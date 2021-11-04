Nathan Winch (pictured) Managing Partner at Winch & Co

Winch & Co, the Leeds-based boutique private equity firm have recently acquired £4million haulage and logistics company Eclipse Distribution.

Winch & Co today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eclipse Distribution, a haulage and logistics business based in Loughborough, founded in 1989.

Winch & Co, a boutique private equity firm based in Leeds city centre, said the acquisition outlines its latest investment mandate to find logistics and distribution businesses by which it will grow its group. The firm plans to continue its acquisition trail aimed at businesses based in the UK that compliments its platform.

Shaun Swinburn, Operations Director at Winch & Co said, “It’s been several months in the making, but we are happy with what we have bought, and succession planning was already in place. The business is very clean and has proven to be the perfect platform for what we plan to build.”

David Ash, the previous owner of Eclipse Distribution commented, “The new owners have their own vision for Eclipse and the haulage sector. I look forward to seeing how far they take the business…”

The company operates over 40 lorries, as well as sprinters, vans and other transport vehicles.

Winch & Co is already in various stages of discussion with other distribution businesses of a similar size.

Nathan Winch, Managing Partner of Winch & Co, who sold his first business in 2017 and has subsequently exited more, added, “Shaun and the team have been instrumental in getting this deal over the line. We completed this acquisition in the same week as another purchase – so it’s safe to say we worked our legal team that week!”

The legal advisors supporting the transaction were Ison Harrison, the largest law firm in Yorkshire – also based in Leeds city centre working closely with Winch & Co.

Richard Coulthard, a partner at Ison Harrison solicitors, said he was happy to help Winch & Co close two deals in the same week, which he hasn’t done for a client before.

Winch & Co have already appointed a new Managing Director for the business and look to grow predominantly by acquisition, however, they are introducing new clients as part of their network to facilitate organic growth in parallel.