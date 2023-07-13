  • Thu. Jul 13th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Energy Motoring Retail

Will sustainable mobility only be electric? The fit for 55 European package and the smart land challenge at the 1000 Miglia Green Talk 2023

Byadmin

Jul 13, 2023 #climate, #Electric Vehicle

Brescia, 24 May 2023 – A live streaming, on Thursday 8 June from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., to try to understand what the future of mobility will be together with the leading figures in politics, economics and research.

Returning for the fifth consecutive year is 1000 Miglia Green Talk, the initiative organised by 1000 Miglia to talk about the European sustainable mobility supply chain and the technological, social and economic challenges that lie ahead after the European Parliament’s green light to the EU strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Interviewed by Massimiliano Del Barba, journalist for Corriere della Sera, politicians, entrepreneurs and scholars will take turns on stage to share their vision of the future. There will be five subject panels: politics and industry will confront each other to try to jointly support the model of technological neutrality in the achievement of the European decarbonisation objectives, the challenge of industrial reconversion of the automotive sector, the need for new skills to respond to the demands of change, and then, again, the new mobility needs that have emerged after the health emergency and the alternative technologies to electric vehicles that are appearing on the market, from hydrogen to synthetic fuels.

As mentioned, there will be many guests attending the event: The President of Confindustria Brescia, Franco Gussalli Beretta, the President of the Automobile Club Brescia, Aldo Bonomi, the President of 1000 Miglia Srl, Beatrice Saottini, the National President of the Automobile Club, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, MEPs Patrizia Toia (PD), Oscar Lancini (Lega) and Maria Angela Danzì (M5S), entrepreneurs Andrea Dell’Orto (Dell’Orto), Paride Saleri (Omb Saleri), Benjamin Cuyt (P1 Fuels) and Roberto Vavassori (Brembo), industry professionals such as Federico Brivio (Bosch), Stefano Guerra (Streparava), Luca Marasco (Eptalex) and Saverio Gaboardi (Cluster Lombardo Mobilità), and educational experts Davide Zucchetti (Randstad), Giuseppe Colosio (Its Rmb) and Sergio Savaresi (Politecnico di Milano).

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

admin

Related Post

Environment Motoring Retail
MINI plants over 8,000 trees through Tiny Forest partnership
Jul 13, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail
Aston Martin launches DB12 with stunning premiere during the Cannes International Film Festival
Jul 13, 2023 admin
Motoring Pets Retail
Hot dogs? No thanks! Keep your canines cool in the car as temperatures soar
Jul 13, 2023 admin

You missed

Environment Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Motoring Pets Retail
Energy Motoring Retail