enjoy a roast Turkey Christmas dinner with all the trimmings! However, the actual festive season goes on for much longer than that, usually starting around the beginning of December for most, and for some even earlier!

It has been a strange couple of years, but at least this year most of us will be more confident in hosting Christmas parties at home.

The majority of Christmas parties at home in the lead up to December 25th itself will usually involve friends, food and alcohol. And you’d be forgiven if you wanted to lay on a buffet, open some wine and beer and let the good times roll – after all, it’s a tried and tested, winning formula! However, this year, we decided to put our heads together and come up with some fun Christmas party ideas for hosting at home.

It any of the ideas below sound exciting for you, don’t forget that you might then need equipment hire for 2021 parties at home – something that is available from many event hire companies online.

Fake Christmas dinner

Not fake in the sense of the food, but fake in the sense that you’re not doing on December 25th. Years ago, we lived in a world where Sundays saw all the shop close. Today, we live in a world where many people work shifts. People in the emergency services, retail and factory workers and NHS workers, for instance, are all examples of the people who are working when the rest of aren’t. Many of these people will be working on Christmas Day, and so why not lay on a traditional Christmas dinner for them one evening in the run-up to Christmas, and treat them! Remember, if you need table and chair hire to accommodate more-than-normal numbers, book it well in advance!

Wine tasting

If you’re not in the mood to prepare a full sit-down meal for your guests in the run-up to Christmas, why not lay on a wine tasting event. You can make it as fun as you like. You don’t have to be a wine expert or connoisseur to enjoy an event like this at home – merely drink lots of different wines and vote for your favourite! Party equipment hire such as wine glasses will no doubt be the order of the day!

A black-tie event with festive canapes

Christmas is time for pushing the boat out, and everyone enjoys getting dressed up into their finest on a ‘dress to impress’ evening. Again, it doesn’t have to be a sit-down meal on offer – how about cooking some homemade festive canapes such as Brie and cranberry twists, pigs in blankets, sausage rolls and some festive cheeses, for instance. Everyone loves to pick at tasty canapes and so why a great idea to get everyone into the festive mood. In the event that you need catering equipment hire, this might be in the form of buffet and food serving equipment, so make sure you work out what you need in advance.

Murder mystery party

If you want to go all-out for your guests, why not lay on a themed murder mystery party, complete with a role and brief for each party guest. There are kits available to buy online for themed Christmas parties, or better still, make one yourself! Party decor hire is simply a Christmas theme, and you can really go to town!

These are just a few ideas of different parties you could lay on in the run-up to Christmas. Suffice to say that there are also some things you’ll want to ensure you have as part of the festivities. These include lots of mulled wine and mince pies, an abundance of twinkle lights around your home, and even things like Christmas-scented candles, cloves and star anise around the house to give off those special Christmas scents.

And when it comes to gifts, how about arranging a secret Santa event, where each person has to buy a personalised gift for another of the guests – only for a small amount of money, as it’s the thought that counts!

And finally, when the party is all over, make sure you send each guest home with a small gift. It might be a small jar of chutney, chilli oil or seasonal pickled onions that you’ve made during the year, or simply just a slice of your homemade Christmas cake. Again, the pleasure is all in the giving.

Whatever you choose, we wish you all a very merry Christmas this year.