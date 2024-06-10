What You Need to Know About the European Elections in 2024

The European elections in 2024 mark a significant event in the political landscape of the European Union (EU). These elections will shape the composition of the European Parliament, influencing key policy decisions and the future direction of the EU. Here’s a comprehensive guide to understanding the essentials of the upcoming elections.

What Are the European Elections?

The European elections are held every five years to elect Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). The European Parliament is the only directly elected institution within the EU and plays a crucial role in shaping EU legislation, supervising other EU institutions, and representing the interests of EU citizens.

When Will the Elections Take Place?

The 2024 European elections are scheduled to be held from June 6 to June 9. Different member states have different election days within this period, reflecting their own electoral traditions and legal frameworks.

Who Can Vote?

All citizens of the EU member states who are 18 years or older are eligible to vote. This includes approximately 450 million eligible voters across the 27 member states. EU citizens residing in a member state other than their own can choose to vote either in their country of residence or their country of origin.

Key Issues at Stake

Climate Change and Environment

Climate change remains a top priority, with the European Green Deal aiming for the EU to become climate-neutral by 2050. Voters will be looking at candidates’ and parties’ commitments to environmental policies and sustainable development.

Economic Recovery and Growth

Post-pandemic economic recovery is another critical issue. Debates will focus on economic resilience, job creation, and managing inflation. The handling of the EU’s economic policies, including the Recovery and Resilience Facility, will be scrutinized.

Migration and Security

Migration and security policies continue to be contentious topics. Candidates will need to address how they plan to handle asylum procedures, border control, and integration policies, as well as internal security and cooperation on crime and terrorism.

Digital Transformation

The digital transformation agenda is key for the EU’s competitiveness. Issues such as digital rights, data privacy, AI regulation, and the digital economy are expected to feature prominently.

Geopolitical Challenges

With ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially concerning the EU’s relationships with Russia and China, foreign policy and defense will be significant topics. The EU’s role in global affairs and its strategic autonomy are crucial points of discussion.

How Are MEPs Elected?

MEPs are elected using various forms of proportional representation depending on the member state. This means that seats are allocated to parties in proportion to the number of votes they receive. Each member state has a fixed number of seats in the Parliament, based on its population, ranging from six (for the smallest countries) to 96 (for the largest).

Major Political Groups

Several major political groups are expected to compete for influence in the European Parliament:

European People’s Party (EPP): Center-right, Christian-democratic.

Center-right, Christian-democratic. Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D): Center-left, social-democratic.

Center-left, social-democratic. Renew Europe (RE): Centrist, liberal.

Centrist, liberal. European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR): Right-wing, conservative.

Right-wing, conservative. The Greens/European Free Alliance (Greens/EFA): Environmentalist, regionalist.

Environmentalist, regionalist. Identity and Democracy (ID): Far-right, nationalist.

The Role of the European Parliament

The European Parliament has several key functions:

Legislative: It passes EU laws, jointly with the Council of the EU.

It passes EU laws, jointly with the Council of the EU. Supervisory: It oversees other EU institutions and can dismiss the European Commission.

It oversees other EU institutions and can dismiss the European Commission. Budgetary: It adopts the EU budget along with the Council.

Why These Elections Matter

The outcome of these elections will influence EU policies on a wide range of issues, from climate change to digital rights, and from economic recovery to foreign policy. The composition of the European Parliament can also affect the balance of power within the EU, potentially leading to changes in the leadership of key EU institutions.

Conclusion

The 2024 European elections are crucial for the future of the EU. With significant issues at stake, the elections will shape the legislative and policy direction of the Union for the next five years. Voter turnout and engagement will be key to ensuring that the elected representatives reflect the diverse views and interests of European citizens. As the date approaches, it is important for voters to stay informed and participate in this vital democratic process.