As a 25 year old entrepreneur, Jamie has leveraged social media to build and, when necessary, rebuild his company from scratch. He has sustained his business through some really tough times.

When we spoke to Jamie, he said:

“Over the years I’ve gotten a lot of questions from other new entrepreneurs and since a lot of these entrepreneurs are currently worried about their businesses, I thought this would be a good time to share practical advice through YouTube!”

Jamie’s company, Monumental Marketing, has grown considerably over the last few years through their fresh approach to digital marketing & PR. Monumental has been described as a “multichannel machine” with the goal to help business of all sizes achieve bottomline results.

In a recent interview, Jamie said the following when asked about what success looked like for him:

“Success for me isn’t about money but rather being perceived as a thought leader in my industry. With Monumental, success is down to client satisfaction. I can’t think of many agencies whose clients go out their way to express how happy they are with their services, and that to me is success.”