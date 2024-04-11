Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is a British singer, songwriter, and model. She was born on August 22, 1995, in London, England. Lipa began her career by posting covers of songs on YouTube and later signed with Warner Music Group. She gained popularity with her breakthrough single “New Rules” in 2017, which became a major hit worldwide.

Since then, Dua Lipa has released two studio albums: “Dua Lipa” (2017) and “Future Nostalgia” (2020). Her music is known for blending elements of pop, dance, and R&B. She has won several awards, including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards, and is considered one of the leading pop artists of her generation.

Here are all your best tracks with download statistics?

“New Rules” “Don’t Start Now” “Levitating” (feat. DaBaby) “Physical” “IDGAF” (I Don’t Give a Fuck) “Break My Heart” “One Kiss” (with Calvin Harris) “Be the One” “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” “Hotter Than Hell”

These are just a few examples, and Dua Lipa has released many other tracks that have been well-received by her fans. You can explore her discography to discover more of her music. For accurate download statistics, you may want to check music streaming platforms, official charts, or music industry databases.