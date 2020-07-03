Based on recent travel data, this could well be the summer of the staycation for British holidaymakers. With lockdown restrictions easing, one website even reported a ‘a 750% increase in bookings compared to this time last year’. Many will go abroad, but lots of us will decide a local holiday is preferable this year.

Caravan holiday parks offer a simple family holiday and there are plenty of good ones in the North East if you don’t fancy travelling too far.

Some holiday parks offer a big range of facilities including swimming pools and evening entertainment. However, much of that will be put on hold this year, so pick a holiday park with decent accommodation in a good location as you’re unlikely to find a full range of onsite activities wherever you go. Trips to the beach, walks in the woods and games round the dining table will be the main entertainment at most resorts.

Big chains like Parkdean Resorts and Haven have plenty of caravan holiday parks in prime beachside locations but there are also lots of independent resorts with good reviews. The North East’s biggest choice of caravan parks is along the Northumberland coast but there are also quite a few holiday parks and lodge parks inland within Northumberland National Park and Kielder Forest Park. Southern Scotland also has a good choice of caravan parks within easy reach.

If you want to travel further then there’s a big choice of caravan holiday parks in Blackpool, the Lakes and Lincolnshire (two to three hours drive) or Norfolk and North Wales (about four hours drive). If you don’t mind a longer drive of about 5-7 hours then Cornwall, Devon and the Isle of Wight all have plenty of beachside caravan parks.

For some people, a staycation won’t be enough after weeks of lockdown.

If you want to explore Europe’s holiday parks there’s a good choice including some in coastal locations. If you want to take your car you could drive south to the Eurotunnel at Folkestone but the ferry from Newcastle to Amsterdam requires a lot less driving.

Companies like Roompot and Landal are popular across Europe but there’s also a big choice of Center Parcs in the Netherlands, Germany and France which are often much cheaper than the UK equivalents.

Holiday parks in Europe are often described a ‘campsites’ which can be a little confusing. Some are similar to UK campsite with a field full of tents and a shower block whilst others are jam packed with accommodation units, facilities and activities. Again, look carefully before you book at a European holiday park this year as it’s likely that many of the facilities won’t be available as usual.

Robert Lane is a blogger who writes about travel and shopping and runs The Best Mattresses Guide