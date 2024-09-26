  • Thu. Sep 26th, 2024

What to do in October with the kids in the North East of England?

Sep 26, 2024

What to do in October with the kids in the North East of England

October is a fantastic month to spend quality time with the kids in the North East of England. With the changing colors of the leaves and the crisp autumn air, there are plenty of fun and family-friendly activities to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or spooky Halloween events, the North East has something for everyone. Here are some ideas for October activities with the kids in the region.

One popular activity for families in the North East during October is visiting pumpkin patches. Kids love picking out their own pumpkin to carve for Halloween, and many farms in the region offer pumpkin picking experiences. Not only is this a fun outdoor activity, but it also supports local farmers and teaches kids about where their food comes from. Some pumpkin patches even offer additional activities like corn mazes, hayrides, and petting zoos, making for a full day of fall fun for the whole family.

For families looking for a bit more adventure, October is a great time to explore the North East’s beautiful countryside. From hiking in the Northumberland National Park to exploring the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are countless opportunities for outdoor fun. Kids will love spotting wildlife, playing in the fallen leaves, and soaking up the autumn scenery. Pack a picnic and spend the day exploring the great outdoors with your little ones, creating lasting memories together.

