Uninvited critters in your home are causing more damage than you think. They’re a potential health hazard and can wreak havoc on your home, garden, and precious possessions. Although there are plenty of DIY pest control techniques, homeowners hire professional pest control services to get rid of them effectively and quickly.

Ticks are a common example of pests that can become bigger problems if you don’t address them quickly. One tick can lead to an infestation, which can cause a variety of severe diseases. Homeowners turn to tick control services to prevent further damage and lead a comfortable, pest-free life at home.

Hiring a pest control service doesn’t mean you’ll simply sit back and wait for the magic to happen. Effective pest elimination requires active collaboration between the homeowner and the pest control operator. Although they have the skills and expertise to tackle your pest problem, they will also need your cooperation to ensure the success of their pest control measures. If you’re planning to hire a pest control service, here are some home preparations to ensure everyone’s safety.

Move furniture and other obstacles

To reach the hiding places of pests, exterminators require full and free access to all areas around the house. This will allow them to explore the breeding grounds and hard-to-reach areas where pests often take shelter. Although there’s no need to move all belongings, moving all appliances and furniture away from the walls will make the job easier for the pest control provider by having extra room to scope out the problem and apply certain treatments.

Supposed you haven’t detected any pests in certain areas or items, you still need to move all your possessions away for deep cleaning. Afterward, leave the items at least three to four feet from the wall to let the technician check for signs of recent pest activity.

Besides furniture, make sure to pack and store food items to avoid contamination. We’re talking about the ones left on the countertop and different parts of the kitchen. Remove everything from the work surfaces and keep the food away in places that won’t reach by pest treatment. Don’t forget to store the cooking utensils and small appliances and cover them properly. If you need to put away food items from the cupboard and fridge, wrap them in tight packages or containers to keep them safe and clean.

Store clean linens, such as mattresses, pillows, cushions, covers, and bedsheets. You can also use plastic wrapping to save on space. Repeat the process on your tables, chairs, sofas, and toiletries. If you plan to store the items in a closet or cabinet, seal the openings of the drawers and doors using wide cello tape. Avoid using masking tape since its material tends to absorb sprayed chemicals.

Clean and declutter

A clean home helps with the distribution of pest control treatments. In fact, cleaning is a great starting point for preventing pests, but you need to do some deep cleaning before the pest control service arrives. Starting with a clean slate will help the technician detect the hiding places of pests and apply the treatment to affected areas. The clutter around the house may be another reason for pest infestation, so cleaning up will save a lot of time for you and the technician.

Make sure to put extra attention on carpets and hard floors as they can be a potential breeding ground for pests and their eggs. Vacuum the carpets and use the crevice attachment to remove the dirt and dust between the narrow cracks. Then, scrub the floor using a detergent and elbow grease. Don’t forget to dispose of the used cloths and the contents of the vacuum bag away from your home. Seal them in a sturdy garbage bag before leaving them in the bin.

Protect your pets

Pets are susceptible to chemicals, so it’s best to keep them in a safe place until the treatment has completely subsided. If possible, leave your pet to a neighbor or a friend. But if you want to keep them around you, secure them in a room where chemicals won’t reach.

Your pet’s belongings will also need protection from the pest control treatment. Store their toys, cages, and bedding in a secure area. If you have a fish tank, cover it with plastic or a towel, but make sure that the fish have enough food and oxygen supply.

Pest control services don’t include home preparation for the treatment. But the right pest control company should offer suggestions and walk you through the right strategies in preparing your home after the risk assessment. Although home preparation before the treatment is pretty standard, following the suggestions above will get the job right.